Sorry, but Traditional Laundry Baskets Aren't Chic — This 'Invisible' Option Makes This Necessity a Design Moment, and Is Ideal for Small Spaces
No one wants an ugly laundry basket cluttering up their bathroom — this design is so chic, you'd never even know your dirty washing is inside it
There are certain home essentials I've put off buying for far too long, and a laundry basket is at the top of that list. Buying a new piece of furniture? No problem. Home accessories? I'll buy them all. But when it comes to something practical, suddenly procrastination becomes my middle name.
You see, generally speaking, laundry baskets don't tend to be the most inspiring piece of home decor around. Yes, they're a bathroom essential, unless you like living with clothes strewn across the floor, but that doesn't mean they're particularly pleasant to look at. In fact, for the most part, they are complete eyesores. Big, bulky baskets that linger awkwardly in the corner of your bathroom. Unless, that is, you opt for a design like the Mia Wall Laundry Box by ReCollector, currently available on Westwing. A complete game-changer in the world of laundry storage, particularly as a small bathroom storage idea, this design solves all my previous problems with this category.
Impressively discreet despite its generous size, this laundry box is designed to hang off your wall, lifted above the ground, providing ample storage without eating into your floor plan. And, best of all, you'd never guess it was a laundry basket. Seriously, until you open up the tilting baskets, you'd be forgiven for thinking this is a regular storage cabinet. This is, I sincerely hope, the future of laundry baskets.
The best thing about this laundry bin is that you'd never guess it was one. Whether you opt for the black, white, or grey colorway, this simple Nordic design will bring an elegant, sleek finish to your home, easily passing as a smart storage cabinet.
While so many laundry baskets feel rustic and twee, with their sweet, rattan embellishments, this design is undeniably modern, with a chic, minimalist style that makes it so versatile.
Disguising itself as a wall-mounted storage cabinet, this design would be an ideal fit for homes with small bathrooms, where you're unable to include a laundry basket within the tight confines of your space. Unlike a typical basket, which instantly looks awkwardly out of place when stored in your bedroom or hallway, this design would look wholly natural wherever you place it. In the hallway, the top could double up as a storage ledge, perfect for holding sentimental family photos or a few extra books, while in your bedroom, it would make a sensible spot to keep your makeup and accessories.
The push-lock tilting mechanism makes it super easy to load and unload these baskets, using the removable bags to transport your washing to your laundry room, while the wall-mounted design encourages airflow, preventing a buildup of moisture in your bathroom.
Stylish and Discreet Alternatives
Another great tilt-out design, this wooden cabinet comes in a light oak finish for an airy, Scandi bathroom look, as well as a richer, warm brown one, which would look beautiful in a mid-century modern bathroom design. It's got plenty of 5-star reviews praising its high-quality look and feel, with one reviewer writing, "Fantastic quality unit. Love the wood, not cheap-looking and very sturdy too."
If you're looking for a design that will seamlessly fit into your sleek, modern bathroom, this is the one. With its contemporary black, slatted finish, there is something very chic about this laundry bin, and thanks to the fitted lid and raised feet, it could easily pass as a small storage cabinet.
Another storage-seat hybrid, this clever bench design offers a generous amount of space inside, allowing you to easily hide a whole load of washing under the plush seat. The light, slatted wood finish and comfortable benchtop carry an air of relaxation, too, making this the perfect piece for a spa bathroom.
The perfect addition to your bathroom vanity, this sweet stool lifts up to reveal storage space within, ideal for hiding away your dirty laundry. A true dual-purpose design, adding a stool to your setup will make getting ready (or unready) feel so much more relaxing, and the gold trim and plush seat make for a super luxe, elegant finish.
I tend to be a fan of most things from Scandinavian design brand Ferm Living, and this chic, wooden bin is no exception. Whether you use this as a waste bin or a laundry basket, this elegant oak design is sure to add warmth to your space. Plus, they also make a smaller version, so you can double up with one of each size.
This sleek, black laundry basket doubles up as bathroom storage, with two generous shelves for you to load up with all of your bathroom essentials, and its cool, slatted wood design is very in at the moment. Plus, it comes in three different colors, so you can find one to suit any bathroom color scheme.
Since adding one of these clever, discreet designs to my bathroom, I can't believe how long I went without one. There's a reason a laundry basket is one of those things everyone with a tidy bathroom has, no matter what.
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Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.