Kitchen Rack, Bathroom Storage, Nightstand, Craft Caddy — This £19 IKEA Trolley Is a Small-Space Unicorn and Has Just Launched in 7 New Colors

I'm not surprised it has over 500 near-perfect reviews

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gif of IKEA RÅSKOG Trolley in different colors and spaces around the home
(Image credit: IKEA)

I already own IKEA's RÅSKOG Trolley, so I can personally vouch for how handy it is around the home. I bought it as extra storage for my small university dorm bathroom (IYKYK). I liked how the wheels meant I could roll it in front of my full-length mirror when I needed, and out of the way when I didn't. Plus, I bought the Norrava Bamboo Lid to go with it, so I could hide things away and display my perfume collection on top.

I've since moved into a small flat with even less built-in storage, and have recently realized the seemingly unlimited capabilities of my trolley. It really is a storage unicorn for small spaces. Plus, a quick scroll through the 539 almost-perfect reviews reveals other customers use it to store vegetables in the pantry, art supplies in kids' rooms, as a bedside table, bar cart, craft caddy, and more.

It's not a new IKEA product per se, but it has just been released in a rainbow of pretty new colors (I'm seriously considering buying it again), as well as a slightly larger size, depending on your space. And before you ask, yes, I think it could be taken outside, too.

One reviewer even noted that its caster wheels make it a great bedside table without preventing access to under-bed drawers. Honestly, its uses don't end.

And in typical IKEA fashion, it’s also compatible with other products. Try hooking a SUNNERSTA Container for some extra storage, whether that’s a place to store your pencils if you’re using it under a desk, or a place to store teaspoons for a coffee station. And if you’re using it as hallway storage, try attaching these brass HULTARP Hooks for a handy place to hang your keys or sunglasses.

If for whatever reason it doesn't work for your space, here are six other trolleys that serve a similar purpose.

Having a trolley is certainly practical, but the wheels can make it feel less integrated with the rest of our furniture. Don’t stress; there are plenty of slim storage solutions that do just that, without overwhelming your small space.

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Annalise Smith
Annalise Smith
Contributing Writer

Annalise Smith is a news and features writer with a passion for design, interiors, and food. One of her favorite places to dine is Restoration Hardware, where one can explore the luxurious showrooms after a meal. Having grown up watching Homes Under the Hammer, Annalise continues to enjoy seeing home and furniture renovations on social media and in magazines. She is currently completing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City St George’s and has written for Time Out, The Grocer, and Disegno Journal.