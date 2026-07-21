Tight quarters call for furniture that can do and be many things. The problem is that a lot of the time, while multifunctional furniture makes sense, it lacks when it comes to style. That's what impressed me so much about IKEA's new UGGLERUM Side Table. Not only does it solve the problem of having a living room that's too space-poor for a coffee table, but it also has a certain mid-century sensibility that made me question if it really could be from the big-box Swedish brand.

While it could easily be styled as a side table — by the sofa or bed — its biggest selling point (apart from its good looks) has to be the fact that its curved stand and extended base mean it can slide under the sofa, making it more easily reachable. A 'sofa table', if you will — did I just invent a new IKEA product category?

While coffee tables are treated like a default design idea, some small living room layouts simply don't allow for one. In that case, it's often better to forgo it and opt instead for something smaller like this side table, which has just enough room to hold a glass, the remote, and a small bit of styling, like a candle.

IKEA UGGLERUM Side Table in Brown $99.99 at IKEA Easy to move around, but sturdy enough to hold a few pieces, this side table is definitely small-space approved. Plus, its mid-century style is hard to deny — it shares a similar silhouette to Eileen Gray's iconic Adjustable Side Table, which, interestingly, was believed to have been designed for Eileen's sister so she could enjoy breakfast in bed. Same, same. Reviews so far are limited (it's new), but strong. "This little side table fits easily into tight spaces, goes together easily (three pieces), and I love it," writes one. "It’s beautiful and sturdy. The finish is great," notes another.





After doing a bit of research, I discovered that C-shaped side tables are a thing and such a clever way to make the most of small spaces. They provide much-needed surface area without actually taking up any additional floor space.

But if IKEA's UGGLERUM Side Table isn't quite to your liking, or you're looking to spend a little bit more or less, I've sourced six other C-shaped 'sofa tables' that I think are very worth shopping.

John Lewis Calia Sofa Side Table in Solid Oak £99 at John Lewis This C-shaped side table has a cool industrial edge. Its linear silhouette would complement curved sofas, adding contrast and much-needed sharpness without taking up any more room. Rated 4.4/5 after 96 reviews, it seems I'm not the only one who thinks so, either. MH London Alina Solid Mango Wood Side Table £63.74 at Debenhams UK I quite like the visible join in the stand on this C-shaped side table, which reminds me almost of bamboo (which has been quite popular lately). It's available in two timbers: this deep walnut as well as a lighter oak-look. Currently 65% off, if you're looking for a deal, don't wait too long. URBNLIVING C-Shaped Metal Side Table in Beige £28.49 at Amazon UK For particularly small spaces, thin, crisp lines, like on this C-shaped side table, won't take up too much visual weight in the room. Plus, it's hard to argue with that price. Made from metal, it's going to be both durable and lightweight, and you can even take it outside if you're looking for space-saving hacks there, too. West Elm Charley C-Side Table £229 at West Elm UK If you're looking for something with serious style credentials, this C-shaped side table from West Elm is calling your name. Made with a walnut veneer and metal base with an antique brass finish, it also oozes mid-century vibes, but way more elevated than IKEA's option. Castlery Mori C-Side Table £199 at Castlery UK Available in both this 'Natural' and a darker 'Walnut' finish, this C-side table is rated 4.8/5 after 58 reviews. "The sizing is spot on — compact yet highly functional, & it fits perfectly where intended," shares one customer. "It’s a practical, well designed table that looks fantastic and performs exactly as needed." John Lewis Cara Sofa Side Table in American Black Walnut £249 at John Lewis This solid American Black Walnut table is slightly angled to fit better under your sofa, and its slender legs and slimline profile give it a slightly retro feel. It's currently rated 4.5/5 with one customer saying, "Its design gives it a 'lightness' which is ideal for smaller rooms. It's beautiful, on trend (walnut, touch of retro), and honestly priced."

If you're a fan of the look of IKEA's UGGLERUM Side Table specifically, that's just the beginning when it comes to mid-century modern living room furniture. Some of the most iconic sofas and lighting came from the design era. If you need any help finding pieces, our Design Lab by Livingetc stylists are here to help. Send them a brief, and they'll source pieces specifically for you and your space.

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