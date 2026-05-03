Wait, This Might Just Be the Chicest Fire Pit I've Seen This Year — Minimalist, Sophisticated, and Sleek, It Will Prolong Your Summer Evenings Outdoors
Everyone knows a good fire pit is an outdoor hosting essential, and this one from Ferm Living is my top pick for summer 2026
I would argue that the ultimate hosting home essential, the one thing that elevates your home to the next level, is the humble fire pit. There's just something cool about having one in your garden. Big or small, sunken or standing, they aren't just about keeping you warm; they're about building atmosphere. And I've just found the most effortlessly elegant style — the Solene Fire Pit from Ferm Living, which is available from Westwing.
Most fire pits leave something to be desired when it comes to their design — too bulky, too boring, and too basic — but not this one. From one of my favorite Scandi brands, its design-forward style is every bit as elevated and chic as I could hope for, with a cool, oxidised finish that makes for a laid-back, sophisticated look.
As the evening chill sets in, a fire pit creates a natural gathering place, providing a central point for your guests to orbit around and prolong those summer evenings outdoors — and the Solene Fire Pit lets you do that with ultimate style.
A far cry from the basic, bulky fire pits of the past, with this model, Scandinavian design brand Ferm Living has used its signature soft touch, crafting a design that feels thoroughly elegant and sophisticated.
The low-slung style, with its undulating shape, brings a beautiful sense of movement to your modern garden, which would only be bolstered by the flickering flames set within it.
Crafted from corten steel, this bowl is designed to patinate over time, developing an even richer surface pattern.
And, if you want to amp up the drama even more, thanks to the flat, open-ended design, these fire pits can be lined up alongside one another to create a continuous stream of fire.
Stylish Alternatives
This fire pit is less than £50, but it looks like it would cost a fortune. The rusted steel effect brings a cool edge into your garden, and would look particularly striking alongside some modern outdoor furniture.
Moving up off the ground, this metal fire pit stands on a tapered leg plinth, making it great for gathering around while stood, as opposed to the other sunken fire pit designs. The orangey, rust finish also helps bring some warmth to your garden, too.
A good fire pit doesn't need to do anything out of the ordinary. This black, steel bowl, with integrated log storage is a relatively simple type of firepit, but that's exactly what works so well about it.
Another option from Ferm Living, this raised, octagonal design has a little more structure and height than the first, but the same warm, corten steel finish. The raised effect also makes it ideal for pairing with some firepit seating, too.
Soho Home designing something chic should hardly come as a surprise, but this fire pit does feel particularly stylish, even for them. It's another corten steel design, so you'll get that same lovely patina effect over time, too.
With its tall, cocooned form, this fire pit feels thoroughly unique. But this curved wall isn't just there for visual appeal, it also helps to shield your fire from wind and rain, making this a great year-round option to use in your urban garden.
With a firepit like this in tow, you're well on your way to designing the outdoor area of dreams — now all you need is some of the best garden furniture to go with it.
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Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.