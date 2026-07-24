In my years working at London cafes, training at roasteries, and testing different espresso machines, there is one thing I have learned about making an excellent cup of coffee that is above all else: every single step of the process matters. Pod and fully-automatic machines are convenient, no question, but often the sacrifice you're making by skipping so many steps is taste.

And if that's the case, more attention should be placed on your coffee machine accessories. It's why a semi-automatic machine is my preferred baseline. Ideally, with a built-in (but not automatic) milk steaming wand and a grinder. But here's the thing: if you really want to invest in your coffee-making routine, then a coffee scale to weigh your grounds (and water in some cases) before brewing is also necessary. This is the kind of small step that elevates your coffee beyond just a morning beverage; by learning the technicalities of coffee-making, it becomes more of a ritual and art form.

Using a coffee scale is all about precision. It helps to create a formula between the grind size, the weight of the beans, the amount of water, and the extraction time. When all of these come together in perfect harmony, a coffee symphony is created. Sounds complicated? It's not when you break it down, so let's do that.

Why a Scale Improves Your Coffee

You can even source chic tamping mats and storage trays to increase the visual aesthetics of your coffee scale. (Image credit: La Marzocco)

Investing in one of the best espresso machines is obviously a great start. And many semi-automatic and automatic machines do a lot of the technical stuff for you. For instance, they will internally weigh the grinds and portafilter for a more exact brew. And on most machines, like the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic or Smeg Cold Brew and Espresso Machine, you can adjust the grind size and speed to further advance these steps. However, I'd argue that you can't ever be as precise as when you do it yourself.

If you want to get serious about your coffee, then it's more worth the money and time to invest in a separate coffee grinder and coffee scale. This way you can really control the precision of your shot and the extraction time. Which, in turn, affects the acidity or bitterness of your brew. The cafe with the £5 lattes is more than likely already doing this, so really you'll be saving in the long run — just saying.

And if it sounds like a lot, adding this extra step in, don't be fooled... it is. As I learned when visiting an Italian coffee factory, the luxury prices behind these products reflect the luxury of time and craft. You have to be willing to spend a few minutes in the morning truly crafting a nice cup of coffee. But hey, taking a moment to slow down in the morning is always a good idea.

Ready to invest in the best (and best-looking, of course)? Below are a few highly rated scales currently for sale, in a range of prices to fit your budget.

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It may seem a bit extra, but if you're really interested in learning the art of coffee making and leaning into the technical side of things, then a scale is a sure-fire way to make your coffee machine work better. When the weight of the grinds and extraction time are more exact, your coffee will taste better.

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