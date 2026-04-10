Where to Buy Freestanding Kitchen Units for a More Versatile Layout — From the High Street to the Design Studios Doing It Best
Your kitchen doesn't need to be custom for it to have the feel of an expensive design. These are all of our top picks for freestanding kitchen units that you can adapt to your space
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When designing a new kitchen, it's all too easy to fall into the 'bespoke or nothing' mindset. And just one scroll through Pinterest, or a flip through the latest magazine, makes it easy to understand why. The industry is so saturated with fitted, custom-made designs that it's easy to forget there's another option, which is exactly why I've set out to introduce you to some of my favorite freestanding kitchen units on the market.
Unlike your typical, fitted modern kitchen, a freestanding design presents the opportunity to change and adapt your space over time, a particularly attractive option considering how many of us are living in rental properties. And the appeal doesn't end there, freestanding units offer a more characterful, layered finish.
With the growing interest in lived-in, personality-driven homes, I predict it won't be long until these freestanding, unfitted designs become the biggest kitchen trend of the year. Hop on it early with a selection of my personal favorites.Article continues below
British design brand Neptune is known for its high-quality, classic designs. And although it may have first started with outdoor furniture, over recent years, the brand has undoubtedly perfected the art of the freestanding kitchen. The Borough collection is a particular standout, with natural oak joinery and a solid Carrera marble top; this petite kitchen island shows that luxury doesn't have to mean bespoke.
You don't get more classically reliable than IKEA. The Swedish furniture brand is the go-to shop for any manner of home storage ideas, with consistently affordable prices and quality finishes. And the kitchen range is no different. The minimalist designs provide the perfect base for you to play around with, and there's more than enough IKEA kitchen cabinet DIYs for you to get some inspiration from.
If you're drawn to a more classic space, complete with all the traditional kitchen features, this Cox & Cox design might be more to your taste. Across all the freestanding units and islands on offer, Cox & Cox maintains the same charming, farmhouse kitchen look, with natural wooden finishes and soft, neutral shades. The Antonia is a slightly larger design than the rest, complete with plenty of storage space and antiqued brass handles.
Despite common belief, your kitchen units don't have to be boring, and working with freestanding units makes it all the more possible to get a little bit creative with your design. Take this stunning piece from The New Craftmaker, covered in bespoke, hand-crafted olive green tiles, this drinks cabinet would make a striking stand-in for a classic, small pantry or breakfast bar. As much as I love a good tiled kitchen island, I think this may be my new favorite way to work the material into your kitchen design.
With curved corners, slatted wood, and warm, brass-finish handles, this small kitchen island is ticking all the kitchen trend boxes. The elegant design would pair beautifully with any kitchen color scheme or style, with just enough detail to keep it from feeling boring, and enough simplicity to ensure maximum versatility. It would be a great way to add some more storage and dining space to a small studio flat.
When it comes to achieving that cozy, British countryside style, look no further than the Cotswolds Co. This lovely natural oak breakfast bar island comes with four roomy drawers, as well as two oak crates that would work perfectly as kitchen produce drawers. It doesn't just provide on the storage front, though; it also has space for three kitchen stools, an impressive feat considering its petite size.
Inspired by the hard work and craftsmanship behind their bespoke designs, The Studio by Naked Kitchens adopts the same approach, applying it to freestanding pieces instead. Plus, each piece is entirely customizable, so you can still get that bespoke experience. This lovely off-the-shelf pantry has a timeless look, with a slight contemporary edge from the reeded glass panels.
Designed by Børge Mogensen in 1957, this cabinet is a true design classic, and it's easy to see why. Although the piece may appear simple, closer inspection reveals the true intricacy behind the craftsmanship. Double-bracket doors, crafted from FSC™-certified oak, are held together with brass brackets, opening to reveal two adjustable shelves and smooth, sliding drawers. This is everything we love about Scandi design, in one cabinet.
With its sleek black design, rattan touches, and simple, wooden kitchen handles, you'd never guess this kitchen dresser is less than £250. A nice mix of closed and open shelving makes this kitchen unit both practical and decorative, allowing you to hide away any ugly kitchen necessities while keeping all your best dinnerware on display.
For Danish brand Vipp, freestanding designs aren't a cost-saving measure; they're a visual choice. Its designs, ranging from the simple industrial style of the V1, pictured, to the fluted V3 and stainless steel V4, each marry into this more streamlined, minimalist aesthetic, with furniture designs that feel lightweight and modern, never bulky and overdesigned.
If you're at the start of your kitchen renovation, before you commit to any of these gorgeous freestanding units, make sure you've fully thought through your kitchen layout - without a solid layout, even the most beautiful units will feel clunky and awkward.
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The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.