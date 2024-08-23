7 Firepit Seating Ideas That Help Extend Cozy Outdoor Evenings

It's time to cozy up to the warmth of the toasty fire, but in order to do so, you'll need to gather some inspiration from these chic firepit seating ideas. From weathered wood, to built in seating, there is certainly an array to luxury to choose from.

Stylish firepit ideas not only help to maximize space in your backyard but also allow you to utilize that space for longer, throughout the seasons. "A fire pit can turn an unused part of your yard into a favorite place," says Marci Bonner, a Landscape architect at Richardson & Associates Landscape Architecture. "They can help to extend the usable time in your yard by warming up the cooler evenings; but comfortable seating around it is necessary to make it a success and to encourage people to linger longer outside."

As the seasons begin to change, it's time to gather around the firepit and create memories that will last a lifetime. Here are a few firepit seating ideas you're going to want to add into your space.

1. Add Adirondack Chairs for an Elevated Campside Vibe

Adirondack chairs are a great way to add a back-to-nature feel to your outdoor living room atmosphere, and work particularly well in certain settings. "Your environment will help dictate what kind of furniture will work best in your outdoor space," says Linda Hayslett, of LH.Designs.



"If you have a view and your home is in the mountains or woods, then Adirondack chairs will be best because they are low and lounge-like to face towards scenery." She adds: "Always assess what you want to get out of your outdoor space to understand what furniture pieces to get - this will help in understanding how to lay things out and what to purchase."

2. Install Built-In Seating for Durable Style

Built-in firepit seating options around a sunken firepit are a clever way to create a feeling of permanence and a seamless look within your landscaping.

The beautiful fire pit area designed by Linda Hayslett (above), shows how using the same material for your firepit landscaping as the fire pit itself allows for a curated, calming aesthetic. Linda says: "If you're looking to build a seating area around your fire pit, some great materials to use for your design would be concrete, stone and bricks."

She continues: "These are hard exterior materials that can withstand a lot of the outdoor elements. They can help build up a seating area as well as hold a lot of weight, so they shouldn't have a lot of issues over time, if installed correctly."

For the ultimate comfy space, add upholstered cushions to your built-in fire pit seating, as seen in the project by Richardson & Associates Landscape Architecture above.

3. Choose Flexible Separates

If built-in seating is not an option, why not opt for separate outdoor lounge chairs or arm chairs. These are are an easy way to maintain flexible seating arrangements when guest numbers are uncertain.

"Multiple moveable chairs allow for the most flexible arrangement to suit various gatherings, explains Marci Bonner. "Additional chairs can then be added if you have a large gathering."

Regarding what to choose, Linda Hayslett says: "If you're unable to do a built in around your fire pit, then look for outdoor furniture pieces that are made of similar material or rattan, wicker, wrought iron, resin or teak."

And Lauren Lerner, Principal, Living with Lolo, tells us we should: "Opt for versatile, lightweight chairs or stools for flexibility in rearranging, and enhance comfort with cushions."

4. Go With Weathered Wood for Organic Luxe

Weathered wood will always bring an organic luxury to any space, and works beautifully in an outdoor living room. Choose curved pieces for added conviviality and an on-trend aesthetic.

Speaking about the stylish fire pit area above, Jeff Andrews says: "For the fire pit seating area in my own Los Angeles backyard, I chose weathered wood chairs from RH. "I prefer wood because it sustains the natural elements as well as the heat from the fire. Metal seating can get too hot near a fire pit."

5. Choose Comfort as well as Style

Comfy cushions are a must, but if you are going to place them on your outdoor furniture, ensure you know how to keep cushions from sliding from outdoor furniture. This will help keep things in place! "I always go for the best mix of comfort, durability, and style when selecting outdoor furniture, and there are plenty of options to find all three in one," says Jeff Andrews.

Opting for seats with comfy cushions is a sleek way to mimic the inviting appeal of your indoor living room. Just make sure the fabric is outdoor friendly. Marci Bonner says: "Durable materials that are easily washable are best so that soot or marshmallow cream from smores can be easily washed away."

6. Opt for a Neutral Hue

An easy way to keep your fire pit seating ideas looking upscale and chic is to choose neutral hues for your outdoor furniture.

Then, if desired, you can add pops of color, print or pattern through throw pillows or blankets. You can also create a prettier aesthetic with pots and plants surrounding the fire pit area. "Stick with neutral metal or wood materials for the frame and seat cushions and then add colorful accent pillows and throws to match your taste or the seasons," suggests Marci Bonner. "Tuck some side tables beside the chairs to provide a place to sit down a drink or your phone."

She adds: "Planter pots scattered around the perimeter of your space will make it more inviting."

7. Embrace All-Out Comfort with a Sectional

Stretched-out lounging is a very welcoming option to choose for your fire pit seating ideas.A sectional or sofa offers the ultimate feet-up-and-flop choice for a spot to linger longer and soak up the warming ambiance and flames.Whether you want to lie back and read a book or entertain friends in comfort and style, it's always a successful choice if you have enough room.

Marci Bonner says: "A sofa and side chairs are great for lounging as well as conversation and can be angled or moved to be closer to the fire as it gets cooler."

You can mix up your space and take inspiration from the appealing firepit idea by Kate Anne Designs above and add lanterns and festoon lighting for an extra feel-good ambiance.

FAQs

What is the best material for a fire pit seating area?

A firepit seating area needs to be durable and heat-resistant, so if you're wondering which outdoor furniture lasts the longest around a firepit it would seating that can handle the heat around it.

Lauren Lerner tells us: "Surrounding ground elements in a firepit seating area should be both heat-resistant and sturdy, with choices like concrete, stone pavers, pea gravel, crushed stone, or flagstone offering functionality and visual appeal".

She continues: "When it comes to seating itself, consider weather-resistant wood like teak, cedar, or treated pine, long-lasting metals such as wrought iron or aluminum, or cushions with outdoor fabric for that extra touch of coziness."

How do you arrange furniture around a fire pit?

The way you arrange your furniture around a firepit is key to create a convivial space — and a circular setup is always a good choice. Lauren Lerner comments: "Arrange furniture in a circular or semicircular layout around the fire pit to foster conversation and ensure even warmth distribution." She says you should leave ample space for safety and movement, usually around three to six feet."

And LH. Designs' Linda Hayslett suggests treating the fire pit as if it were a coffee table, and placing your furniture accordingly. "Depending on how the fire pit is designed, look at it like a coffee table - it's the center of the conversation for your outdoor living space," she says.

She adds: "Whether it be square, rectangular or circular, it's the layout of your furniture that helps make the conversation flow better when outside. Sitting around a fire pit is the main event as opposed to a living room indoors, which many people make style to revolve around a TV."

Linda says placing furniture to include conversation around the fire pit is important "because we use this outdoor area as a gathering place to chat and roast smores on, so making sure that there's adequate amount of comfortable seating and smaller side tables for drinks and food to be set down on to, will truly make this area a great outdoor experience."