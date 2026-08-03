I was recently invited to preview Dunelm's upcoming A/W collection, and when it came to the tableware collection, there was one particular style that caught my eye. It was the Salvage Enamel Serve Bowl, which instantly reminded me of a piece from TOAST that I have at home, thanks to its splattered design and green-y yellow color. Except, instead of being £36, it was £7.

Livingetc has written about the 'splatterware' trend before, about how its rise might have something to do with the return to the polka dot, but done in a more creative, hand-made kind of way. I also think it draws parallels to marbleized patterns, how each is completely unique, imperfect — things we're craving in our homes right now.

Combine the design with enamel, a highly durable metal material that's coated in a glossy layer of melted powdered glass, and you've got yourself near breakable dinnerware. And for just £7, to boot.

Dunelm's design measures 24.9cm around, so it's a fairly comparable size to TOAST's platter, which is 21.5cm wide and 31cm long. The color is also very, very similar (and I can attest to it being a beautiful yellow-y olive). The only real difference is the size of the splatters (which I must admit, I do prefer the scale of TOAST's), and, of course, the price.

While I once considered enamelware to be something you'd only ever use while camping, I've really come around to it in recent years. I even own a Falcon Enamelware set that includes a colander, mixing bowls, and small dishes. It's a classic style — white with a blue rim — and while it may earn some bumps and dings over the years, there's something very rustic-French-country-chic about it.

And after a bit of searching, you can find this splattered enamelware from loads of places, including M&S and Habitat, too. I could easily see a few different styles mixed on a table or in your kitchen. Here are a few of my other favorite designs.

If you're on the hunt for some new dinnerware, but aren't quite sure what style to buy, why not reach out to our Design Lab by Livingetc stylists, who will help source something specifically for you (for free!)

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