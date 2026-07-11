This Designer-Look Marble ‘Bookshelf Lamp’ Was an Instant Sell-Out When First Released — It Will Elevate Even the Tiniest of Spaces

Looking far more expensive than its price tag, Next’s unique portable lamp is now back in stock

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A marble book-shaped-base rechargeable lamp with a brass shade attached from the front on a bookshelf with a couple of books leaning against it
(Image credit: Next)

It's fair to say I have a marginal obsession with rechargeable lighting — I own more portable lamps than I care to admit — but honestly, it's because they're a complete game-changer. No need to be beholden to plug sockets (or eyesore extension leads); you can add a decorative touch and elegant mood lighting wherever you need it at the touch of a button. What's not to love? And it's not just me who loves them — they've been steadily gaining popularity in homes due to their inherent versatility.

And for a truly unique style, Next's Highclere Rechargeable Lamp is a great choice. Unsurprisingly, the viral bookshelf lamp instantly sold out when it was first released and, after several months, has just come back into stock. Crafted from luxe brown marble with a brushed brass cone shade, it looks far more expensive than its price tag, and the sleek, slim design makes it the perfect addition to shelves, particularly the way the shade is styled out from the base.

It neatly slots in with your books, adding interest, decorative flair, and mood lighting, too, of course. But its versatility lends itself to many other practical uses, adding style to areas such as a bedside table, a hallway console, or even open kitchen shelving. This portable lamp is an understated statement-maker that will elevate any shelf or small corner around the home.

First gaining widespread popularity within hospitality — namely restaurant table settings — it wasn't long before cordless lamps made their way into homes as a versatile alternative to standard corded table lamps.

They're an easy way to reduce the visual clutter of wires and cords, and as we increasingly look to overhead lighting alternatives to create cozier, more comforting spaces, rechargeable lighting options are an obvious choice to include within your scheme — not to mention their energy efficiency.

And with flexibility and mixed materials at the top of this year's biggest lighting trends, together with 'quiet' and layered lighting, Next's Highclere portable lamp ticks a lot of boxes.

As Design Lab by Livingetc stylist Iokasti Sotirakopoulou says, "I love how this light combines a sculptural look with a soft, warm glow. It feels like a decorative object as much as it does a functional light.

"I would definitely style it on open shelving alongside books and other decorative objects, such as ceramic vases, as it adds an extra source of ambient light while creating a warm, inviting atmosphere. This simple addition brings depth, character, and a layered feel to any space."

A post shared by Fran Davies (@athomewithfran)

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Stylist Fran Davies, who shared the Instagram video above of her Highclere lamp, says it's both "pretty and practical" and a great way to add a point of interest to shelves.

Displaying its ease of use, the video shows how the lamp is both a functional additional to bookshelves to prop up books while also adding cozy mood lighting and interest without overwhelming the overall scheme.

And while the rechargeable lamp is back in stock now, going by its first release, I'm quite sure it won't hang around for long.

Stylish Alternatives

There really isn't anything quite like it on the market, but I have found some stylish alternatives if it's not exactly what you're looking for (or has already sold out, again).

If you're looking for a seriously unique bookshelf lamp, Ed Heritage's Tilt Portable Table Lamp is motion-controlled and inspired by the Japanese philosophy of Ikigai.

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Debbie Black
Debbie Black
Deputy Editor (Digital)

Debbie is Livingetc's deputy editor (digital). She embarked on her career in the publishing industry almost 20 years ago, with experience spanning interiors and fashion brands across both print and digital platforms.

She has worked for titles including ELLE Decoration, World of Interiors, ELLE, Condé Nast Traveller, GQ, and Glamour, among others. She is a lover of all things interiors and loves planning a makeover project. She can often be found moving furniture and decor around her house for the millionth time or else watering her 50 houseplants!