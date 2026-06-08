Le Creuset Just Added Two New Pieces to Its Lusted-After BBQ Collection (Which Work in Pizza Ovens, too)

Summer is for cooking outside, and now there are so many more possibilities

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Le Creuset Outdoor BBQ collection shallow casserole on the BBQ with a cutting board with tomatoes and onions on it
(Image credit: Le Creuset)

Cooking outside is completely different from doing it indoors. People tend to gather around; it's more sociable, interactive, and there's a flavor to the food that simply can't be replicated on the stove. But for true cooks, it can be limiting (depending on the setup you've designed, of course).

That's why when heritage French cookware brand Le Creuset released its first BBQ collection last year, our readers went mad. Suddenly, there was so much more you could do with your BBQ, thanks to its new cast iron grills, griddles, skillets, and pizza pans. Well, now there's more where that came from: a BBQ-friendly shallow cast-iron casserole and stainless steel burger press have just been added to the range.

"Crafted for fire and flavor," according to the brand, the casserole can withstand up to 300 degrees Celsius. And how's it different from cooking straight on the grill? Well, it's about versatility more than anything. Particularly if your BBQ doesn't have a flat plate, this lets you cook low-and-slow, rather than over direct flame. Plus, you can use it in your pizza oven, too.

Le Creuset's BBQ Outdoor Collection

If you're going to invest in all the gear, it pays to have an outdoor kitchen worthy of it all, and, if you need ideas, Livingetc has plenty. Whether you're weighing up a pizza oven or looking for an affordable modular outdoor kitchen design (IKEA has you sorted), soon you'll never want to cook inside again.

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Emma Breislin
Emma Breislin
Interiors Editor

Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, writing about all things design for some of Australia’s top interior publications, including Australian House & Garden and Belle. Before that, she produced content for CULTIVER, where she found an appreciation for filling your home with high-quality, beautiful things. At Livingetc, Emma explores the big design questions — from styling to colors, interior trends, and home tours. She’s travelled to Copenhagen for 3daysofdesign, to Paris for Déco Off and Maison&Objet, and has attended design events in London, including WOW!house and Clerkenwell Design Week. Outside of work, you’ll find her elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time, or mentally renovating every room she walks into.