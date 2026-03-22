My partner and I have very different ideas of holidays. I like one with an itinerary full of wine bars, outfit changes, and an antique store to sift through. He, on the other hand, would be happy with one change of clothes, no reception, and a mountain to summit. Safe to say, I'm not super outdoors-y, but HAY's new 'Market Bag' collaboration with Jasper Morrison (available at Selfridges) may have convinced me that I could like the look of a camping trip — or better yet, getting a similar experience in the safety of my own backyard.

Because all that being said, I do enjoy the drama of cooking over an open flame, and I do like the polish of steel dinnerware, not to mention the practicality of fold-away outdoor furniture. So, even if I'm not planning a remote getaway anytime soon, there is still so much I can enjoy about the curated collection designed to enrich life spent outdoors. Always wanted an outdoor kitchen? This is your cheapest way in.

On the choice to collaborate with British product design icon Jasper Morrison on the collection, HAY founders and creative directors Mette and Rolf Hay say, "For us, he is the master of everyday objects. He has an incredible ability to make the ordinary feel essential." And why now? "There’s a growing appreciation for being outside, for slowing down, disconnecting, and finding joy in simple experiences," says Mette. "I think that’s something many of us are seeking today." And I'd have to agree.

(Image credit: HAY)

So, from a sleek stainless steel outdoor firepit and all the necessary cooking utensils, to a woven hammock, sofa cushions, and throws in a striped recycled polyester (for durability), inspired by a vintage fabric Jasper discovered in a flea market, there's a quiet elegance to this collection that feels as serene as a night spent in nature.

Though perhaps the pieces I think we should all be most excited about are the folding chairs and stools, which aren't just pretty, but practical in UK gardens where you may need to pack up at a moment's notice, or simply to store away out of the weather when not in use.

And if you like the idea (and look) of this outdoor cooking collection, make sure you haven't missed Le Creuset's beautiful BBQ range that launched late last year, which is designed to be used over open-fire or even in your pizza oven. With summer hosting on the horizon, what better way to add a bit of theatricality to the occasion?

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