IKEA Might Just Have the Best Mix-and-Match Outdoor Kitchen — It Looks 'Built-In' on a Budget, and Works for Any Size of Garden
From a complete kitchen island to a simple utensil rack, this modular collection has something for every space
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The only thing better than an outdoor entertaining space is one with an outdoor kitchen. It's a combination that promises long summer nights and al fresco soirées. But it's also one you can expect to come at a cost. Unless you build it using IKEA's modular kitchen combinations, that is.
The real beauty of the range (both GRILLSKÄR and BÅTSKÄR) is the modular design, which makes it adaptable to any space, big or small. No longer are outdoor kitchen ideas reserved for expansive gardens; my tiny apartment garden could, at the very least, fit the GRILLSKÄR Kitchen island shelf unit. If you have the room, though, you can also configure larger islands, units with sinks, bar tables, and barbecues, to create an outdoor kitchen that feels custom to your space... without the typical cost of an outdoor kitchen.
Spring is here, and that means summer is on the horizon, so it's time to get your backyard plans in order. And a host who doesn't have to leave the dinner party to cook? That's a win. So, what do you need to know to build an outdoor kitchen with IKEA? Discover more below.
For a Small Outdoor Space
If you've only got a small outdoor area, you can buy individual pieces from the range that will sit along a flat wall. You'd be surprised how big of a difference adding a simple sink unit or some shelves can be to the functionality of your space.
This compact gas grill has four independently controlled burners with low to high temperature settings, a built-in thermometer on the hood, and a rust-proof cooking grate. The slim size (72 x 61cm) makes it great for smaller gardens, while still providing you with lots of cooking options.
This unit features a lot of the accessories you'll find in IKEA modular outdoor kitchen ranges, including the kitchen island shelf unit, a set of doors/sides/back, and one back panel for outdoor kitchens. Together, the combination provides functional garden storage space, a place to hang utensils, and extra counterspace — win, win, win.
To finalize the small outdoor kitchen plans, this island shelving unit makes the perfect complement to a grill or cabinet unit. The sliding side table is especially helpful if you plan on entertaining for a garden dinner party — any grill master knows you can always do with more space as the food is ready to come off the grill.
For a Medium Outdoor Space
For a larger space, consider an L-shaped configuration to really create a 'zone' for your outdoor kitchen. Or, alternatively, add more features including sinks, bar tables, and added storage to really up the functionality.
Doesn’t the powder-coated gray steel on this BBQ just look so sleek? Plus, powder-coated steel makes fabulous waterproof outdoor furniture. This gas grill has a large cooking area, four independently controlled burners, one side burner, warming rack, grill plate, and the list just goes on! All the left is to plan the menu and the guests.
This closed kitchen unit works as a standalone counter or paired with a barbecue or sink unit for a more complete outdoor kitchen setup. When planning your outdoor kitchen, consider this the sous chef station to chop, dice, and prep while the grill (and conversations) heat up. Plus, the feet can be adjusted to stand on uneven ground, if necessary.
For a little extra storage space, this shelving add-on unit can be attached to any of the cabinet or shelf units. Yes, it's practical for storing utensils and while cooking, but you can also use this piece as a decorating tool. Hang plants or your most stylish tools.
For a Large Outdoor Space
If you're blessed with an expansive outdoor space, go all out with a stylish floating island unit in the middle of your outdoor kitchen, to anchor it, add functionality, and a place for guests to congregate while you create.
Honestly, as soon as I saw this kitchen island on IKEA, I was sold on the range — how cool! It's made up of two of the closed kitchen units for a more spacious outdoor cooking experience. Plus, that means you can have the units pushed together as an island or configured differently depending on how you're using your space.
What I like about this range is that you can shop the pieces separately or invest in larger units that combine a few elements that work well together — like this clever charcoal barbecue and bar table combination. It's everything you need, but can also be combined with other elements, like an island or sink.
Lastly, this kitchen sink and cabinet unit is a highly functional piece that's easy to tack onto a multitude of different arrangements, without driving the cost of your outdoor kitchen up too much. Having a sink in your outdoor cooking space is a total game-changer in the hot summer months.
Do you see what I mean when I say this IKEA outdoor kitchen range is giving built-in on a budget? There are so many styles to choose from so that you can create the outdoor cooking space of your garden party dreams.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
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Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.