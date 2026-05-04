After what might have been the longest winter of all time, we can finally say that it is well and truly spring. Which means, among many things, that it's time to get stuck into some gardening. And whether you're a seasoned gardener or a complete novice, you're going to need a good potting bench in your garden setup — and a stylish one at that.

The only problem is, however, this isn't as simple a purchase as you may think. First of all, for many of us, the average potting table is just far too big for our small gardens. And, just to make matters worse, the price tag is often even larger. It can be tricky to invest this much money in something at the best of times, but if you're just at the beginning of your gardening journey, it may feel like a particularly risky buy.

So, when I stumbled across this Acacia Wood Potting Bench Table on Wayfair for under £150, I was immediately sold. The design feels sleek and simple, with a sturdy wooden base and a stylish, marble-look top, and the generous storage section beneath is perfect for hiding away the rest of my tools and clutter. Plus, with this in my garden, I have no excuse but to lock into my new hobby of choice.

Wayfair Fleur De Lis Living Outdoor Potting Bench Garden Potting Table With Resin Tabletop £147.99 at Wayfair UK Finding something that's cost-effective but doesn't feel basic isn't always the easiest task, so when you find an item that manages to ace both, it always feels like an extra special win. This potting table is made out of acacia wood, one of the best woods for outdoor furniture, thanks to its durable nature. The resin worktop is weather-resistant and easy to clean, adding to the item's promise for longevity. With an open shelf for displaying your plants and keeping gardening tools close to hand, and a concealed storage section too, this table is perfect for small patios without the space for a garden shed. The slatted wood front makes for a stylish finish, and the marble-effect top makes this design feel super elevated, despite the low price tag.

Stylish Alternatives

Now that you've found the perfect potting bench, it's time to put those green fingers to work. If you don't know where to start, these low-maintenance architectural plants are as unkillable as they are stylish.

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