As the warmer months bring longer, lighter days, we begin to leave our cozy sofas behind in favor of summer evenings in the garden. I thought that there was nothing more magical than an evening under the stars, dining around a table with friends, lit by string lights — until I saw how beautiful a garden can look with firefly lighting.

Firefly lighting creates something a bit more organic and atmospheric than a traditional string light setup. Instead of the bright, uniformed strings, it mimics the gentle, scattered glow of fireflies flickering in the dusk. And one of the most chic and easy ways to recreate the trend is with IKEA's SOLVINDEN Solar-Powered Ground Stick.

This simple, stylish outdoor firefly light is an effortless way to make your garden feel more magical. You can place it anywhere in your space for an elevated, enchanted take on this outdoor lighting trend.

IKEA SOLVINDEN Solar-Powered Ground Stick - Red 45 Cm £12 at ikea.com Designed with simplicity in mind, it has a discreet mini solar panel that eliminates the need for plugs, wiring, and installation. You can simply place it into the ground wherever you want to create a soft, cozy glow.

Dot lights along pathways, nestle them in flower beds, or arrange them around seating areas to create warmth. The light is diffused, so it avoids the harshness that can come with stark garden lighting, allowing a natural space to remain as such.

The solar-powered aspect is a great advantage, too, because you can reduce your energy use without sacrificing the atmosphere. This take on the firefly aesthetic is also easy to achieve — no electrician or precision wiring necessary. In fact, it looks best with irregular placement rather than symmetry. Try placing the SOLVINDEN garden light in foliage or behind planters to create depth, as if the garden is gently glowing.

Stylish Alternatives

The appeal of the SOLVINDEN garden light is not just about how it provides an affordable, solar-powered solution for outdoor lighting, but how it completely transforms the mood and magic of an outdoor space. IKEA also has some equally magical SOLVINDEN solar-powered outdoor lanterns, which are inexpensive and can be hung anywhere in your garden.

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