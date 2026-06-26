I'm an owner and a lover of pizza ovens, but I absolutely appreciate that they are an investment purchase, with many setting you back hundreds of pounds. Not only that, they require — for most of them at least — outdoor space as well. So if I'm asked for a recommendation on how to make homemade pizzas that will take them to the next level, without having to fork out for a pizza oven, I would suggest a pizza stone.

This Unicook Pizza Stone on Amazon, for example, is made of cordierite, which is the same material used in outdoor pizza ovens. As pizza stone lover and Livingetc's content director Lindsey Davis explains, "The reason the stone works is that the cordierite material instantly draws moisture from your dough, causing a good rise and crisp crust."

With a pizza stone, you only need your standard oven to enhance the bake and flavor of your pizzas, meaning you can bake till your heart's content, no matter the weather. Alternatively, if the weather is good and you have an outdoor space and a charcoal BBQ, this stone is compatible with your BBQ's grill, too, and will give you a more authentic outdoor pizza cooking experience. Currently on sale for less than £25, which is basically 10% of the cost of your average pizza oven — I'd say that's money very well spent.

Unicook Large Square Pizza Stone 40.6 x 35.5 cm £24.99 at Amazon UK Available in multiple sizes, Unicook's pizza stone is made of cordierite, which is sintered in a 2100°F kiln (1149°C) for hours, making it highly durable and heat-retentive. Excess moisture from the dough is drawn out by invisible micro-pores, giving you a perfectly crisp base — no more soggy pizzas from metal pans. It also comes with a dough scraper and can be used for more than just pizzas, too — from bread to cookies.

As Lindsey goes on to explain, "I have an outdoor pizza oven, but bought a stone for my indoor oven, and it gets far more use. Not only is it an option when the great British weather is a let-down, but it's also quicker and easier to set up. It's important to put the stone into a cold oven to prevent the risk of cracking. Simply do that and turn your oven up to its highest temperature, and once heated, it’s good to go. This can be ready in as little as 20 minutes in a good oven — generally a little less than a gas pizza oven."



Super easy to maintain and store away in your kitchen, it's not hard to see why this best-selling pizza stone gets a 4.5-star rating after almost 1,000 reviews.

One reviewer shares, "It is amazing how such a small, unexpected add-on can be such a pleasant surprise." Another adds, "Excellent! Heavy, thick stones with great heat retention. Lots of space for large pizzas. I bought two." While one shares that it's the best stone they have used yet.

"The only drawback of a stone inside is that you don't get the rolling flame over the pizza," advises Lindsey. "This causes that iconic ‘leoparding’ of the crust, and more importantly, adds flavour. However, when convenience is king, you can't fault an indoor pizza stone for pizza night, whenever you fancy."

Alternatives

If you like the idea but want to explore some other options, I've found a few alternative styles that are just as easy on the purse strings.

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Unicook Pizza Stone, Large, Dia: 40.6 cm £31.22 at Amazon UK From the same brand, just in a round format, this stone is heat resistant up to 787°C and highly rated, with one customer stating, "If you can't afford a pizza oven these are the next best thing." ZENO Pizza Stone 33cm £16.95 at Amazon UK Crafted from ceramic with stainless steel handles, this non-stick stone also comes with a pizza cutter and several glowing reviews — and the best part? It's dishwasher-safe, too. Chef Pomodoro Pizza Steel for Oven, Grill, 40.6 x 40.6 cm £56.94 at Amazon UK A very different style, this baking steel has built-in lifting holes for ease of use, though it does have a lower minimum temperature compared to the other pizza stones (of 300°C), though it's still suitable for oven and grill up to that temperature.

Accessories for Your Stone

If you're thinking about adding a pizza stone to your kitchen's inventory, you'll also need a few pizza oven accessories to make your pizza-making experience easier and more enjoyable.

And if you own a Big Green Egg, you can also use this clever wedge that transforms your grill into a pizza oven.

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