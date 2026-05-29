This Chic 'Half Dining Table' Is a Dream for Small Kitchens — It's Compact but Doesn't Feel Apologetic in Style
This petite table could just be the answer to your small kitchen problems — it's chic, simple, and surprisingly affordable
For many of us, the idea of an entire room solely dedicated to the act of dining is nothing more than a pipe dream. In most urban cities, apartments with dining rooms are few and far between, with most of us making do with a tiny bistro table stuffed in the corner of the living room.
And even then, many dining tables can be unnecessarily bulky, simultaneously overwhelming the design while only offering space for about three guests to eat together at any given time. Plus, once you start dragging every meal into your living room, you're opening your home up to so many more spillages; not to mention the smells that will seep into every corner. And no matter how delicious your dinner was, you won't want to be smelling it hours later when you settle down in front of the TV.
Which is exactly why a kitchen-dining area is the gold standard for home dining. It's the most logical solution by far, simplifying the clean-up process and creating more separation between functions throughout your home. But, of course, this can be tricky to achieve in a small kitchen. Unless, that is, you opt for a clever style like this Wooden Dining Table from Westwing. With a neat, three-legged design and a triangular-shaped surface, this table can sit neatly flush against your counters or any flat wall, saving you space and creating the perfect spot to sit down and enjoy your meals. And, if you needed any more convincing, it's currently less than £200.
It's not common for a small-space solution design to feel as stylish as it does practical, but with this little dining table, that's certainly the case. With a chic three-legged structure and a neat, triangular top, it's carefully created to be able to slot right up next to your kitchen island or counters, offering up a dedicated spot for you to sit down and enjoy your meals without having to leave the boundaries of the kitchen. Despite the triangular formation, this table still appears remarkably gentle and soft in design, thanks to the curved corners and rounded legs. It's also available in Dark Oak, too.
Space-Saving Alternatives
If you're searching for a table that will work in your small living room, but will also allow you to host a dinner party, or have some friends round for drinks, look no further than this design. With extendable leaves on either side, this table can seamlessly transition from a full, 4-man dining table to a narrow slip of a table that you can easily push up against the wall and keep hidden away when not in use. Or, for more intimate gatherings, you can choose to extend only one of the leaves, creating a semi-circular design ideal for a table of two.
Minimal spaces, maximum impact, this clever design is a big dining table trend that cuts down on floor space with a neat, self-contained finish. Unlike your typical dining table, this style is complete with a full set of dining chairs that conveniently slot directly into the table, for a strikingly chic, retro look that removes all the unnecessary bulk and clutter present with other tables.
With a minimalist, Scandi-inspired design and a warm, honey oak finish, this would be a smart addition for any home. The folding dining table can be fully extended, with space for four to sit, or it can be used in a semi-circular formation instead, pushed up against a flat surface when you need to cut down on space.
Constructed from a warm, solid wood material, there's an elegant mid-century modern feel to this extendable dining table. With a folding mechanism running down the middle of the table, this design can either be used as a full circle, with enough space for four to sit comfortably, or it can be transformed into a semi-circular table.
From iconic French design brand, Ligne Roset, this little table is a modern, fresh take on these small space solutions, perfect for modern kitchens. The glass top sits above an adjustable, chrome support, and can be brought higher or lower depending on your preference.
Why have just one hinge when you could have 14? Designed by Jesper Stahl for Design House Stockholm in 2019, this flip design table can be styled in a whole plethora of ways. The hinged finish allows for three different sizes of table, depending on your needs, and it also comes in various colors, including a bright red option, for a fun take on the unexpected red theory.
For more ways to embrace creative design in a compact space, these are the small kitchen myths that designers never buy into that work against your small space, rather than with it.
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Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.