Always Wished You Could Customize Your Pizza Oven? With Gozney's New Collaboration, You Can Now Change Its Color
We're talking smokin' hot pizza ovens, in more ways than one
There's no denying that pizza ovens have become the hottest accessory to have in your garden this year, but if you're anything like me, you've likely spent hours scrolling through options, not because of poor specs, but the bland, metal domes. For the design-conscious, pizza ovens don't typically offer much in the way of choice, aesthetically speaking. But Gozney's new collaboration with US paint brand Tonester does.
The limited-edition series features four of Gozney's tried-and-tested pizza ovens in four new shades (one new color for each model), all inspired by how they appear when lit up by the fire as you cook. "For me, that's the fun part of color; it's never static," Tonester founder Tony Piloseno told Livingetc.
Each new color allows the ovens to become a focal point in your outdoor kitchen ideas, without being overpowering. "A lot of outdoor spaces still lean pretty neutral, which I love, but these ovens give people an opportunity to introduce a color moment somewhere they might not normally expect it," adds Tony.
While the collaboration officially goes live today (Monday, June 15), a different oven will be released each day until Thursday, June 18. Importantly, there will be no restocks or second runs — you have one chance to shop the colorful pizza ovens.
(We will be refreshing links in this article as the ovens go live, so come back later.)
This is Gozney's most compact gas oven, and now it comes in Tonester's signature (not to mention very on-trend burgundy) shade 'High at the Gala'.
Livingetc's deputy editor, Debbie Black, tested the Arc Lite and says it's her top pick for small, easy-to-use pizza ovens. "As the most affordable option in Gozney's collection, you get a lot of bang for your buck with the Arc Lite — it's super sleek and lightweight, but with the same flame as its larger ovens, making it ideal for those with small outdoor spaces," she adds.
As part of this collaboration, Gozney's portable gas oven, Tread, now comes coated in Tonester's warm, ash-inspired 'Car Coat' brown that changes with the light.
While Debbie hasn't personally tested this one (yet!), she says she's impressed by the handy top-carry handles. "They're not a common feature of most pizza ovens, and make it super easy to carry around with you, wherever you need it," she adds.
Described as an "architectural shade built for texture and depth," Tonester's 'London House' looks deep and rich on Gozney's high-performing Arc XL oven.
"More advanced than the Arc Lite, the Arc XL takes things up a notch with an in-built thermometer, so you don't need to faff about with a handheld device to ensure your stone reaches the right temperature before cooking," Debbie says. "And, true to the brand's style, it's sleek and sports an impressively large surface area for cooking."
'Black-Orange' is Tonester's most iconic shade, and for a limited time, it covers Gozney's flagship Dome XL (Gen 2). It's a "sophisticated, heat-anchored color that belongs next to fire," the brand says.
Debbie loved testing Gozney's Dome XL, and says, "This pizza oven genuinely takes homemade pizza-making to an entirely new level. The cooking area is vast, has hybrid fuel options, and looks as impressive as it is to use."
If you're choosing based on specs, Gozney's pizza ovens are some of the best in the business. But if you're purely aesthetics-driven (no judgment here), Tony says, "Usually, the color you're drawn to first is the right one. You can absolutely think about what's already in your space, but if a color makes you feel something, that's a pretty good sign."
When asked for his favorite, Tony said the 'Black-Orange' colorway of the Dome XL (Gen 2) is a standout. "It just makes sense next to fire," he adds. "The color almost comes alive when the oven is being used." Plus, it would look so good layered against natural stone, timber details, and greenery.
Once you've got your new pizza oven, you're going to want to stock up on all the best pizza oven accessories, from peels to cutters, thermometers, and dough trays — and yes, we've found the most stylish options of each.
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Harriet is a news and features journalist covering arts, culture, and lifestyle. She is currently completing her master’s degree in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London, and has written for publications such as The Mirror, OK!, Stylist and Diva Magazine, covering everything from garden design to current fashion crazes. When she’s not writing, you can find her painting, drawing or rummaging through antique shops for vintage trinkets to add to her room. Her design tastes were shaped by her Danish aunt’s Scandi serenity, and having spent a year living in France, she has a soft spot for Parisian decor, whether it be floor-to-ceiling windows or ornate mirrors. She's often looking for ways to blend these influences with her love for Cornish charm in any space she gets her hands on.