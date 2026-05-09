Rugs are one of the easiest ways to change how a room feels, especially if you have been looking to add texture or a little more softness underfoot. And if there is one rug style you really cannot go wrong with, it is jute.



In my experience as an interior stylist, I have had clients lean towards jute rugs not only for a particular aesthetic, like bohemian or coastal, but also for more contemporary and minimal spaces. A great example is the Freja Jute Rug Checked by Dixie from Nordic Nest, which shows how jute can act as the foundation of a minimal room while still bringing in a subtle pop of colour. The checked pattern gives it a more graphic, design-led edge, while the natural weave keeps the space feeling grounded.

Most jute rugs tend to have a flatter weave, sometimes blended with cotton, which makes them incredibly easy to place throughout the home. They work beautifully under dining tables because chairs can glide more easily, and they are often lower maintenance than heavier pile rugs. Visually, they're some of the best rugs, because they don't overcrowd a room either. There is something about the natural handwoven texture and subtle imperfections that immediately makes a space feel calmer and easier to live with.

Of course, jute rugs are made from natural fibers, so they are better suited to drier spaces and are not ideal for areas with constant moisture. If you are specifically looking for something more suitable outdoors, we have also pulled together an edit of outdoor jute rugs. They also have a firmer texture underfoot compared to wool, so if softness is your priority, you may want to layer them.

But honestly, those imperfections are part of the charm. As you’ll see from the curated edit above, jute rugs can take so many different directions. Some feel more graphic and design-led, others are quieter and more subtle, and that is exactly what makes them so easy to work with.

If you need a little guidance finding the right piece for your own home, our free Design Lab by Livingetc product sourcing service Find is here to help. You can send us your brief, share what you are looking for, and we will pull together a tailored edit of considered options for your space.

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