Outdoor solar-powered lights, although very clever, aren't anything new. And here at Livingetc, we're all about uncovering the coolest, newest, most out-of-the-box designs you didn't even know to think about. The latest? These Wave Outdoor Nesting Tables with Built-in Solar Lights by Solar Yard (available at Amazon).

If you, like me, have been enjoying the longer evenings lately, you've likely been thinking about garden lighting ideas. (No one wants to sit in the dark, after all.) Not only will these tables keep your space well-lit, but they'll also keep your tabletop clear — there's no need for lamps — and, as one customer reviews, they'll "totally elevate your outdoor space" and "cast the coolest shadows at night".

They charge with just 5-6 hours of direct sunlight, and illumination lasts for a whopping 8-10 hours at night. They're waterproof and weather-resistant through snow, wind, and rain, and honestly, why aren't they in your cart already?

Solar Yard Wave Outdoor Nesting Tables Built-in Solar Lights, Set of 2 £236.26 at Amazon UK While £240 might seem steep compared to other options on the market (like IKEA's solar-powered outdoor lanterns), you will also get two tables out of it, plus, when you compare it to the electrical costs of lighting your garden traditionally, the one-off payment doesn't sound too bad. The light comes from under-mounted lights that recharge via a solar panel during the day and automatically turn on at dusk (although there is also an on-off switch). As I mentioned, the wicker-and-steel frame makes it super durable, while the woven silhouette casts a beautiful pattern on your patio floor. It's worth mentioning that it's usually dispatched within 7-8 days, so now is the time to buy, so it arrives before summer. And, should there be any issues, you can return it within 30 days. It also has a one-year warranty.





But don't just take it from me — with 4.4/5-stars after over 100 reviews, customers have been happy with their purchase. "These tables are even better than the pics, absolutely beautiful and efficient with the solar aspect," said one, while another says they use them as a foot rest, which suggests they are indeed sturdy.

Specs aside, though, the biggest drawcard has to be their style. Creator Morgan Winton (@ourwintonhome) shared a clip of them in her garden, and the golden glow adds such a magical ambience. Plus, the woven rattan in an intricate wave pattern makes them look much more expensive than what you'd typically expect to find on Amazon.

A post shared by Morgan Winton (@ourwintonhome) A photo posted by on

Finding ways to light your outdoor space can be challenging, especially without power outlets. That's why outdoor lighting trends lately are embracing portable, rechargeable, and solar-powered outdoor floor lamps, lanterns, table lamps, and string lights.

That said, these table lights certainly won't substitute spotlights, and instead cast a soft, subtle glow. But if you're after something a bit brighter, I've found some other solar-powered outdoor lighting options you can shop, too.

Graham and Green Quentin Cream LED Table Lamp £53.20 at Graham and Green These battery-powered LED table lamps are good for intentional time outside. They can be charged up with an included USB in just four hours and last for seven. The Green will match your plant-y fantasies, but it also comes in Rust and Cream. The White Company Solar Wicker Lantern with LED Candle £40 at The White Company This 'candle' is a more affordable solar option. This lantern requires much more work, though, as it needs to be charged for 1-2 days in direct sunlight. But, I don't know about you, but I think its cuteness makes it worth it. SO'HOME Outdoor Pleated Scallop Garden String Battery Operated Lights £22.99 at La Redoute UK This set of six scalloped lights will string whimsy across your garden. They're battery-powered, so if you want to dim their shine overnight, these are the perfect choice. They use 3 AA batteries, so it's easy to replace. SO'HOME Hayes Outdoor Solar Rattan Table Light £59.99 at La Redoute UK This table lamp has a similar eye-catching rattan design, but in a rectangular form. It has an approximately 3-year life span, until the integrated LED dies, which may well be longer than other lighting options. For just less than £60, it's a steal. IKEA SOLVINDEN Solar-Powered LED Decorative Table Lamp in Light Green £11 at ikea.com Of course IKEA has a low-priced, sleek solar lantern in a trendy green. Made with steel and covered with ABS plastic, it's made to withstand indoor and outdoor. It doesn't specifiy how long it takes to charge, but their description implies it will be full of juice after each day. Kaemingk Solar Powered Outdoor Stake Light, Set of 2 £24.99 at John Lewis At 58.80cm high, these stakes are not as big as they look. That's why they appeal –– I love the super dainty toadstool style with these floral grass cutouts. They last up to six hours with an on/off switch to work around when it suits you best.

Looking for more fabulous and affordable garden lighting? Check out IKEA's stylish recent outdoor lighting range for some cheerful inspiration.

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