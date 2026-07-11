There are certain home essentials I've put off buying for far too long, and a laundry basket is at the top of that list. Buying a new piece of furniture? No problem. Home accessories? I'll buy them all. But when it comes to something practical, suddenly procrastination becomes my middle name.

You see, generally speaking, laundry baskets don't tend to be the most inspiring piece of home decor around. Yes, they're a bathroom essential, unless you like living with clothes strewn across the floor, but that doesn't mean they're particularly pleasant to look at. In fact, for the most part, they are complete eyesores. Big, bulky baskets that linger awkwardly in the corner of your bathroom. Unless, that is, you opt for a design like the Mia Wall Laundry Box by ReCollector, currently available on Westwing. A complete game-changer in the world of laundry storage, particularly as a small bathroom storage idea, this design solves all my previous problems with this category.

Impressively discreet despite its generous size, this laundry box is designed to hang off your wall, lifted above the ground, providing ample storage without eating into your floor plan. And, best of all, you'd never guess it was a laundry basket. Seriously, until you open up the tilting baskets, you'd be forgiven for thinking this is a regular storage cabinet. This is, I sincerely hope, the future of laundry baskets.

ReCollector Wall Laundry Box Mia £199 at Westwing The best thing about this laundry bin is that you'd never guess it was one. Whether you opt for the black, white, or grey colorway, this simple Nordic design will bring an elegant, sleek finish to your home, easily passing as a smart storage cabinet. While so many laundry baskets feel rustic and twee, with their sweet, rattan embellishments, this design is undeniably modern, with a chic, minimalist style that makes it so versatile. Disguising itself as a wall-mounted storage cabinet, this design would be an ideal fit for homes with small bathrooms, where you're unable to include a laundry basket within the tight confines of your space. Unlike a typical basket, which instantly looks awkwardly out of place when stored in your bedroom or hallway, this design would look wholly natural wherever you place it. In the hallway, the top could double up as a storage ledge, perfect for holding sentimental family photos or a few extra books, while in your bedroom, it would make a sensible spot to keep your makeup and accessories. The push-lock tilting mechanism makes it super easy to load and unload these baskets, using the removable bags to transport your washing to your laundry room, while the wall-mounted design encourages airflow, preventing a buildup of moisture in your bathroom.

Stylish and Discreet Alternatives

Since adding one of these clever, discreet designs to my bathroom, I can't believe how long I went without one. There's a reason a laundry basket is one of those things everyone with a tidy bathroom has, no matter what.

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