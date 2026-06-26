Call me picky, but I can't stand the idea of an eyesore kitchen appliance. Especially since I live in a studio with a small kitchen that would require me to keep my air fryer on display. And no design has had enough of an impact to convince me to give up some open counter space... until Our Place's Wonder Oven.

In all honesty, it's the best-looking oven I've seen to date, and its multifunctional design only makes it more impressive. And having spent hours scrolling the virtual aisles, I can confirm that it's one of the most stylish home appliances in the Amazon sale right now.

But is the Our Place Wonder Oven worth it? Here's what you need to know before you decide if it's the perfect fit for your small kitchen. And why it's one of the only air fryers I'd ever leave on display.

Our Place Wonder Oven in Spice £135 at Amazon UK At first glance, this 'Spice' colorway is my favorite Wonder Oven finish. It appeals to the minimalist in me, but also adds a splash of color to an otherwise typically bland kitchen appliance.

So, what makes the Our Place Wonder Oven so special? Firstly, it is a truly hardworking kitchen appliance. This type of oven allows you to air fry, bake, roast, toast, broil, and reheat. So, instead of losing space to an old and potentially unstylish air fryer, oven, toaster, and microwave, you could invest in this 6-in-1 appliance.

Now, it's worth noting that the Wonder Oven's capacity and size make it perfect for a small kitchen and similar portion styles. So, if you're cooking a larger meal or hosting a family-style dinner, you might not be able to get away with just this Wonder Oven. Unless you live in the US, in which case, Our Place has released a Wonder Oven Large as well as the Wonder Oven Pro for even loftier hosting responsibilities.

However, to that note, if, like me, you live in a studio and are likely to use the Wonder Oven for solo meals or smaller portions (up to three people), this is a brilliant and beautiful space-conscious option.

And, of course, the biggest selling point, on par with its functionality, is its look. I never thought I'd ever refer to an air-frying toaster oven as beautiful, but it is at that. And if you're not especially drawn to the pretty 'Spice' finish, one of these colorways is sure to appeal to your interior palette.

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Alternative Ovens and Air Fryers

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FAQs

Which Color of the Our Place Wonder Oven is Best for Modern Kitchens?

Our Place has made it so that each color can fit into a range of design styles without sticking out. (Image credit: Our Place)

Overall, I find that the 'Spice' Wonder Oven is the most stylishly versatile. It's minimalist enough to blend into a space, but the slight terracotta finish gives it some character.

If you're a maximalist, the 'Blue Salt' Wonder Oven is dopamine decor at its most functional. And if you're a true minimalist, then the 'Steam' Wonder Oven will fit right into your home.

Can the Our Place Wonder Oven Replace an Air Fryer?

Yes, the Our Place Wonder Oven can replace your air fryer. In fact, according to reviews, it's best known for its air frying and toasting abilities, alongside its other cooking styles.

If you're based in the US, then I feel it's my responsibility to tell you that another wishlist item of mine is on sale right now — the Our Place Dream Cooker. And if, like me, you're waiting until it hits the UK market, the Crocs x Our Place collab will tide you over in the meantime in all its butter yellow glory.

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