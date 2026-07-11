Sorry, but Traditional Laundry Baskets Aren't Chic — This 'Invisible' Option Makes This Necessity a Design Moment, and Is Ideal for Small Spaces

No one wants an ugly laundry basket cluttering up their bathroom — this design is so chic, you'd never even know your dirty washing is inside it

Maya Glantz&#039;s avatar
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Published In Features
large bathroom with double vanity and two mirrors above it
(Image credit:  Anna Stathaki/Design by A New Day)

There are certain home essentials I've put off buying for far too long, and a laundry basket is at the top of that list. Buying a new piece of furniture? No problem. Home accessories? I'll buy them all. But when it comes to something practical, suddenly procrastination becomes my middle name.

You see, generally speaking, laundry baskets don't tend to be the most inspiring piece of home decor around. Yes, they're a bathroom essential, unless you like living with clothes strewn across the floor, but that doesn't mean they're particularly pleasant to look at. In fact, for the most part, they are complete eyesores. Big, bulky baskets that linger awkwardly in the corner of your bathroom. Unless, that is, you opt for a design like the Mia Wall Laundry Box by ReCollector, currently available on Westwing. A complete game-changer in the world of laundry storage, particularly as a small bathroom storage idea, this design solves all my previous problems with this category.

Impressively discreet despite its generous size, this laundry box is designed to hang off your wall, lifted above the ground, providing ample storage without eating into your floor plan. And, best of all, you'd never guess it was a laundry basket. Seriously, until you open up the tilting baskets, you'd be forgiven for thinking this is a regular storage cabinet. This is, I sincerely hope, the future of laundry baskets.

Stylish and Discreet Alternatives

Since adding one of these clever, discreet designs to my bathroom, I can't believe how long I went without one. There's a reason a laundry basket is one of those things everyone with a tidy bathroom has, no matter what.

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Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.