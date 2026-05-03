Wait, This Might Just Be the Chicest Fire Pit I've Seen This Year — Minimalist, Sophisticated, and Sleek, It Will Prolong Your Summer Evenings Outdoors

Everyone knows a good fire pit is an outdoor hosting essential, and this one from Ferm Living is my top pick for summer 2026

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Solene Fire Pit
(Image credit: Ferm Living)

I would argue that the ultimate hosting home essential, the one thing that elevates your home to the next level, is the humble fire pit. There's just something cool about having one in your garden. Big or small, sunken or standing, they aren't just about keeping you warm; they're about building atmosphere. And I've just found the most effortlessly elegant style — the Solene Fire Pit from Ferm Living, which is available from Westwing.

Most fire pits leave something to be desired when it comes to their design — too bulky, too boring, and too basic — but not this one. From one of my favorite Scandi brands, its design-forward style is every bit as elevated and chic as I could hope for, with a cool, oxidised finish that makes for a laid-back, sophisticated look.

As the evening chill sets in, a fire pit creates a natural gathering place, providing a central point for your guests to orbit around and prolong those summer evenings outdoors — and the Solene Fire Pit lets you do that with ultimate style.

Stylish Alternatives

With a firepit like this in tow, you're well on your way to designing the outdoor area of dreams — now all you need is some of the best garden furniture to go with it.

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Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.