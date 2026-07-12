I already own IKEA's RÅSKOG Trolley, so I can personally vouch for how handy it is around the home. I bought it as extra storage for my small university dorm bathroom (IYKYK). I liked how the wheels meant I could roll it in front of my full-length mirror when I needed, and out of the way when I didn't. Plus, I bought the Norrava Bamboo Lid to go with it, so I could hide things away and display my perfume collection on top.

I've since moved into a small flat with even less built-in storage, and have recently realized the seemingly unlimited capabilities of my trolley. It really is a storage unicorn for small spaces. Plus, a quick scroll through the 539 almost-perfect reviews reveals other customers use it to store vegetables in the pantry, art supplies in kids' rooms, as a bedside table, bar cart, craft caddy, and more.

It's not a new IKEA product per se, but it has just been released in a rainbow of pretty new colors (I'm seriously considering buying it again), as well as a slightly larger size, depending on your space. And before you ask, yes, I think it could be taken outside, too.

IKEA RÅSKOG Trolley $39.99 at IKEA $72.98 at Amazon Finding enough storage in small spaces, particularly if you're renting, is difficult. Whilst shelving or tall cabinets are usually the go-to for organizing clutter, they can make small spaces feel even more cramped or be too permanent for a short-term tenancy. That's what makes this rolling trolley the perfect solution. It now comes in nine colors, including a muted red and gray-green, that can not only match the theme of your room, but also provide extra storage wherever you need it. People often use it for all kinds of things, including storing books like a miniature library, as a bedside table, and even extra pantry space. Plus, it comes on wheels, so if you do need to block a floor-length mirror or cupboard door, you can easily move it out of the way. It also has lockable wheel casters if you want to keep it in place. Best of all, it costs less than £20 and has over 400 five-star reviews.





One reviewer even noted that its caster wheels make it a great bedside table without preventing access to under-bed drawers. Honestly, its uses don't end.

And in typical IKEA fashion, it’s also compatible with other products. Try hooking a SUNNERSTA Container for some extra storage, whether that’s a place to store your pencils if you’re using it under a desk, or a place to store teaspoons for a coffee station. And if you’re using it as hallway storage, try attaching these brass HULTARP Hooks for a handy place to hang your keys or sunglasses.

If for whatever reason it doesn't work for your space, here are six other trolleys that serve a similar purpose.

Dunelm Grey 3 Tier Metal Trolley £22 at Dunelm Due to its more triangular shape, this very highly rated trolley from Dunelm looks less bulky. The classy slate gray color and round handles at the top also add a sleek flair to it. And if you can’t stand complex assembly instructions, good news — reviewers say this trolley is “easy to assemble.” nkuku Soma Mango Wood Storage Trolley £320 at nkuku Although not the most budget-friendly, this trolley from nkuku certainly offers the best quality. Made from mango wood and a powder-coated iron frame, it has a more rustic, minimalist, and sturdy look to it. It might be a bit too nice to store your toilet rolls in, but I imagine stacking books in this trolley would look so enchanting. danpinera Danpinera 3 Tier Rolling Cart £32.29 at Amazon UK One of the cooler IKEA trolley tricks I came across on Pinterest involved attaching the SKÅDIS Pegboard to add a bit more storage on the side. However, it requires a bit of DIY, and as that’s outside my skill set, I found this trolley on Amazon that already has one. Plus, with a charming drawer on the top layer and the pegboards serving as a way to hide clutter better, it’s a stylish piece. KINGRACK 3 Tier Storage Trolley on Wheels £38.24 at Amazon UK Fancy turning your trolley into a coffee station? Consider this one from Amazon. It has a walnut wood top to seat a coffee machine and a small drawer beneath to hide your capsules. And if you prefer it sturdy, the wheels have a locking mechanism. Reviews are very strong too, with buyers noting the sturdiness and space-saving capabilities. Belfry Kitchen Tambellini Stainless Steel Kitchen Trolley With Locking Wheels £32.99 at Wayfair UK It’s the type of thing you’d expect to see in the corner of a cool restaurant kitchen. The chequered shelves and stainless steel handles make it sleek and industrial. Whilst it doesn’t offer as much clutter coverage as the IKEA trolley, it has a cross-rail design to prevent your items from falling off when moving the cart. ZARA HOME Wooden Storage Unit in Dark Brown £119.99 at Zara UK If you’re after something super simple and effortlessly elegant, this deep brown trolley might fit the bill. As it’s made from 100% mango wood, it loses the need for an external frame, creating a more streamlined look. If you don’t like the look of the wheels, these smaller brass ones are far more subtle and elegant. The bottom shelf is also closer to the floor, making the wheels less noticeable.

Having a trolley is certainly practical, but the wheels can make it feel less integrated with the rest of our furniture. Don’t stress; there are plenty of slim storage solutions that do just that, without overwhelming your small space.

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