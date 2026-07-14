This 'Clip-On' IKEA Cabinet Pull Will Transform Handleless Doors, and There's No Drilling or Screwing Required

Don't know which finish will work? Can't choose just one style? This trick makes it easy to switch your cabinet hardware on a whim

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IKEA clip-on cabinet pulls in light blue and black
(Image credit: IKEA)

Having a plethora of cabinet handle choices can be a double-edged sword. It’s fun at the start, but eventually you’re left crippling with decision paralysis. And whilst you’re spiralling, your drawers are handle-less, leaving you prying them open with a spoon. Not ideal. Can't visualize which finish or color will work? Fallen in love with two different designs? Just imagine if you could easily switch between styles, without damaging your cabinets.

Well, that's exactly the problem IKEA's new LATMASK Clip-On Handles propose to solve. Available in white, black, and light blue, they're like clip-on earrings for your furniture — switch and swap as you please. Seasonal hardware? Why not. And considering it's so affordable (£3 for a two-pack), it's even a great option if you're waiting to make a bigger decision, and will prevent you from damaging your cabinets as you attempt to pry them open.

With well over 100 reviews already, customers say, "They look great, and they're incredibly easy to put on." Plus, "No drilling or screwing required." Simple silhouettes and playful colors are big kitchen handle trends this year, and with this style, you can have both.

Reviews are strong too, with customers praising the ease of install, affordability, and quality. "These are fantastic. I moved into a house with no handles on the kitchen cabinets, and these were so easy to fit! " Five-minute job," writes one. "Fits and stays in place without damaging the door or drawer front. We attached these handles to the kitchen cabinets until we decided which ones to use permanently. A wonderful temporary solution!" says another.

In terms of alternatives, I'll admit, it's hard to find anything else quite like it. But, if you're looking for a similar solution, these options below should help.

Choosing the wrong style, size, or shape can quickly become a big kitchen handle mistake because once you've installed them, you damage your cabinet doors, and it can be hard to find new ones that line up the same. That's why this solution from IKEA is such a great idea.

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Annalise Smith
Annalise Smith
Contributing Writer

Annalise Smith is a news and features writer with a passion for design, interiors, and food. One of her favorite places to dine is Restoration Hardware, where one can explore the luxurious showrooms after a meal. Having grown up watching Homes Under the Hammer, Annalise continues to enjoy seeing home and furniture renovations on social media and in magazines. She is currently completing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City St George’s and has written for Time Out, The Grocer, and Disegno Journal.