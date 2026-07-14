Having a plethora of cabinet handle choices can be a double-edged sword. It’s fun at the start, but eventually you’re left crippling with decision paralysis. And whilst you’re spiralling, your drawers are handle-less, leaving you prying them open with a spoon. Not ideal. Can't visualize which finish or color will work? Fallen in love with two different designs? Just imagine if you could easily switch between styles, without damaging your cabinets.

Well, that's exactly the problem IKEA's new LATMASK Clip-On Handles propose to solve. Available in white, black, and light blue, they're like clip-on earrings for your furniture — switch and swap as you please. Seasonal hardware? Why not. And considering it's so affordable (£3 for a two-pack), it's even a great option if you're waiting to make a bigger decision, and will prevent you from damaging your cabinets as you attempt to pry them open.

With well over 100 reviews already, customers say, "They look great, and they're incredibly easy to put on." Plus, "No drilling or screwing required." Simple silhouettes and playful colors are big kitchen handle trends this year, and with this style, you can have both.

IKEA LATMASK Clip-On Handles, Set of 2 $5 at IKEA $5 at IKEA $5 at IKEA $5 at IKEA These new IKEA clip-on handles don’t require too much thinking. It’s as simple as it sounds. Just slot them on the edge of a cabinet for a sleek, modern look. (Though I'd recommend measuring your drawers first to ensure it fits — it works best on a 16mm thick door.) Whether you need them as a temporary fix while you decide between some other, beautiful sculptural handles, or you like the idea of switching colors with your mood (or the season), it's an effortless upgrade. And best of all, they’re £3 for a pack of two.





Reviews are strong too, with customers praising the ease of install, affordability, and quality. "These are fantastic. I moved into a house with no handles on the kitchen cabinets, and these were so easy to fit! " Five-minute job," writes one. "Fits and stays in place without damaging the door or drawer front. We attached these handles to the kitchen cabinets until we decided which ones to use permanently. A wonderful temporary solution!" says another.

In terms of alternatives, I'll admit, it's hard to find anything else quite like it. But, if you're looking for a similar solution, these options below should help.

IKEA DRAGSMARK Clip-On Handle, Set of 2 $4 at IKEA $4 at IKEA If you’re looking for something a bit more subtle, IKEA also has this slightly smaller clip-on handle. It comes in a soft sage grey-green as well as white, giving the option to add a pop of green to plain cabinets or create a more minimalist look by matching colors. And it’s still just as affordable and effortless. MOROBOR Self-Adhesive Wooden Furniture Pulls, Set of 2 £8.59 at Amazon UK These solid wood handles look so expensive, you'd never suspect they're actually stick-on. You can buy them in a number of different lengths and also a really nice dark walnut finish. Reviews are limited at this point (although they're rated 4.4/5-stars after 27 reviews), but for the price, I'd say it's still worth the gamble. JunoGrove No Drill Drawer Knobs Adhesive Cabinet Pulls £7 at Etsy Available in a kaleidoscope of playful colors, these fun starburst drawer pulls come with both a standard 1-inch screw for traditional mounting, but also a powerful adhesive disc for a damage-free, no-drill option, which works well for renters or those wanting a more temporary solution. And they're currently 50% off. RVPEKUPE Adhesive Edge Finger Pulls for Cabinets in Brushed Gold, Set of 5 £20 at Amazon UK A different approach, but these stick-on handles do a similar job. No drill required; simply stick them to your cabinets. You can choose from two lengths and also a matte black finish. Reviews are mainly positive: "They are stick-on, but since they hook as well, they are much stronger and will definitely last a lot longer. And not just super functional, they look so great as well," writes one. Anobeyi Self-Adhesive Cabinet Knobs in Gold, Set of 5 £7.99 at Amazon UK Considering they require more surface area to adhere to, these knob-style cabinet pulls do a particularly good job at disguising the fact that they're a temporary solution. Also available in black, silver, and white, they get cheaper the more you buy. Plus, they stick to glass, wood, ceramic, plastic, stainless steel, and other smooth, clean surfaces. MOROBOR Self-Stick Finger Edge Drawer Pulls, Set of 8 £15.43 at Amazon UK Like the RVPEKUPE handles, these stick onto the inside of a drawer or cupboard. You probably won’t be able to change these as often as IKEA’s clip-on handles, but they still offer faff-free installation without visible damage if you remove them. It comes as a pack of 8 for around £15 — that’s less than £2 each. Plus, it has drill holes in case you decide to make these handles permanent.

Choosing the wrong style, size, or shape can quickly become a big kitchen handle mistake because once you've installed them, you damage your cabinet doors, and it can be hard to find new ones that line up the same. That's why this solution from IKEA is such a great idea.

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