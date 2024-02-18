Designers are Calling Burgundy This Year's Big Color Trend — These 5 Rooms Show How It Can Make Your Home Warm
Deep, dark burgundy is having an interiors renaissance – and designers are using it to elevate the luxe levels of any room
There’s a depth and intensity to burgundy that our much-loved neutrals just can't match. Like brown – another shade on the up – this rich, red-wine hue is dark, moody, intriguing – and the fact that designers are using it more and more is a sign, perhaps, of turning inward and embracing our homes as a respite from a restless world.
Compared to the other big color trends of 2024, using burgundy can be a little daunting – but as with many darker colors, it’s often best to go all-in. We've seen it used in color-drenched schemes, paired alongside other red-wine adjacent shades like aubergine and bright red. It also stands up to textures like wool, bouclé and shearling, materials that will only help to amplify the feeling of luxury this color creates – and isn’t that what we all want from our interiors right now?
We promise you won't regret trying this bold color trend in your home, but if you need a little inspiration, take a look at these schemes from some of the best interior designers – featuring all sorts of ways to incorporate the shade into your home.
1. Take a color-drenching approach
London interior design studio Albion Nord opted for a color-drench approach to this media room, varying the materials to create a rich, layered and luxurious finish.
‘We love to cocoon our cinema rooms with color; the deep burgundy tone adds warmth and comfort,’ explains the studio's creative director, Camilla Clarke. ‘When using one tone, the key is to mix up the textures. Here, we’ve chosen a rich red velvet sofa to sit against horsehair fabric panelled walls and a bespoke ottoman upholstered in an antique rug in the same hue.’
2. Mix in extra red tones for a layered look
In this entryway by Dublin-based Kingston Lafferty Design, combining the shade with aubergine and red – two colors that go with burgundy – leans into the lack of light. ‘We went quite rich and moody with the palette,’ says the studio's founder, Róisín Lafferty.
‘The walls [painted in Farrow & Ball's Eating Room Red] gives a sense of drama and brings all the color tones tighter. The contrast of the orange in the console and the bold red artwork completes the space.’
3. Bring burgundy in through a mix of materials
In this modern twist on a country-style kitchen, London-based interior designer Miriam Frowein added lacquered cupboard fronts and painted window frames, also in Farrow & Ball's Eating Room Red. ‘The scheme was inspired by the red bricks of the surrounding buildings,’ she says.
It's the mix of textures that makes this deep red kitchen idea really special: the burgundy appears in layers, the smooth satin finish of the cabinets tempered by a natural stone countertops veined with white. ‘The worktop is made from Rosso Levanto polished marble and the checked floor is aubergine and off-white encaustic tiles,' Miriam explains.
4. Nod to the trend with a single feature piece
If painting walls and ceilings in this rich shade feels like a design step too far, dip your toe in with a single piece that nods to the trend. In a living room, something like a side table or rug can work well, but our favorite way to integrate the trend is with upholstery – the addition of soft texture helps to maximize the luxe nature of the shade.
In this bedroom by London design firm Studio Duggan, a bespoke velvet headboard in an indulgent shade of claret creates a focal point in an otherwise light-colored space – note the use of pale blue, another 2024 color trend, on the wardrobe doors, too.
5. Up the intensity with high-gloss paint
An already vibrant and vivid burgundy is ramped up to new levels with a high-gloss paint idea in this project by Dallas studio Chad Dorsey Design – and in this home bar-cum-entertaining space, it elevates more traditional paneling with a large dose of glamor.
Tempered by statement mid-century-style furniture and natural wood, however, it’s still grounded enough to make us feel like we could relax here, tipple in hand, lounging on that daybed.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Ellen is deputy editor of Livingetc magazine. She cut her teeth working for sister publication Real Homes, starting as features editor before becoming deputy editor. There, she enjoyed taking a peek inside beautiful homes and discovered a love for design and architecture that eventually led her here. She has also written for other titles including Homes & Gardens and Gardeningetc. While she gets ready to buy a house of her own, she takes inspiration from the works of some of her favourite architects and tastemakers. She has a particular passion for green design and enjoys shopping small, local and second-hand where she can.
-
-
The 5 Things People With Flattering Bathrooms Always Have — How Many do You Have?
If you're on a quest to make your bathroom more of a flattering zone, don't forget these seven key elements
By Oonagh Turner Published
-
These 12 Best Table Lamps for Your Desk — Perfect Glows for a Creative Home Office
The best table lamps for your desk is have a soft, targeted glow. Elevate your WFH set-up with these stylish picks endorsed by Style Editor Brigid Kennedy
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
Designers Love Beige Marble Bathroom Accessories — Here's Why, And How To Style The Trend At Home
Beige marble bathroom accessories are having a moment for those wanting to create an elegant, spa-like look at home. Here’s why, and how you can style them to get the look
By Raluca Racasan Published
-
"Magnolia 2.0" is the New Color Trend That's Re-Imagining This Controversial Shade for 2024
The divisive shade is back and it’s much more sophisticated – here's how designers are using this warm, yellow-toned beige right now
By Ellen Finch Published
-
5 Wallpapered Rooms we say Prove Vintage-Style Wallcoverings are Making a Comeback This Year
If you thought vintage style wallpaper was a thing of the past, here are 5 rooms to prove the opposite. Designers talk us through why it’s one of the most popular wall covering trends right now
By Raluca Racasan Published
-
"Double Dishwasher" Kitchens are Going Viral — Here's Why Both Organizers and Designers Love Them
A professional organizer and kitchen designer give their thoughts on the trend for doubling up on dishwashers
By Luke Arthur Wells Published
-
What Kind of Cabinet Pulls Should I Choose in 2024? An Expert Guide to the Big Trends in Hardware
These are the most stylish types of cabinet pulls for kitchens and built-ins this year, according to the experts we asked
By Oonagh Turner Published
-
This 600-Year-Old Wall Decor is Having a Renaissance in our Homes — and These 5 Examples Look Seriously Modern
This style of wall decor might have a heritage spanning back to the 15th century, but these 5 examples prove that they can feel right for today's interiors, too
By Oonagh Turner Published
-
7 Kitchen Storage Trends That Designers say are Best Avoided
There are plenty of storage trends that come and go in the kitchen, but which do we need to steer clear of to achieve the most efficient and beautiful kitchen?
By Portia Carroll Published
-
5 Minimalist Murals That Prove This is the Coolest Wallpaper Trend of 2024
The minimalist mural wallpaper trend is taking off this year and we think it brings real elegance to the home
By Oonagh Turner Published