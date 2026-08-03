IKEA’s Genius New KOMPISHÄNG Stacking Stools Save So Much Space by Transforming Into Display Shelves When 'Stored Away'

Designed by a 28-year-old who understands small-space living, these stylish stools will surely become an IKEA classic

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IKEA KOMPISHÄNG Stacking Stools stacked as shelves with pot plants and books on them next to an armchair and potted plant
(Image credit: IKEA)

Anyone living in a small space knows the value of every last square inch. But compact living doesn't always have to mean compromise. Coffee tables can conceal storage, sofas unfold into beds, and dining tables moonlight as desks. One challenge I still haven't quite solved, however, is having enough seating for guests without permanently cluttering my living room — but IKEA's new KOMPISHÄNG stools might be the answer.

As cities sprawl and house prices continue to climb, compact and shared living has become the reality for many twenty-somethings, particularly in cities like London. IKEA has taken note, launching a new 12-piece collection designed to make small-space living feel both stylish and sociable. Paired with some of the most versatile existing IKEA products, the range celebrates portability while helping frequent movers create a home that's ready to host at a moment's notice. It's fitting, then, that KOMPISHÄNG literally translates as "hanging out with friends".

The standout, for me, is this clever pair of stools. Sold as a set of two, they stack neatly together to halve their footprint when not in use. But the real design flourish lies in the rectangular legs, where discreet cut-outs allow one stool to perch securely atop the other, transforming the pair into a compact shelving display unit. Now that’s clever.

This is exactly the kind of ingenious multifunctionality the Swedish giant has built its reputation on, proving that, in compact homes, every piece of furniture can, and should, earn its place.

The 12-piece KOMPISHÄNG collection was designed specifically with small-space living in mind. Other highlights include a lacquered pine desk with matching green legs that clicks together in just two steps, and a foldaway side table designed to be slung over your arm for easy transport. Throughout, the emphasis is on furniture that's pared-back in appearance but packed with purpose, making it particularly appealing for studio apartments and compact living rooms.

There's a reason the range feels so well judged. Rather than designing for small homes from afar, IKEA's team actually visited the homes of 20- to 28-year-olds living in central London (a demographic I know all too well) and embedded two recent industrial design graduates into the project team. The KOMPISHÄNG stools were designed by 28-year-old Swedish intern Lukas Albrektsson, and that clever ability to transform from stackable seating into a display shelf is the kind of thoughtful detail that elevates them from another pair of stools into something genuinely multifunctional.

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Small spaces don’t have to be limiting — in fact, as these small space trends prove, they are brimming with potential. It’s just about finding multifunctional hero products like IKEA’s KOMPISHÄNG stools that work hard and look good while doing it.