Cooking outdoors isn't just an enjoyable experience during the summer; on days when it's swelteringly hot in your home, it's a deal-breaker. You don't want to have to heat an oven or turn on a gas hob when the kitchen is already boiling.

However, if you're only working with a small garden, patio, or courtyard, incorporating an outdoor grill can be difficult, especially when you value style. Those good-looking Sub Zero & Wolf gas grills and Big Green Eggs are space-eaters.

That has been my problem with my own tiny courtyard, but where I've been stuck with a less-than-aesthetic BBQ. However, I've had my eye on one of Kasai's Japanese Konro grills for a little while. I first spotted them on a UK cooking show called Great British Menu, where top chefs often use them to grill food indoors.

But I haven't only been lusting over them because they're chef-approved; this outdoor kitchen trend is also kind of beautiful. Made from British-made stainless steel and a natural, flameproof mineral, they're at once elevated, but a little lo-fi.

I tested out Kasai's Little Konro grill from Amazon, the second smallest of the six grills the brand has, to see how it compares to cooking on a standard grill. These grills are on sale on Amazon right now for Prime Day, but you'll need to sign up for Prime to get access to the deal. If you're in the States, you won't be able to buy this British-made design, but something like the Bincho Grill, also on Amazon, offers a similar premise.

What Is a Konro Grill?

A Konro grill is a simple BBQ at first glance, but it's designed in a way to make heat consistent and optimize the flavor from cooking on charcoal. The natural mineral blocks (that look a little like cork) are made from diatomaceous earth, and trap heat, radiating it up to food.

The shape is designed for small cuts and skewers, and the shallow depth puts the food close to the heat source, giving you better control over the cooking and more intense charcoal flavor — one of the reasons chefs like to use them.

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How Do You Use a Konro Grill?

A Konro grill is used much like other BBQs, but there's more focus on how you arrange the charcoal. It's height in the grill will affect how much heat is applied to the meat and how quickly it will cook.

Image credit: Luke Arthur Wells Image credit: Luke Arthur Wells Image credit: Luke Arthur Wells

You start with your firelighters, then layer on some kindling, before adding your charcoal. Konro grills are classically used with a Japanese charcoal called binchotan. It has a higher temperature than normal charcoal and is known for its clean burn, so it doesn't give the food any acrid taste. You can use binchotan in other BBQs too, but it's a little more expensive (around £40 for a box from Amazon, for example)

Is it easy to use? I'm not the most accomplished BBQer, but it's a relatively simple thing to set up. However, what I did learn is that the food cooks quickly when the heat really gets going. Surprisingly so. It is also all about a confident charcoal setup and making sure it's evenly distributed so you get even cooking across the entire span of the grill top.

(Image credit: Luke Arthur Wells)

One thing you'll have to consider is how and where you're going to locate your grill for cooking. I have a small outdoor coffee table that makes this grill perfect for sitting around and cooking as a group activity. Or else, it's an ideal choice if you have something like an outdoor kitchen without a grill built in.

Affordable Alternatives

They might not have the same material qualities as Kasai's Konro grill, but these budget options offer a similar style approach.

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