IKEA Just Launched This Solar-Powered Garden Light That’s the Easiest and Most Affordable Way to Recreate the ‘Firefly Lighting’ Trend
This outdoor light is the effortless trick for creating a garden that softly glows at night
As the warmer months bring longer, lighter days, we begin to leave our cozy sofas behind in favor of summer evenings in the garden. I thought that there was nothing more magical than an evening under the stars, dining around a table with friends, lit by string lights — until I saw how beautiful a garden can look with firefly lighting.
Firefly lighting creates something a bit more organic and atmospheric than a traditional string light setup. Instead of the bright, uniformed strings, it mimics the gentle, scattered glow of fireflies flickering in the dusk. And one of the most chic and easy ways to recreate the trend is with IKEA's SOLVINDEN Solar-Powered Ground Stick.
This simple, stylish outdoor firefly light is an effortless way to make your garden feel more magical. You can place it anywhere in your space for an elevated, enchanted take on this outdoor lighting trend.
Dot lights along pathways, nestle them in flower beds, or arrange them around seating areas to create warmth. The light is diffused, so it avoids the harshness that can come with stark garden lighting, allowing a natural space to remain as such.
The solar-powered aspect is a great advantage, too, because you can reduce your energy use without sacrificing the atmosphere. This take on the firefly aesthetic is also easy to achieve — no electrician or precision wiring necessary. In fact, it looks best with irregular placement rather than symmetry. Try placing the SOLVINDEN garden light in foliage or behind planters to create depth, as if the garden is gently glowing.
Stylish Alternatives
If you love the firefly effect, but want a more dramatic statement, this elegant alternative from Pooky will cast gorgeous shimmers across your modern garden. Although crafted from glass and brass, they are built for all weather, but do need to be hardwired.
For those who desire a more dramatic glow, perhaps for a garden party, a few of these solar garden balls would be an exaggerated and playful way to interpret the trend.
The appeal of the SOLVINDEN garden light is not just about how it provides an affordable, solar-powered solution for outdoor lighting, but how it completely transforms the mood and magic of an outdoor space. IKEA also has some equally magical SOLVINDEN solar-powered outdoor lanterns, which are inexpensive and can be hung anywhere in your garden.
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Eve Williams is a London-based journalist and writer covering culture at the intersection of fashion, film, food, interiors, and internet phenomena. She has recently completed her MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. Her work explores emerging shifts in visual culture and contemporary taste... from luxury trends and screen storytelling to the evolving politics of consumption and identity. She has written for Hunger, Hero, 10 Magazine, Polyester Zine, and more.