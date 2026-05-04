Compact, Super Stylish, and Budget-Friendly? This Take on a Modern Potting Bench Is a Genius Garden Find

If you're just beginning your gardening journey, a practical (and stylish) potting bench is an essential — and this one ticks all of our boxes

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acacia wood potting bench with white resin top
(Image credit: Fleur De Lis Living)

After what might have been the longest winter of all time, we can finally say that it is well and truly spring. Which means, among many things, that it's time to get stuck into some gardening. And whether you're a seasoned gardener or a complete novice, you're going to need a good potting bench in your garden setup — and a stylish one at that.

The only problem is, however, this isn't as simple a purchase as you may think. First of all, for many of us, the average potting table is just far too big for our small gardens. And, just to make matters worse, the price tag is often even larger. It can be tricky to invest this much money in something at the best of times, but if you're just at the beginning of your gardening journey, it may feel like a particularly risky buy.

So, when I stumbled across this Acacia Wood Potting Bench Table on Wayfair for under £150, I was immediately sold. The design feels sleek and simple, with a sturdy wooden base and a stylish, marble-look top, and the generous storage section beneath is perfect for hiding away the rest of my tools and clutter. Plus, with this in my garden, I have no excuse but to lock into my new hobby of choice.

Stylish Alternatives

Now that you've found the perfect potting bench, it's time to put those green fingers to work. If you don't know where to start, these low-maintenance architectural plants are as unkillable as they are stylish.

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Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.