It's fair to say I have a marginal obsession with rechargeable lighting — I own more portable lamps than I care to admit — but honestly, it's because they're a complete game-changer. No need to be beholden to plug sockets (or eyesore extension leads); you can add a decorative touch and elegant mood lighting wherever you need it at the touch of a button. What's not to love? And it's not just me who loves them — they've been steadily gaining popularity in homes due to their inherent versatility.

And for a truly unique style, Next's Highclere Rechargeable Lamp is a great choice. Unsurprisingly, the viral bookshelf lamp instantly sold out when it was first released and, after several months, has just come back into stock. Crafted from luxe brown marble with a brushed brass cone shade, it looks far more expensive than its price tag, and the sleek, slim design makes it the perfect addition to shelves, particularly the way the shade is styled out from the base.

It neatly slots in with your books, adding interest, decorative flair, and mood lighting, too, of course. But its versatility lends itself to many other practical uses, adding style to areas such as a bedside table, a hallway console, or even open kitchen shelving. This portable lamp is an understated statement-maker that will elevate any shelf or small corner around the home.

Next Brown Marble Highclere Rechargeable Small Table Lamp £80 at Next UK Size: H 20.5 x W 30.5 x D 14.5 cm Whether you have a bookshelf or not, this functional, stylish cordless lamp exudes quiet luxury and will instantly enhance any space. With a three-touch setting to control the level of lighting you want, the lamp is chargeable by USB-C and provides eight hours of light once fully charged. The brown marble paired with brushed brass brings Art Deco-style elegance to your space, along with flexibility and practicality. Curate it as part of a book display, or stand it solitary as a decorative piece in its own right.

First gaining widespread popularity within hospitality — namely restaurant table settings — it wasn't long before cordless lamps made their way into homes as a versatile alternative to standard corded table lamps.

They're an easy way to reduce the visual clutter of wires and cords, and as we increasingly look to overhead lighting alternatives to create cozier, more comforting spaces, rechargeable lighting options are an obvious choice to include within your scheme — not to mention their energy efficiency.

And with flexibility and mixed materials at the top of this year's biggest lighting trends, together with 'quiet' and layered lighting, Next's Highclere portable lamp ticks a lot of boxes.

As Design Lab by Livingetc stylist Iokasti Sotirakopoulou says, "I love how this light combines a sculptural look with a soft, warm glow. It feels like a decorative object as much as it does a functional light.

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"I would definitely style it on open shelving alongside books and other decorative objects, such as ceramic vases, as it adds an extra source of ambient light while creating a warm, inviting atmosphere. This simple addition brings depth, character, and a layered feel to any space."

A post shared by Fran Davies (@athomewithfran) A photo posted by on

Stylist Fran Davies, who shared the Instagram video above of her Highclere lamp, says it's both "pretty and practical" and a great way to add a point of interest to shelves.

Displaying its ease of use, the video shows how the lamp is both a functional additional to bookshelves to prop up books while also adding cozy mood lighting and interest without overwhelming the overall scheme.

And while the rechargeable lamp is back in stock now, going by its first release, I'm quite sure it won't hang around for long.

Stylish Alternatives

There really isn't anything quite like it on the market, but I have found some stylish alternatives if it's not exactly what you're looking for (or has already sold out, again).

M&S Rechargeable Pebble Stone Effect Table Lamp £24.50 at M&S Minimalist, neutral, and perfectly mini enough to style on most bookshelves, this portable lamp has a ceramic base with a pebble stone effect and a stellar 4.7-star rating, with customers noting it's ideal if you have limited space and "gives off a gentle light but enough to create a lovely ambience". Also ideal as a bedside table lamp or handy kitchen lighting addition, this style would suit any aesthetic. Pooky Lighting Criss Cross Rechargeable Table Lamp in Green Marble £55 at Pooky Endlessly chic, this green marble lamp base can be paired with any number of small shades to suit your style, whether that be on a bookshelf, mantel, or hallway console. It's an elegant statement piece that will light up any dark corner or move with you wherever you want to go. And with Pooky, you can count on its quality, too. Umage Small Portable LED Table Lamp Asteria Move Mini £129 at Westwing This mini cordless table lamp is dimmable with four light settings, and crafted from solid dark green marble paired with coated steel for a luxurious finish. Adding interest to any shelf or countertop, this design emits a soft warm light for a cozy glow, and is highly rated with one customer sharing that it's "Visually an absolute eye-catcher." IKEA PS 2026 LED Portable Lamp $44.99 at IKEA IKEA's new PS Portable Lamp is a playful way to add a pop of extra light wherever you need it — and at a very affordable price, too. Available in a range of colors and crafted from glass and metal, it has three dimmable settings and can be styled on your dining table, on a shelf, or even on a bedside to add interest and a punch of decorative flair. Next Brass Pod Rechargeable Touch Table Lamp £25 at Next UK This brass pod lamp is another unique offering from Next that is super mini at just 14.5 cm tall, making it adaptable to even the teeniest of teeny dark corners. The base is also available in other colorways, though I'm particularly fond of the brass base — and I'm not alone; with a 4.7-star rating from 76 reviews, customers show how stylish it is and how well it works in all rooms. Dunelm Keko Rechargeable Touch Dimmable Table Lamp £20 at Dunelm Also available in Black and Dove Gray, this rechargeable touch lamp has understated elegance and a mid-century modern lighting feel. For £20, it's the most affordable option on the list, and with hundreds of glowing reviews, customers note how long the charge lasts and how well it works in a variety of different spaces within the home.

If you're looking for a seriously unique bookshelf lamp, Ed Heritage's Tilt Portable Table Lamp is motion-controlled and inspired by the Japanese philosophy of Ikigai.

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