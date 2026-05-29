For many of us, the idea of an entire room solely dedicated to the act of dining is nothing more than a pipe dream. In most urban cities, apartments with dining rooms are few and far between, with most of us making do with a tiny bistro table stuffed in the corner of the living room.

And even then, many dining tables can be unnecessarily bulky, simultaneously overwhelming the design while only offering space for about three guests to eat together at any given time. Plus, once you start dragging every meal into your living room, you're opening your home up to so many more spillages; not to mention the smells that will seep into every corner. And no matter how delicious your dinner was, you won't want to be smelling it hours later when you settle down in front of the TV.

Which is exactly why a kitchen-dining area is the gold standard for home dining. It's the most logical solution by far, simplifying the clean-up process and creating more separation between functions throughout your home. But, of course, this can be tricky to achieve in a small kitchen. Unless, that is, you opt for a clever style like this Wooden Dining Table from Westwing. With a neat, three-legged design and a triangular-shaped surface, this table can sit neatly flush against your counters or any flat wall, saving you space and creating the perfect spot to sit down and enjoy your meals. And, if you needed any more convincing, it's currently less than £200.

Wooden Dining Table Hatfield £199 at Westwing It's not common for a small-space solution design to feel as stylish as it does practical, but with this little dining table, that's certainly the case. With a chic three-legged structure and a neat, triangular top, it's carefully created to be able to slot right up next to your kitchen island or counters, offering up a dedicated spot for you to sit down and enjoy your meals without having to leave the boundaries of the kitchen. Despite the triangular formation, this table still appears remarkably gentle and soft in design, thanks to the curved corners and rounded legs. It's also available in Dark Oak, too.

Space-Saving Alternatives

For more ways to embrace creative design in a compact space, these are the small kitchen myths that designers never buy into that work against your small space, rather than with it.

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