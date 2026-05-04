Compact, Super Stylish, and Budget-Friendly? This Take on a Modern Potting Bench Is a Genius Garden Find
If you're just beginning your gardening journey, a practical (and stylish) potting bench is an essential — and this one ticks all of our boxes
After what might have been the longest winter of all time, we can finally say that it is well and truly spring. Which means, among many things, that it's time to get stuck into some gardening. And whether you're a seasoned gardener or a complete novice, you're going to need a good potting bench in your garden setup — and a stylish one at that.
The only problem is, however, this isn't as simple a purchase as you may think. First of all, for many of us, the average potting table is just far too big for our small gardens. And, just to make matters worse, the price tag is often even larger. It can be tricky to invest this much money in something at the best of times, but if you're just at the beginning of your gardening journey, it may feel like a particularly risky buy.
So, when I stumbled across this Acacia Wood Potting Bench Table on Wayfair for under £150, I was immediately sold. The design feels sleek and simple, with a sturdy wooden base and a stylish, marble-look top, and the generous storage section beneath is perfect for hiding away the rest of my tools and clutter. Plus, with this in my garden, I have no excuse but to lock into my new hobby of choice.
Finding something that's cost-effective but doesn't feel basic isn't always the easiest task, so when you find an item that manages to ace both, it always feels like an extra special win. This potting table is made out of acacia wood, one of the best woods for outdoor furniture, thanks to its durable nature. The resin worktop is weather-resistant and easy to clean, adding to the item's promise for longevity.
With an open shelf for displaying your plants and keeping gardening tools close to hand, and a concealed storage section too, this table is perfect for small patios without the space for a garden shed.
The slatted wood front makes for a stylish finish, and the marble-effect top makes this design feel super elevated, despite the low price tag.
Stylish Alternatives
This design is crafted entirely out of acacia wood, for a full, wood-drenched effect. In fact, it would pair beautifully with some other acacia wood outdoor furniture, for some cohesion in your garden design. Plus, this model comes with a wall attachment mechanism, to keep it secure no matter the weather.
This charming, rustic design is perfect for anyone hoping to bring some bucolic, countryside charm to their urban garden. The untreated Spruce frame and galvanised metal top make for a stylish and long-lasting design that would look great in any garden design.
With one of the most on-trend metallic finishes, this potting shed is a real statement addition to any modern garden design. The galvanized steel frame doesn't just look cool, though; it also makes for a lightweight and durable design. And if that's not enough, it was also the winner of the RHS People's Choice Award back in 2021.
Although advertised as an outdoor kitchen, this design from IKEA would work perfectly as a potting table. The stainless steel countertop is hygienic and easy to clean, and the treated acacia wood frame brings warmth to the design. The slatted wood back comes with hooks attached, so you can keep all your essentials within close reach.
For true beginner gardeners, or those working with a particularly limited amount of space, this simple potting mat is a great starting point. The simple leather design feels suprisingly luxe, and it hardly takes up any space, so you won't need to rework your whole patio layout to fit it in.
Potting tables don't just have to fulfil a functional purpose; they can also bring a decorative touch to your outdoor area. This bright, coated-steel design allows you to bring the unexpected red theory outdoors, and would look striking alongside some modern garden furniture.
Now that you've found the perfect potting bench, it's time to put those green fingers to work. If you don't know where to start, these low-maintenance architectural plants are as unkillable as they are stylish.
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Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.