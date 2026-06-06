12 IKEA Storage Buys That'll Make It Feel Like You've Got a Much, Much Bigger Bathroom

These IKEA finds will transform your bathroom storage, so your toothbrush never has to lie next to your makeup brush again

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ikea bathroom with timber-look vanity, round mirror with LED light, white tiles, timber trims, timber shelving, black hand soap pump, and small vase with flowers
(Image credit: IKEA)

In the chaos of the day-to-day, it’s all too easy for our spaces to become cluttered. The bathroom knows this all too well. Whether it’s a dainty powder room or an impressive master suite, this space bears the brunt and never seems to have quite enough room to organize our essentials. And when it’s 6:30am, and you’re rushing into work, hunting for your toothbrush among a sea of makeup brushes is hardly an optimal way to start your day.

We’ve found 12 of the best IKEA products that will transform not just your bathroom, but arguably your life by organizing your daily products, covering everything from unconventional towel rack chairs to charming bathroom sets.

But of course — this is Livingetc — and we are anything but utilitarian. So, these bathroom storage ideas will not just streamline and structure; they'll offer a healthy refresh of panache, ensuring every aspect of your routine is stylish, right down to the way you organize it.

These IKEA storage buys for your bathroom can help streamline your day so that your 12-step skincare routine doesn’t require a 12-step clean-up.

While investing in organization can feel like a drag — let’s face it, it’s never been the most enticing item on a shopping list — these buys fuse practicality with taste so storage enriches your space, rather than pollutes it.

Next up, IKEA kitchen storage buys that will double the size of your space.

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Harriet Curzon
Harriet Curzon
Contributing Writer

Harriet is a news and features journalist covering arts, culture, and lifestyle. She is currently completing her master’s degree in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London, and has written for publications such as The Mirror, OK!, Stylist and Diva Magazine, covering everything from garden design to current fashion crazes. When she’s not writing, you can find her painting, drawing or rummaging through antique shops for vintage trinkets to add to her room. Her design tastes were shaped by her Danish aunt’s Scandi serenity, and having spent a year living in France, she has a soft spot for Parisian decor, whether it be floor-to-ceiling windows or ornate mirrors. She's often looking for ways to blend these influences with her love for Cornish charm in any space she gets her hands on.