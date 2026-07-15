Seven in the morning, fresh off the plane in Florence, Italy, and the first thing on my mind is coffee. Surely scoring an espresso shouldn't be hard? It's a country where a coffee break is ingrained in the culture. However, artisan coffee has undergone quite an evolution in Italy — from a social habit to a considered art form, and back again. It's about coffee-making routines that truly consider every step from bean to cup, and it starts with your machine. And this is an idea that the Florence-based company, La Marzocco, has mastered.

My time in Florence with La Marzocco revolved around coffee — learning about the process, specifically the brand's approach and craftsmanship, visiting the La Marzocco Accademia space, and discovering the history behind the brand. But experiencing the craft firsthand was an eye-opening lesson in how putting care into our daily rituals matters. From the weight of the portafilter in your hand as you fill the canister with ground beans to the smell of a silky shot brewing, these moments can create a deeply personal and wonderfully analog experience in your home. It's a kind of lost art that has the power to shape your day and even build connections with people.

Plus, investing in one of the best espresso machines on the market means better-tasting coffee on a regular basis. And there was a lot to learn by going straight to the source where these machines are made. Right outside of the city, on a small road into the countryside, La Marzocco has built a brand around care, craft, and a pure love of coffee — below are four lessons on making Italian-style coffee that I took home with me (along with a caffeine buzz, of course).

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1. Cool Coffee Shops Haven't Always Been a Big Thing in Italy

Image 1 of 2 The concept of design-forward cafes and home coffee bars is a relatively new idea. (Image credit: La Marzocco) Now, coffee brands like La Marzocco are a key part of interior design conversations, like La Marzocco's stand at Milan Design Week. (Image credit: La Marzocco)

In a passing comment from one of La Marzocco's team members, I discovered that stylish coffee cafes and Italy don't actually have a long-rooted history. Yes, coffee has been an integral part of Italian culture since as far back as the 16th century, but not always in the same way as the design-led London cafe scene.

Rather, Italy has interacted with coffee in a more natural, everyday manner. Coffee is a ritual, a habit, an unspoken yet compulsory part of everyday life. The luxury cafe environments and gourmet drinks come second to the social and communal quality. However, both sides have felt an enormous surge throughout the years.

Paul Kelly, UK sales manager at La Marzocco, describes it to me as "Italy wasn't really at the center of the third-wave coffee movement, which developed mainly in countries like the US, Australia, and Northern Europe." What has changed is that people travel much more than they used to. "Coffee professionals, baristas, and consumers experience different coffee cultures, discover new brewing methods, and bring those ideas back home," Paul adds. Fashionable cafes and home baristas have increased subsequently — and coffee is now entering the interior design conversation.

Italy has embraced this exchange; really it's a process of mutual influence. Still, it's important to note that Italy has always been a pioneer in craft and artisan brews. One of the most famous historical coffee cafes opened in Florence in the 1700s, helping to establish coffee drinking as a social activity. It's just that you'd be sipping on an Italian espresso rather than a vanilla oat milk latte.

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Italy's rich coffee history and role in developing quality coffee machines have undeniably influenced Italian culture, and now it's influencing the design world — there is a lot we can learn from the way Italian's interact with and craft this delicious drink.

2. Luxury Isn't Necessarily About Price

Even in the factory, you can see the attention to detail that goes into every La Marzocco machine. (Image credit: Future, Olivia Wolfe)

Between touring the workshop at the Accademia and La Marzocco's factory, it's clear that the luxury price tag on these appliances is well-deserved. The attention to detail from conception to the assembly line is impressive, to say the least. It's true luxury of craft rather than something derived from a dollar amount.

And that's an ethos true to the art of Italian coffee-making. From how the machine looks when sitting on your kitchen counter to the precision of the internal boiler to the taste of the espresso, every detail contributes to the luxury label. For someone looking to upgrade their home coffee nook, a La Marzocco machine will put you out several thousand pounds, but consider it a 'buy once, buy well' appliance that will live with you.

When you can see the level of craftsmanship, passion, and attention to detail that goes into building each La Marzocco machine, it doesn't feel at all similar to a plastic appliance you order online. There is a level of authority and quality that is one of one.

A true coffee maker or espresso machine takes time to make, and then time to use. The real luxury here is the luxury of time. Slowing down in the mornings to enjoy the craft, just as the original Italian coffee drinkers intended.

3. Every Step of the Coffee-Making Process Matters