The only thing better than an outdoor entertaining space is one with an outdoor kitchen. It's a combination that promises long summer nights and al fresco soirées. But it's also one you can expect to come at a cost. Unless you build it using IKEA's modular kitchen combinations, that is.

The real beauty of the range (both GRILLSKÄR and BÅTSKÄR) is the modular design, which makes it adaptable to any space, big or small. No longer are outdoor kitchen ideas reserved for expansive gardens; my tiny apartment garden could, at the very least, fit the GRILLSKÄR Kitchen island shelf unit. If you have the room, though, you can also configure larger islands, units with sinks, bar tables, and barbecues, to create an outdoor kitchen that feels custom to your space... without the typical cost of an outdoor kitchen.

Spring is here, and that means summer is on the horizon, so it's time to get your backyard plans in order. And a host who doesn't have to leave the dinner party to cook? That's a win. So, what do you need to know to build an outdoor kitchen with IKEA? Discover more below.

For a Small Outdoor Space

If you've only got a small outdoor area, you can buy individual pieces from the range that will sit along a flat wall. You'd be surprised how big of a difference adding a simple sink unit or some shelves can be to the functionality of your space.

This GRILLSKÄR configuration could easily work in a small or medium garden space. (Image credit: IKEA)

For a Medium Outdoor Space

For a larger space, consider an L-shaped configuration to really create a 'zone' for your outdoor kitchen. Or, alternatively, add more features including sinks, bar tables, and added storage to really up the functionality.

If you have a little more space to play around with, then some of the larger units make for a stunning set up. (Image credit: IKEA)

IKEA BÅTSKÄR Gas Barbecue with Side Burner $1,099 at IKEA Doesn’t the powder-coated gray steel on this BBQ just look so sleek? Plus, powder-coated steel makes fabulous waterproof outdoor furniture. This gas grill has a large cooking area, four independently controlled burners, one side burner, warming rack, grill plate, and the list just goes on! All the left is to plan the menu and the guests. IKEA BÅTSKÄR Closed Kitchen Unit $490 at IKEA This closed kitchen unit works as a standalone counter or paired with a barbecue or sink unit for a more complete outdoor kitchen setup. When planning your outdoor kitchen, consider this the sous chef station to chop, dice, and prep while the grill (and conversations) heat up. Plus, the feet can be adjusted to stand on uneven ground, if necessary. IKEA BÅTSKÄR Add-On Unit With Shelves $100 at IKEA For a little extra storage space, this shelving add-on unit can be attached to any of the cabinet or shelf units. Yes, it's practical for storing utensils and while cooking, but you can also use this piece as a decorating tool. Hang plants or your most stylish tools.

For a Large Outdoor Space

If you're blessed with an expansive outdoor space, go all out with a stylish floating island unit in the middle of your outdoor kitchen, to anchor it, add functionality, and a place for guests to congregate while you create.

Larger outdoor spaces, means maximum room to experiment with arrangements, yes, even a kitchen island. (Image credit: IKEA)

IKEA BÅTSKÄR Outdoor Kitchen Island $980 at IKEA Honestly, as soon as I saw this kitchen island on IKEA, I was sold on the range — how cool! It's made up of two of the closed kitchen units for a more spacious outdoor cooking experience. Plus, that means you can have the units pushed together as an island or configured differently depending on how you're using your space. IKEA BÅTSKÄR Outdoor Kitchen with Charcoal BBQ and Bar Table $1,674 at IKEA What I like about this range is that you can shop the pieces separately or invest in larger units that combine a few elements that work well together — like this clever charcoal barbecue and bar table combination. It's everything you need, but can also be combined with other elements, like an island or sink. IKEA GRILLSKÄR Sink Unit with Side Table in Stainless Steel/Outdoor $363 at IKEA Lastly, this kitchen sink and cabinet unit is a highly functional piece that's easy to tack onto a multitude of different arrangements, without driving the cost of your outdoor kitchen up too much. Having a sink in your outdoor cooking space is a total game-changer in the hot summer months.

Do you see what I mean when I say this IKEA outdoor kitchen range is giving built-in on a budget? There are so many styles to choose from so that you can create the outdoor cooking space of your garden party dreams.

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