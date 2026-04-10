Where to Buy Freestanding Kitchen Units for a More Versatile Layout — From the High Street to the Design Studios Doing It Best

Your kitchen doesn't need to be custom for it to have the feel of an expensive design. These are all of our top picks for freestanding kitchen units that you can adapt to your space

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cream kitchen with black cabinets by Barlow &amp; Barlow and a curved wooden butcher block island
(Image credit: Barlow & Barlow)

When designing a new kitchen, it's all too easy to fall into the 'bespoke or nothing' mindset. And just one scroll through Pinterest, or a flip through the latest magazine, makes it easy to understand why. The industry is so saturated with fitted, custom-made designs that it's easy to forget there's another option, which is exactly why I've set out to introduce you to some of my favorite freestanding kitchen units on the market.

Unlike your typical, fitted modern kitchen, a freestanding design presents the opportunity to change and adapt your space over time, a particularly attractive option considering how many of us are living in rental properties. And the appeal doesn't end there, freestanding units offer a more characterful, layered finish.

With the growing interest in lived-in, personality-driven homes, I predict it won't be long until these freestanding, unfitted designs become the biggest kitchen trend of the year. Hop on it early with a selection of my personal favorites.

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If you're at the start of your kitchen renovation, before you commit to any of these gorgeous freestanding units, make sure you've fully thought through your kitchen layout - without a solid layout, even the most beautiful units will feel clunky and awkward.

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Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.