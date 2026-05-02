These 'Blow-Up' Solar Lights Look So Magical Floating on the Surface of a Pool — They Cast "Very Nice Reflections," Says One Review

You can also hang them or group them on the ground for immediate visual impact in your outdoor space

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amazon floating solar lights
(Image credit: Pulsky via Amazon)

"Solar-powered" doesn't necessarily sound very stylish, but if this season has proved one thing already, it's that, when it comes to lighting, it certainly can be. You've likely seen solar-powered lanterns that'll illuminate backyard gatherings, or solar-powered stake lights that beautifully line a path or driveway, but what about these inflatable Solar Floating Pond Lights by Pulsky (on Amazon)?

Blow them up and be blown away. Designed to float gracefully on a body of water — whether that's a pool or a small pond — these are a truly magical garden lighting idea. And we don't even have to imagine the effect. One customer reviews, they "create a nice gentle lighting effect, and if you have a pond with a reasonable area of water which is still, you will also get some very nice reflections."

Don't have a body of water in your backyard? They can easily be suspended from a tree branch or hook, or even grouped together on the ground. But wherever you style them, they're sure to add an enchanting atmosphere to your garden.

You will need to blow up the spheres with an air pump (which comes included), but this shouldn’t take long. That said, I'd avoid using your mouth, as one customer noted that while it was quick, it caused the globes to become cloudy with condensation.

And, while there hasn't been a load of reviews, I'm not the only one enchanted by these floating solar-powered lights. With mostly five-star ratings, one shopper said they're a "really cool and unique concept," while another described them as "very pretty when it is dusk and dark."

But don't just take my word for it. Look at them floating in the pool of US-based creator, Morgan Winton (@ourwintonhome), below.

And just because you might not have a pool or pond, doesn’t mean you can’t get a similar look by leaning into this ethereal outdoor lighting trend. Regardless of how big your outdoor space is, choosing the right light can make a big difference, both in adding a stylish touch and illuminating the space.

From solar-powered outdoor floor lamps and table lamps, to rechargeable table lamps, string lights, and lanterns (like IKEA’s charming solar-powered outdoor hanging lanterns), there’s something for every space and budget. And I’ve found some of the best, below, to give you a similar look and feel.

So, if you’re looking to make a statement as you light up your outdoor space, or have been wondering where to buy your garden lighting, look no further. Never have I wished I had a pool in my backyard more than right now.

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Ellis Cochrane
Ellis Cochrane
Contributing Writer

Ellis Cochrane is a freelance interiors journalist based in Scotland. With over six years covering everything from expert tips and tricks, to advice and product roundups for publications such as Ideal Home, Real Homes, The Telegraph, The English Home, House Beautiful, Country Living and more, she prides herself on rigorously testing the kinds of products that make life that bit easier and sharing the latest home releases that you won't want to miss.

With an extensive number of Pinterest boards for every room in her hypothetical dream home, Ellis is hoping to finally get her foot on the property ladder this year. 