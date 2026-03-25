It feels like spring — at long last — is finally upon us, and if you're anything like me, somebody who celebrates the warm months by dining al fresco, it's high time to put some thought into levelling up your outdoor area. And why not with a kitchen?

Now I know, the idea of an outdoor kitchen can feel like a costly exercise, but fear not, with a few considered pieces, you'll be well on your way to having most of what you need (storage and worktop space, at least) for a highly functional setup that makes preparing food outdoors a genuine joy.

And for that, I've just discovered Garden Trading's Aldsworth range. The collection of standalone natural spruce units is both beautiful and durable (often a tricky balance with outdoor kitchen furniture) and could be used individually or, space permitting, grouped to create a sizable setup.

You can see two of the Aldsworth storage units side by side here — a functional (and stylish) outdoor kitchen setup with plenty of worktop space. (Image credit: Garden Trading)

Admittedly, the Aldsworth storage units don't include the more utilitarian elements of a full outdoor kitchen (think integrated sinks or barbeques), but they will add workspace and storage, which are also very important in a kitchen. Plus, if you've already got a pizza oven or barbecue, this is an easy way to maximize the space around them.

And while the cost of these units certainly isn't cheap (even with 20% off right now), when you compare it to the cost of an outdoor kitchen — where a basic built-in design can start at around £2,000, with more premium options costing upwards of £10,000 — this starts to sound like a solid second plan.

Plus, another selling point of these units is that they can double as more generic outdoor furniture once autumn rolls around. Think shelves, drawers, and cupboards for storing things like plant pots and gardening tools — unlike fitted outdoor kitchens that realistically won't get too much use in the UK winter, these feel like a much more sensible purchase.

20% Off Garden Trading Aldsworth Storage Unit in Natural £520 at Garden Trading This cool tone of this spruce storage unit makes it a stylish choice for modern gardens or patios, along with the sleek look of the galvanised sheet metal worktop. With a mixture of drawers and open-shelving, this one has all you need in one piece for a functional outdoor kitchen. 20% Off Garden Trading Aldsworth Slatted Storage Unit in Natural £640 at Garden Trading Made from the same durable materials (spruce wood and galvanised sheet metal) and standing at the same height as the Aldsworth Storage Unit, this slatted option would make for a practical add-on, providing extra garden storage space for bulky kitchenware. 20% Off Garden Trading Aldsworth 8-Drawer Storage Unit in Natural £560 at Garden Trading Rather than fixed shelves, this one features a mix of drawers and removable storage boxes, all made from spruce, for a less utilitarian look. The thick metal worktop gives it a modern feel that makes outdoor cooking a dream, while it is slightly shorter than the other two Aldsworth units at 80cm.

While the Garden Trading outdoor kitchen units seem to tick lots of boxes, they might not be quite right for what you're looking for. In that case, you can shop alternatives below that offer a range of different configurations to fit your space.

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I'd say you're far less at risk of making any costly errors with these freestanding units that can serve multiple purposes throughout the year, but if you're considering going down the bespoke route, make sure you're aware of the outdoor kitchen mistakes to avoid.

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