Celebrities love it, pro athletes endorse it, and it consistently receives high reviews across its coffee connoisseur clientele. There is no denying the star power of Ninja's famous Luxe Café Pro range, so why am I talking about it again? Well, beyond the fact that I never tire of talking about good coffee, Ninja has just released a mini version of its Luxe Café Pro machine. Anyone with a small kitchen counter (like me) — the Ninja Luxe Café Mini Plus was made for you.

This fun-sized coffee machine is the sort of innovation that really excites anyone who claims to know the best espresso machines from a phony. And it makes it much more attainable to have the same Ninja Luxe Café Pro that Kylie Jenner does. It's 30 percent more compact than its original counterpart, without sacrificing any of the tech, and, more importantly, £200 cheaper.

With this new machine, it's the little (or in this case, mini) things that are worth getting excited about. Below is everything I know about Ninja's new Luxe Café Mini Plus (as well as a few more small-space, high-tech machines to shop), so you can finally create that elevated coffee corner you've been dreaming about in your home. At least, that's what I'll be doing for the foreseeable future...

Ninja Ninja Luxe Café Mini 2-In-1 Espresso and Filter Coffee Machine £499.99 at Amazon UK This 2-in-1 machine measures out at 26.01 cm long x 30.91 cm wide x 34.11 cm high, and weighs 8.8kg. No clue what that means in comparison? Just know that it's 30 percent smaller than the original Ninja Luxe Café Pro machine — and that makes all the difference when you have limited counterspace to work with. Plus, a £500 price tag is a very good price comparatively, for a high-end espresso maker.



The mini model looks just as sleek on the countertop, which is another huge plus. (Image credit: Shark Ninja UK)

The biggest struggle when shopping for an espresso machine for a small space, or even a coffee pod machine, is that you almost always lose some element of quality. However, the Ninja Luxe Café mini's ethos revolves around that not being the case. Its 2-in-1 system lets you still switch between filter coffee and espresso shots, and the machine comes with an automated milk frother and built-in grinder.

And though I'm quite vocal about my preference for semi-automatic coffee machines (KitchenAid's Semi Automatic espresso maker is a personal favorite), sometimes a machine that's a little more hands-off removes the guesswork for beginners and makes your morning routine a breeze.

One reviewer writes, "As this was my first coffee machine, the automatic grind recommendations and hands-free steam wand have been so helpful. There's a lot less guesswork than I expected, and it makes the whole process feel much more approachable."

Overall, this new mini machine seems ideal for those with limited counter space, but who still want a luxury experience. Don't you love it when the best kitchen appliance brands think of these genius innovations for us?

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Of course, the Ninja Luxe Café Mini isn't the only small machine packing a big punch on the market. There are so many machines that can brew a barista-style espresso without breaking the bank or the worktop. I did some searching, and below are a few more quality small-space machines to consider.

Let's just say the new Ninja Luxe Café Mini has definitely set a high bar for what small coffee appliances can be.

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