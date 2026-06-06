12 IKEA Storage Buys That'll Make It Feel Like You've Got a Much, Much Bigger Bathroom
These IKEA finds will transform your bathroom storage, so your toothbrush never has to lie next to your makeup brush again
In the chaos of the day-to-day, it’s all too easy for our spaces to become cluttered. The bathroom knows this all too well. Whether it’s a dainty powder room or an impressive master suite, this space bears the brunt and never seems to have quite enough room to organize our essentials. And when it’s 6:30am, and you’re rushing into work, hunting for your toothbrush among a sea of makeup brushes is hardly an optimal way to start your day.
We’ve found 12 of the best IKEA products that will transform not just your bathroom, but arguably your life by organizing your daily products, covering everything from unconventional towel rack chairs to charming bathroom sets.
But of course — this is Livingetc — and we are anything but utilitarian. So, these bathroom storage ideas will not just streamline and structure; they'll offer a healthy refresh of panache, ensuring every aspect of your routine is stylish, right down to the way you organize it.
Why not repurpose this kitchen countertop organizer for a stylish addition to your bathroom? Instead of its intended function as a spice rack, it can store your favorite bath salts, hair oils, or face serums. It’s a simple hack to transform a disorganized vanity into what feels like a curated boutique experience.
Bamboo adds a relaxed, natural look to any bathroom, and the three-tiered RÅGRUND trolley has lots of space, not only to store products but to display them. The natural material promises to endure any humidity and splashes, making this buy the perfect long-term bathroom investment.
These boxes may seem plain, but don’t underestimate them — they might transform your morning routine. Never again will you be scouring for a cotton pad or hunting down your moisturizer if you have these tucked away in your drawer, doing all the work for you.
Got an awkward gap between your vanity and the wall? Give it purpose with this design from IKEA's JONAXEL storage combination. Whether it's make-up, loo roll, or anything else, it slips into small gaps (or can be customized to fit your space), and adds way more storage to your bathroom.
This unconventionally shaped chair doubles as a towel rack. It also belongs to the RÅGRUND range and is made of bamboo. It provides a space to keep your towels, which might otherwise be left discarded on the radiator, without the need to install protruding hooks in your bathroom.
This shelving unit was intended for a balcony or terrace, but used in the right way, it can make your bathroom storage feel intentional rather than functional. With a width of 92cm, there’s plenty of room to store all your essentials and even add some plants to your space to freshen up your bathroom.
The story of the suction pad shower caddy is all too common. They’re never quite sticky enough, and they fall the minute you place your shampoo in. This no-fuss metal caddy sturdily hangs from your shower, and with two tiers, there’s ample space for various bottles and soaps. It also has two hooks at the bottom for loofahs or washcloths.
This FAXÄLVEN mirror cabinet truly makes storage sexy. Standing at 95cm, it provides plenty of room to conceal all bathroom accessories. The brown oak effect is gorgeous, and the mirror’s built-in lighting can make the smallest room feel big.
These IKEA storage buys for your bathroom can help streamline your day so that your 12-step skincare routine doesn’t require a 12-step clean-up.
While investing in organization can feel like a drag — let’s face it, it’s never been the most enticing item on a shopping list — these buys fuse practicality with taste so storage enriches your space, rather than pollutes it.
Next up, IKEA kitchen storage buys that will double the size of your space.
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Harriet is a news and features journalist covering arts, culture, and lifestyle. She is currently completing her master’s degree in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London, and has written for publications such as The Mirror, OK!, Stylist and Diva Magazine, covering everything from garden design to current fashion crazes. When she’s not writing, you can find her painting, drawing or rummaging through antique shops for vintage trinkets to add to her room. Her design tastes were shaped by her Danish aunt’s Scandi serenity, and having spent a year living in France, she has a soft spot for Parisian decor, whether it be floor-to-ceiling windows or ornate mirrors. She's often looking for ways to blend these influences with her love for Cornish charm in any space she gets her hands on.