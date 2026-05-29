This Chic 'Half Dining Table' Is a Dream for Small Kitchens — It's Compact but Doesn't Feel Apologetic in Style

This petite table could just be the answer to your small kitchen problems — it's chic, simple, and surprisingly affordable

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wooden dining table hatfield
(Image credit: Westwing)

For many of us, the idea of an entire room solely dedicated to the act of dining is nothing more than a pipe dream. In most urban cities, apartments with dining rooms are few and far between, with most of us making do with a tiny bistro table stuffed in the corner of the living room.

And even then, many dining tables can be unnecessarily bulky, simultaneously overwhelming the design while only offering space for about three guests to eat together at any given time. Plus, once you start dragging every meal into your living room, you're opening your home up to so many more spillages; not to mention the smells that will seep into every corner. And no matter how delicious your dinner was, you won't want to be smelling it hours later when you settle down in front of the TV.

Which is exactly why a kitchen-dining area is the gold standard for home dining. It's the most logical solution by far, simplifying the clean-up process and creating more separation between functions throughout your home. But, of course, this can be tricky to achieve in a small kitchen. Unless, that is, you opt for a clever style like this Wooden Dining Table from Westwing. With a neat, three-legged design and a triangular-shaped surface, this table can sit neatly flush against your counters or any flat wall, saving you space and creating the perfect spot to sit down and enjoy your meals. And, if you needed any more convincing, it's currently less than £200.

Space-Saving Alternatives

For more ways to embrace creative design in a compact space, these are the small kitchen myths that designers never buy into that work against your small space, rather than with it.

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Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.