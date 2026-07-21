IKEA's Clever New 'Sofa Table' Can Take Up Virtually Zero Space in Smaller Rooms, and Is Giving Expensive Mid-Century Modern Energy

I'm calling it now: this design will be a future classic for the Scandinavian retailer

Emma Breislin&#039;s avatar
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IKEA UGGLERUM Side Table in Brown in front of gray sofa with mug on top, pink sheer curtains, and timber floor
(Image credit: IKEA)

Tight quarters call for furniture that can do and be many things. The problem is that a lot of the time, while multifunctional furniture makes sense, it lacks when it comes to style. That's what impressed me so much about IKEA's new UGGLERUM Side Table. Not only does it solve the problem of having a living room that's too space-poor for a coffee table, but it also has a certain mid-century sensibility that made me question if it really could be from the big-box Swedish brand.

While it could easily be styled as a side table — by the sofa or bed — its biggest selling point (apart from its good looks) has to be the fact that its curved stand and extended base mean it can slide under the sofa, making it more easily reachable. A 'sofa table', if you will — did I just invent a new IKEA product category?

While coffee tables are treated like a default design idea, some small living room layouts simply don't allow for one. In that case, it's often better to forgo it and opt instead for something smaller like this side table, which has just enough room to hold a glass, the remote, and a small bit of styling, like a candle.

After doing a bit of research, I discovered that C-shaped side tables are a thing and such a clever way to make the most of small spaces. They provide much-needed surface area without actually taking up any additional floor space.

But if IKEA's UGGLERUM Side Table isn't quite to your liking, or you're looking to spend a little bit more or less, I've sourced six other C-shaped 'sofa tables' that I think are very worth shopping.

If you're a fan of the look of IKEA's UGGLERUM Side Table specifically, that's just the beginning when it comes to mid-century modern living room furniture. Some of the most iconic sofas and lighting came from the design era. If you need any help finding pieces, our Design Lab by Livingetc stylists are here to help. Send them a brief, and they'll source pieces specifically for you and your space.

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Emma Breislin
Emma Breislin
Interiors Editor

Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, writing about all things design for some of Australia’s top interior publications, including Australian House & Garden and Belle. Before that, she produced content for CULTIVER, where she found an appreciation for filling your home with high-quality, beautiful things. At Livingetc, Emma explores the big design questions — from styling to colors, interior trends, and home tours. She’s travelled to Copenhagen for 3daysofdesign, to Paris for Déco Off and Maison&Objet, and has attended design events in London, including WOW!house and Clerkenwell Design Week. Outside of work, you’ll find her elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time, or mentally renovating every room she walks into.