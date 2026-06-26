The Our Place Wonder Oven Will Solve Your Biggest Small Kitchen Problem (And It's on Sale Right Now)
After refusing to buy an unstylish air fryer for years, this might be the only designer appliance that could bring me into the trend
Call me picky, but I can't stand the idea of an eyesore kitchen appliance. Especially since I live in a studio with a small kitchen that would require me to keep my air fryer on display. And no design has had enough of an impact to convince me to give up some open counter space... until Our Place's Wonder Oven.
In all honesty, it's the best-looking oven I've seen to date, and its multifunctional design only makes it more impressive. And having spent hours scrolling the virtual aisles, I can confirm that it's one of the most stylish home appliances in the Amazon sale right now.
But is the Our Place Wonder Oven worth it? Here's what you need to know before you decide if it's the perfect fit for your small kitchen. And why it's one of the only air fryers I'd ever leave on display.
So, what makes the Our Place Wonder Oven so special? Firstly, it is a truly hardworking kitchen appliance. This type of oven allows you to air fry, bake, roast, toast, broil, and reheat. So, instead of losing space to an old and potentially unstylish air fryer, oven, toaster, and microwave, you could invest in this 6-in-1 appliance.
Now, it's worth noting that the Wonder Oven's capacity and size make it perfect for a small kitchen and similar portion styles. So, if you're cooking a larger meal or hosting a family-style dinner, you might not be able to get away with just this Wonder Oven. Unless you live in the US, in which case, Our Place has released a Wonder Oven Large as well as the Wonder Oven Pro for even loftier hosting responsibilities.
However, to that note, if, like me, you live in a studio and are likely to use the Wonder Oven for solo meals or smaller portions (up to three people), this is a brilliant and beautiful space-conscious option.
And, of course, the biggest selling point, on par with its functionality, is its look. I never thought I'd ever refer to an air-frying toaster oven as beautiful, but it is at that. And if you're not especially drawn to the pretty 'Spice' finish, one of these colorways is sure to appeal to your interior palette.
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Alternative Ovens and Air Fryers
Minimalist kitchen decor that lends to the function of the space? Bosch understood the assignment with this large air fryer.
More On Sale From Our Place
Since Our Place is home to some of the best cookware, this is another sell-out kitchen essential that won't bring down the elegance of your kitchen.
These checkerboard silicone mats are another Wonder Oven add-on I'm loving at the moment. And you can pair it with the Hot Grips for kitchen safety.
FAQs
Which Color of the Our Place Wonder Oven is Best for Modern Kitchens?
Overall, I find that the 'Spice' Wonder Oven is the most stylishly versatile. It's minimalist enough to blend into a space, but the slight terracotta finish gives it some character.
If you're a maximalist, the 'Blue Salt' Wonder Oven is dopamine decor at its most functional. And if you're a true minimalist, then the 'Steam' Wonder Oven will fit right into your home.
Can the Our Place Wonder Oven Replace an Air Fryer?
Yes, the Our Place Wonder Oven can replace your air fryer. In fact, according to reviews, it's best known for its air frying and toasting abilities, alongside its other cooking styles.
If you're based in the US, then I feel it's my responsibility to tell you that another wishlist item of mine is on sale right now — the Our Place Dream Cooker. And if, like me, you're waiting until it hits the UK market, the Crocs x Our Place collab will tide you over in the meantime in all its butter yellow glory.
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Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.