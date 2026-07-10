As an interior stylist, I'm not surprised lacquer has earned its place among the biggest interior design trends of this year. For years, our homes have leaned into tactile finishes — linen, oak, bouclé, limewash, travertine. But the most interesting rooms aren’t built on one texture; they’re about contrast. That's why I've found myself drawn to glossy furniture lately. As the lacquer decor trend grows, it’s clear why designers are also embracing reflective finishes again; they add depth, shift with the light, and bring an unexpected point of interest without overwhelming a space.



It's a finish that feels bold without needing to dominate the room. My styling advice is to treat glossy furniture as you would jewellery in an outfit. Let one piece do the talking. A lacquered side table beside a textured linen sofa, a glossy dining table paired with upholstered dining chairs, or a colourful sideboard softened with handmade ceramics, timber and woven accessories creates the kind of layered contrast that makes a room feel thoughtfully styled instead of just trend-led.

If you've been looking for one piece that will immediately change the energy of your room, a glossy finish might be exactly the contrast your scheme has been missing.

It's the same approach we're seeing with high-gloss paint, where designers are introducing reflective finishes to ceilings, walls and even joinery to bounce light around a room in unexpected ways. Furniture offers an easier way to experiment with that same effect.



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