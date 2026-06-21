Big News: Ninja's New Mini Espresso Machine Means You Can Enjoy the Best-Quality Coffee No Matter the Size of Your Kitchen Counter
It's all the barista-quality perks of Ninja's larger espresso machines, in a new, fun-size
Celebrities love it, pro athletes endorse it, and it consistently receives high reviews across its coffee connoisseur clientele. There is no denying the star power of Ninja's famous Luxe Café Pro range, so why am I talking about it again? Well, beyond the fact that I never tire of talking about good coffee, Ninja has just released a mini version of its Luxe Café Pro machine. Anyone with a small kitchen counter (like me) — the Ninja Luxe Café Mini Plus was made for you.
This fun-sized coffee machine is the sort of innovation that really excites anyone who claims to know the best espresso machines from a phony. And it makes it much more attainable to have the same Ninja Luxe Café Pro that Kylie Jenner does. It's 30 percent more compact than its original counterpart, without sacrificing any of the tech, and, more importantly, £200 cheaper.
With this new machine, it's the little (or in this case, mini) things that are worth getting excited about. Below is everything I know about Ninja's new Luxe Café Mini Plus (as well as a few more small-space, high-tech machines to shop), so you can finally create that elevated coffee corner you've been dreaming about in your home. At least, that's what I'll be doing for the foreseeable future...
This 2-in-1 machine measures out at 26.01 cm long x 30.91 cm wide x 34.11 cm high, and weighs 8.8kg. No clue what that means in comparison? Just know that it's 30 percent smaller than the original Ninja Luxe Café Pro machine — and that makes all the difference when you have limited counterspace to work with. Plus, a £500 price tag is a very good price comparatively, for a high-end espresso maker.
The biggest struggle when shopping for an espresso machine for a small space, or even a coffee pod machine, is that you almost always lose some element of quality. However, the Ninja Luxe Café mini's ethos revolves around that not being the case. Its 2-in-1 system lets you still switch between filter coffee and espresso shots, and the machine comes with an automated milk frother and built-in grinder.
And though I'm quite vocal about my preference for semi-automatic coffee machines (KitchenAid's Semi Automatic espresso maker is a personal favorite), sometimes a machine that's a little more hands-off removes the guesswork for beginners and makes your morning routine a breeze.
One reviewer writes, "As this was my first coffee machine, the automatic grind recommendations and hands-free steam wand have been so helpful. There's a lot less guesswork than I expected, and it makes the whole process feel much more approachable."
Overall, this new mini machine seems ideal for those with limited counter space, but who still want a luxury experience. Don't you love it when the best kitchen appliance brands think of these genius innovations for us?
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Of course, the Ninja Luxe Café Mini isn't the only small machine packing a big punch on the market. There are so many machines that can brew a barista-style espresso without breaking the bank or the worktop. I did some searching, and below are a few more quality small-space machines to consider.
Ninja has been busy, apparently, because the brand also just released a new, fully automatic espresso, filter coffee, and cold brew machine. It's super high-tech, but similar in size to the Ninja Luxe Café Mini. This is one for the coffee lovers who want to do as little as possible in the morning and still get a great brew — it's convenience meets multifunctionality.
For such a small coffee machine, I was thoroughly impressed when I tested the Philips Baristina Machine. It's a very attractive appliance (which is important), and it acts as a decent semi-automatic machine. There is a built-in grinder, which is a must for me; however, you will have to invest in a separate milk frother (or get the bundle offer on Amazon).
While the advancement of small space coffee machines is exciting, there is nothing wrong with opting for the elevated basics. For that, the De'Longhi Dedica Duo is an old favorite of mine. It has a stylish design, a fabulous price tag, and sets you up with the necessary basics of coffee-making. All you need is a quality coffee grinder to complete your setup.
Let's just say the new Ninja Luxe Café Mini has definitely set a high bar for what small coffee appliances can be.
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Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.