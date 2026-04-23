Not all coffee machines are aesthetically pleasing, but the ones that are, really are. The chrome finishes, metallic dials, custom portafilter handles... It takes a special eye to elevate these functional details into something more design-forward, and it's safe to say, David Beckham's got it. Meet the new Ninja Luxe Café Pro by David Beckham.

That's right — the former football star, known for performance and innovation, has just teamed up with trusted home appliance brand Ninja to deliver a limited-edition espresso machine that combines the brand's professional-level technology with design-forward aesthetics. It's the Ninja Luxe Café Pro espresso machine you already know and love, but with a stylish new look. (And yes, looks matter, especially in an appliance that'll sit in pride of place on your kitchen counter.)

I've been wanting to test out this premium espresso machine for a while now, and this collaboration just bumped it straight to the top of my list. The Ninja Luxe Café Pro by David Beckham is about bringing form and function to the center of your home's caffeine station, and here's what you need to know.

Ninja Ninja Luxe Café Pro by David Beckham £849.99 at sharkninja.co.uk For those of you who aren't familiar, the Ninja Luxe Café Pro coffee machine (available at John Lewis) is a very popular appliance. It makes espresso and filter coffee, and also has a specialized cold brew setting. There's a built-in grinder with 25 settings, as well as an automated milk-steaming wand. It usually costs £699.99, but is currently on sale at John Lewis for £539.99. The Ninja Luxe Café Pro by David Beckham retails for £849.99 and is a limited edition style (and, as such, is excluded from all promotions, so don't bother shopping around, or waiting for a sale). And what's the difference? Premium gold finishes, ebony wood details, and matte-black stainless steel, along with elevated coffee-making capabilities.





Sure, the Ninja Luxe Café Pro by David Beckham is simply the brand's best-selling machine with a new outfit, but that's precisely the allure. If you're investing in a top-notch espresso machine or coffee maker, then you want it to expertly combine form and function. While the stainless steel finish of the original Ninja Luxe Café Pro was already a stylish moment on the countertop, David cranked it up a notch.

Throughout the six-month creative process, the goal was to take an 'already exceptional appliance' and make it even better. David Beckham's signature aesthetic taste guided the visual design, from the bead-blasted, matte black, stainless-steel body to the black chestnut wood grain and gold finishes.

"We focused on the finer details — drawing inspiration from the natural materials of the English countryside and then refining them with a sophisticated finish," the brand ambassador explains. It's totally in line with home coffee machines becoming increasingly artful in their design.

The wooden handle on the portafilter paired with the gold metal accents is so chic. Image credit: Ninja Every moment feels considered on the Ninja Luxe Café Pro by David Beckham espresso machine. Image credit: Ninja

"We have always believed that the objects you interact with every day should bring you joy, and great design is one of the most powerful ways to do that," says James Kitto, SVP managing director EMEA at SharkNinja. The collaboration with David Beckham "is our way of proving that performance and personal expression are not mutually exclusive," he adds.

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From the coffee front, I'm most intrigued by the mess-free tamping system. After the machine fills the portafilter with fresh grinds, pulling a lever on the side of the machine tamps the grinds perfectly for you — it's these small details that elevate this machine.

As I said, if you'd like to get your hands on this machine for your home coffee nook, don't wait. This release is available only in limited quantities and exclusively at Ninja.

Stylish Coffee Accessories to Shop

Of course, style is the main draw of the Ninja Luxe Café Pro by David Beckham, but if you want to bring that same style to your own coffee set-up, without investing in a new machine, I've curated a few coffee machine accessories that would look just as fashionable on your counter.

No coffee nook is complete without a good-looking, high-performance machine and a few sleek accessories. This is definitely a collaboration that feels worth noting.

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