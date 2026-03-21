IKEA Might Just Have the Best Mix-and-Match Outdoor Kitchen — It Looks 'Built-In' on a Budget, and Works for Any Size of Garden

From a complete kitchen island to a simple utensil rack, this modular collection has something for every space

Olivia Wolfe's avatar
By
published
in Features
Image of a large, gray outdoor kitchen. There is a row of cabinets and countertops with a grill and a large matching island. In the foreground, there is a table and chairs with plates and cups on it.
(Image credit: IKEA)

The only thing better than an outdoor entertaining space is one with an outdoor kitchen. It's a combination that promises long summer nights and al fresco soirées. But it's also one you can expect to come at a cost. Unless you build it using IKEA's modular kitchen combinations, that is.

The real beauty of the range (both GRILLSKÄR and BÅTSKÄR) is the modular design, which makes it adaptable to any space, big or small. No longer are outdoor kitchen ideas reserved for expansive gardens; my tiny apartment garden could, at the very least, fit the GRILLSKÄR Kitchen island shelf unit. If you have the room, though, you can also configure larger islands, units with sinks, bar tables, and barbecues, to create an outdoor kitchen that feels custom to your space... without the typical cost of an outdoor kitchen.

Spring is here, and that means summer is on the horizon, so it's time to get your backyard plans in order. And a host who doesn't have to leave the dinner party to cook? That's a win. So, what do you need to know to build an outdoor kitchen with IKEA? Discover more below.

For a Small Outdoor Space

If you've only got a small outdoor area, you can buy individual pieces from the range that will sit along a flat wall. You'd be surprised how big of a difference adding a simple sink unit or some shelves can be to the functionality of your space.

An outdoor kitchen/grill in a dark gray color. There is a concrete patio and the grill space is against a light brick wall. There are green rope dining chairs and part of a black umbrella in view.

This GRILLSKÄR configuration could easily work in a small or medium garden space.

(Image credit: IKEA)

For a Medium Outdoor Space

For a larger space, consider an L-shaped configuration to really create a 'zone' for your outdoor kitchen. Or, alternatively, add more features including sinks, bar tables, and added storage to really up the functionality.

Image of an outdoor patio with brick floors and a white wall. There is a dark gray grill and a matching cabinet/countertop connected to it.

If you have a little more space to play around with, then some of the larger units make for a stunning set up.

(Image credit: IKEA)

For a Large Outdoor Space

If you're blessed with an expansive outdoor space, go all out with a stylish floating island unit in the middle of your outdoor kitchen, to anchor it, add functionality, and a place for guests to congregate while you create.

IKEA outdoor kitchen with island, bbq, storage, a sink, and lanterns overhead, with lots of food on the countertop

Larger outdoor spaces, means maximum room to experiment with arrangements, yes, even a kitchen island.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Do you see what I mean when I say this IKEA outdoor kitchen range is giving built-in on a budget? There are so many styles to choose from so that you can create the outdoor cooking space of your garden party dreams.

For more backyard preparation plans and all the best outdoor furniture ideas straight to your inbox, be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.

TOPICS
Olivia Wolfe
Olivia Wolfe
Design Writer

Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.