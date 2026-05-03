I would argue that the ultimate hosting home essential, the one thing that elevates your home to the next level, is the humble fire pit. There's just something cool about having one in your garden. Big or small, sunken or standing, they aren't just about keeping you warm; they're about building atmosphere. And I've just found the most effortlessly elegant style — the Solene Fire Pit from Ferm Living, which is available from Westwing.

Most fire pits leave something to be desired when it comes to their design — too bulky, too boring, and too basic — but not this one. From one of my favorite Scandi brands, its design-forward style is every bit as elevated and chic as I could hope for, with a cool, oxidised finish that makes for a laid-back, sophisticated look.

As the evening chill sets in, a fire pit creates a natural gathering place, providing a central point for your guests to orbit around and prolong those summer evenings outdoors — and the Solene Fire Pit lets you do that with ultimate style.

Ferm Living Solene Fire Pit £309 at Westwing A far cry from the basic, bulky fire pits of the past, with this model, Scandinavian design brand Ferm Living has used its signature soft touch, crafting a design that feels thoroughly elegant and sophisticated. The low-slung style, with its undulating shape, brings a beautiful sense of movement to your modern garden, which would only be bolstered by the flickering flames set within it. Crafted from corten steel, this bowl is designed to patinate over time, developing an even richer surface pattern. And, if you want to amp up the drama even more, thanks to the flat, open-ended design, these fire pits can be lined up alongside one another to create a continuous stream of fire.

Stylish Alternatives

With a firepit like this in tow, you're well on your way to designing the outdoor area of dreams — now all you need is some of the best garden furniture to go with it.

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