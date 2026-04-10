When designing a new kitchen, it's all too easy to fall into the 'bespoke or nothing' mindset. And just one scroll through Pinterest, or a flip through the latest magazine, makes it easy to understand why. The industry is so saturated with fitted, custom-made designs that it's easy to forget there's another option, which is exactly why I've set out to introduce you to some of my favorite freestanding kitchen units on the market.

Unlike your typical, fitted modern kitchen, a freestanding design presents the opportunity to change and adapt your space over time, a particularly attractive option considering how many of us are living in rental properties. And the appeal doesn't end there, freestanding units offer a more characterful, layered finish.

With the growing interest in lived-in, personality-driven homes, I predict it won't be long until these freestanding, unfitted designs become the biggest kitchen trend of the year. Hop on it early with a selection of my personal favorites.

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Naked Kitchens Langham Double Larder With Shelves £2,650 at nakedkitchens.com Inspired by the hard work and craftsmanship behind their bespoke designs, The Studio by Naked Kitchens adopts the same approach, applying it to freestanding pieces instead. Plus, each piece is entirely customizable, so you can still get that bespoke experience. This lovely off-the-shelf pantry has a timeless look, with a slight contemporary edge from the reeded glass panels. Carl Hansen & Son Cabinet Oiled Oak £5,207 at Heal's Designed by Børge Mogensen in 1957, this cabinet is a true design classic, and it's easy to see why. Although the piece may appear simple, closer inspection reveals the true intricacy behind the craftsmanship. Double-bracket doors, crafted from FSC™-certified oak, are held together with brass brackets, opening to reveal two adjustable shelves and smooth, sliding drawers. This is everything we love about Scandi design, in one cabinet. Daals Frances Woven Rattan Dresser £249.99 at daals.co.uk With its sleek black design, rattan touches, and simple, wooden kitchen handles, you'd never guess this kitchen dresser is less than £250. A nice mix of closed and open shelving makes this kitchen unit both practical and decorative, allowing you to hide away any ugly kitchen necessities while keeping all your best dinnerware on display.

Vipp V1 Kitchen For Danish brand Vipp, freestanding designs aren't a cost-saving measure; they're a visual choice. Its designs, ranging from the simple industrial style of the V1, pictured, to the fluted V3 and stainless steel V4, each marry into this more streamlined, minimalist aesthetic, with furniture designs that feel lightweight and modern, never bulky and overdesigned.

If you're at the start of your kitchen renovation, before you commit to any of these gorgeous freestanding units, make sure you've fully thought through your kitchen layout - without a solid layout, even the most beautiful units will feel clunky and awkward.

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