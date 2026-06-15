If there's one thing that Our Place pots and pans are known for, it's good looks. So when the cookware brand drops a fresh new color or finish, we pay close attention. This week, it was a speckled 'Vanilla Bean'. The limited-edition style features a "sun-warmed" cream base, hand-finished speckles (which means no two pieces are the same), and champagne-gold hardware. If you've been looking for cookware that's pretty enough to be carried straight from the stove to the table — this is it.

So, what makes it so special? (Apart from the fact that the cult-favorite cookware has the tick of approval from so many A-listers.) While discussing it in the Livingetc office, we decided this finish feels like it sits somewhere between Our Place's playful flat colors and traditional cast-iron cookware, with its more rustic, forged ruggedness. Basically, it's the best of both worlds — depending on how you look at it.

Of the decision to release this finish, Our Place co-founder Shiza Shahid explains that she wanted to create pieces that feel particularly artistic. "When your cookware feels like an art piece, you find yourself reaching for it more often," she adds.

Our Place Always Pan 2.0 in Vanilla Bean £125 at Our Place The over-achieving Always Pan 2.0 allows you to braise, sear, steam, strain, sauté, fry, boil, bake, roast, and serve in the same pan — impressive given you struggle to list it all in the same breath. It includes the lid, spatula, and basket, which can also act as a colander. It has endless glowing reviews; one writes, "Best pan I have ever owned. It’s lightweight, beautiful to look at, a joy to cook with, and a breeze to clean!"





Styling-wise, the best part of this finish is that it will literally fit within any modern kitchen scheme, no matter what color you've got going. It will also work on any table setting; everyone knows that the best part about Our Place cookware is that it's pretty enough to serve up straight on the table. (Just don't forget to put down a trivet first to save your table — this design from Westwing is particularly cute.)

Our Place's new 'Vanilla Bean' collection is available across a range of its bestselling non-toxic ceramic cookware, including the Always Pan and Perfect Pot. Shop more of the styles below.

Not quite your style? Color trends lately have been all about bold colors, and your cookware is such a fun place to play. Below are some of Our Place's other fun colors, which include Blue Salt, Sage, and Spice.

The new releases have been hot over at Our Place lately (pun intended). Most recently, the brand launched its 'Tiny' collection, which conveniently makes cooking for one, as well as storing pots and pans in a small kitchen, so much easier.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more stylish product recommendations for the kitchen and beyond, subscribe to Livingetc's newsletter.