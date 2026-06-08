Le Creuset Just Added Two New Pieces to Its Lusted-After BBQ Collection (Which Work in Pizza Ovens, too)
Summer is for cooking outside, and now there are so many more possibilities
Cooking outside is completely different from doing it indoors. People tend to gather around; it's more sociable, interactive, and there's a flavor to the food that simply can't be replicated on the stove. But for true cooks, it can be limiting (depending on the setup you've designed, of course).
That's why when heritage French cookware brand Le Creuset released its first BBQ collection last year, our readers went mad. Suddenly, there was so much more you could do with your BBQ, thanks to its new cast iron grills, griddles, skillets, and pizza pans. Well, now there's more where that came from: a BBQ-friendly shallow cast-iron casserole and stainless steel burger press have just been added to the range.
"Crafted for fire and flavor," according to the brand, the casserole can withstand up to 300 degrees Celsius. And how's it different from cooking straight on the grill? Well, it's about versatility more than anything. Particularly if your BBQ doesn't have a flat plate, this lets you cook low-and-slow, rather than over direct flame. Plus, you can use it in your pizza oven, too.
The Le Creuset shallow casserole is ideal for one-pan meals, and the cast iron means it'll keep food warmer for longer, and can be taken straight from the BBQ to the table. Similar to Le Creuset's signature casserole, its wide base helps lock in steam for optimal cooking. It works on the BBQ, in a wood-fired or pizza oven, as well as on your stove or gas hob, and it's also dishwasher safe (although anyone who knows how to clean cast iron properly would say that's probably not the best idea).
It may be called a burger press, but it works just as well for maximizing heat distribution when cooking vegetables, paninis, fish, and seared meats, too. It's made from stainless steel and can easily be washed in the dishwasher. It comes with Le Creuset's standard 30-day return policy, and you get free delivery on orders over £50, so why not buy something else while you're there...
Le Creuset's BBQ Outdoor Collection
You don't need a dedicated oven; you just need the right pizza oven accessories, and this outdoor BBQ pizza pan lets you cook delicious, crispy pizzas on your BBQ grill. (But it also works in a pizza oven, or on your gas hob or grill.)
The more traditional deep casserole is best for slow cooking and braising tender meats and stews. It retains heat beautifully for even distribution, and the slight curvature of the lid helps retain moisture while you're cooking. Plus, its textured enamel doesn't require seasoning, which is a big deal.
This skillet can do it all, while its angled sides make it particularly helpful when stirring or flipping (steak? pancake? eggs?) Made from enamelled cast iron, it retains heat well, which makes for a better cooking experience. Use it in your oven, in a pizza oven, or over an open flame — the choice is yours.
If you're going to invest in all the gear, it pays to have an outdoor kitchen worthy of it all, and, if you need ideas, Livingetc has plenty. Whether you're weighing up a pizza oven or looking for an affordable modular outdoor kitchen design (IKEA has you sorted), soon you'll never want to cook inside again.
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Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, writing about all things design for some of Australia’s top interior publications, including Australian House & Garden and Belle. Before that, she produced content for CULTIVER, where she found an appreciation for filling your home with high-quality, beautiful things. At Livingetc, Emma explores the big design questions — from styling to colors, interior trends, and home tours. She’s travelled to Copenhagen for 3daysofdesign, to Paris for Déco Off and Maison&Objet, and has attended design events in London, including WOW!house and Clerkenwell Design Week. Outside of work, you’ll find her elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time, or mentally renovating every room she walks into.