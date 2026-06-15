There's no denying that pizza ovens have become the hottest accessory to have in your garden this year, but if you're anything like me, you've likely spent hours scrolling through options, not because of poor specs, but the bland, metal domes. For the design-conscious, pizza ovens don't typically offer much in the way of choice, aesthetically speaking. But Gozney's new collaboration with US paint brand Tonester does.

The limited-edition series features four of Gozney's tried-and-tested pizza ovens in four new shades (one new color for each model), all inspired by how they appear when lit up by the fire as you cook. "For me, that's the fun part of color; it's never static," Tonester founder Tony Piloseno told Livingetc.

Each new color allows the ovens to become a focal point in your outdoor kitchen ideas, without being overpowering. "A lot of outdoor spaces still lean pretty neutral, which I love, but these ovens give people an opportunity to introduce a color moment somewhere they might not normally expect it," adds Tony.

Four of Gozney's best-selling gas ovens now come in four of Tonester's best-selling colors. (Image credit: Gozney x Tonester)

While the collaboration officially goes live today (Monday, June 15), a different oven will be released each day until Thursday, June 18. Importantly, there will be no restocks or second runs — you have one chance to shop the colorful pizza ovens.

(We will be refreshing links in this article as the ovens go live, so come back later.)

If you're choosing based on specs, Gozney's pizza ovens are some of the best in the business. But if you're purely aesthetics-driven (no judgment here), Tony says, "Usually, the color you're drawn to first is the right one. You can absolutely think about what's already in your space, but if a color makes you feel something, that's a pretty good sign."

When asked for his favorite, Tony said the 'Black-Orange' colorway of the Dome XL (Gen 2) is a standout. "It just makes sense next to fire," he adds. "The color almost comes alive when the oven is being used." Plus, it would look so good layered against natural stone, timber details, and greenery.

(Image credit: Gozney x Tonester)

Once you've got your new pizza oven, you're going to want to stock up on all the best pizza oven accessories, from peels to cutters, thermometers, and dough trays — and yes, we've found the most stylish options of each.

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