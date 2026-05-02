These 'Blow-Up' Solar Lights Look So Magical Floating on the Surface of a Pool — They Cast "Very Nice Reflections," Says One Review

"Solar-powered" doesn't necessarily sound very stylish, but if this season has proved one thing already, it's that, when it comes to lighting, it certainly can be. You've likely seen solar-powered lanterns that'll illuminate backyard gatherings, or solar-powered stake lights that beautifully line a path or driveway, but what about these inflatable Solar Floating Pond Lights by Pulsky (on Amazon)?

Blow them up and be blown away. Designed to float gracefully on a body of water — whether that's a pool or a small pond — these are a truly magical garden lighting idea. And we don't even have to imagine the effect. One customer reviews, they "create a nice gentle lighting effect, and if you have a pond with a reasonable area of water which is still, you will also get some very nice reflections."

Don't have a body of water in your backyard? They can easily be suspended from a tree branch or hook, or even grouped together on the ground. But wherever you style them, they're sure to add an enchanting atmosphere to your garden.

Pulsky Solar Floating Pond Light £20.99 at Amazon UK With a charge time of around 8-10 hours in direct sunlight, each light lasts an impressive 13-16 hours on a full charge, allowing you to enjoy the cozy ambience all night long. And despite being waterproof, you don’t need to have a body of water in your garden to make the most of them, thanks to the nifty design, which also allows you to hang them. Priced just shy of £30 for two — or less if you buy them on sale right now — they’re available as a golden 3000K warm LED light, or if you’re all about embracing color, they also come in a color-changing style, with 16 shades to alternate between. This, as well as timers, modes, and brightness levels, can all be controlled from the remote control.





You will need to blow up the spheres with an air pump (which comes included), but this shouldn’t take long. That said, I'd avoid using your mouth, as one customer noted that while it was quick, it caused the globes to become cloudy with condensation.

And, while there hasn't been a load of reviews, I'm not the only one enchanted by these floating solar-powered lights. With mostly five-star ratings, one shopper said they're a "really cool and unique concept," while another described them as "very pretty when it is dusk and dark."

But don't just take my word for it. Look at them floating in the pool of US-based creator, Morgan Winton (@ourwintonhome), below.

A post shared by Morgan Winton (@ourwintonhome) A photo posted by on

And just because you might not have a pool or pond, doesn’t mean you can’t get a similar look by leaning into this ethereal outdoor lighting trend. Regardless of how big your outdoor space is, choosing the right light can make a big difference, both in adding a stylish touch and illuminating the space.

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From solar-powered outdoor floor lamps and table lamps, to rechargeable table lamps, string lights, and lanterns (like IKEA’s charming solar-powered outdoor hanging lanterns), there’s something for every space and budget. And I’ve found some of the best, below, to give you a similar look and feel.

vidaXL Solar Bowl 3 LED Floating Ball Lights £26.99 at B&Q Another great option (with a 2-year guarantee included) is this set of three floating solar-powered lights from B&Q. They do work a bit differently from the Pulsky lights, as they are tethered to their solar panel via a ground spike, but the submersible leads will allow you to position them in or around the perimeter of any pond, pool, or fountain. Plus, they offer up around eight hours of light on only three hours of sunlight, making them ideal if your garden doesn't get as much sun as you'd like. Next Stone Sculpture Outdoor Solar Lights, Set of 2 £35 at Next UK Just because you don't have a pond or pool doesn't mean that you need to miss out, and this set of solar outdoor lights from Next proves exactly that. With a sculptural look to them, they benefit from a tactile texture and an AA rechargeable battery (included) to keep them glowing for around six hours. lights4fun Globe Crackle Glass Solar Stake Light £12.99 at Lights4fun Even though you will need to purchase each one separately, these crackle-effect glass solar-powered stake lights each contain 20 warm white LED bulbs to add a subtle glow to planters, window boxes, and along perimeters. You also won't be left stuck with too many lights if you only need a few, unlike some of the other stake lights, which come in sets of eight or ten, at a minimum. IKEA SOLVINDEN Solar-Powered Outdoor Floor Lamp £15 at ikea.com IKEA has added new lights to its SOLVINDEN range recently, and I can't get enough of the wiggly outdoor floor lamp, in particular. Still giving you that globe-look, its curved design looks a lot more expensive than its £15 price tag, and you don't need to worry about trailing cords or cables across your garden or outdoor space to power it. YihuiKo Hanging Solar Ball Lights £13.99 at Amazon UK If you prefer a daintier light, string and festoon lights are brilliant at instantly perking up an outdoor dining or seating area, while also working just as well to illuminate patios and balconies. This set from Amazon come in at a budget-friendly price and automatically switch on once the sun sets. DeeprBling Solar Powered Floating Pond Lights £32.85 at Amazon UK Reminding us of a beautiful burnt orange sunset, I love the warmth created by this set of inflatable pond and pool lights. And there's something about the sunnier hue that almost gives them a seventies vintage pool party appearance. Fully charged in 6-8 hours, they also have a weighted base to stop them from blowing around in the wind.

So, if you’re looking to make a statement as you light up your outdoor space, or have been wondering where to buy your garden lighting, look no further. Never have I wished I had a pool in my backyard more than right now.

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