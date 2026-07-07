This IKEA Plant 'Console' Is a Subtle Way to Divide Your Small Patio Without Overwhelming It — Here's How

Bulky garden dividers can do more harm than good in small spaces, but not this one

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outdoor furniture, outdoor sectional in small backyard, small patio by Melbourne Design Group
(Image credit: Fiona Susanto. Design: Melbourne Design Group)

Don't get me wrong, I love spending time out on my patio come summertime, but between my sunlounger and the fact I've now pulled my bike out of storage for the season, the space is starting to look like a cluttered mess. And while there are plenty of dividers out there that would help me zone the space better, because it's small, I don't want to dominate it with anything too tall or solid-looking. The solution? IKEA's VISINGSÖ Plant Stand.

Not too tall or looming, and adding some much-needed softness through leafy foliage, this mesh-like plant stand can be used to subtly divide an outdoor space without dominating a smaller one. The mesh makes the plants appear to float, meaning the divider has less visual weight in the space — especially when compared to other patio dividers or screens, which can feel bulkier and more dominating. Plus, the green color blends in with your plants, helping it to sink into the background even further.

While it won't provide as much privacy if you want to screen out neighbors, for example, this plant stand is perfect for smaller gardens that could benefit from subtle zoning or hiding smaller details (like my bike) from sight.

You could also use this indoors. Perhaps in the kitchen holding herbs, or behind a sofa to add some softness and greenery to the space. If your home office sits in another space (like a spare room or the living room), it could even be a nice way to zone the space, creating privacy without blocking light. I could even see it refashioned as a bar cart, with bottles filling the top.

If for whatever reason the IKEA VISINGSO Plant Stand doesn't quite work for you, here are six other similar plant stands that I think would work to divide your patio (or indoor areas) without compromising on natural lighting or style.

If it's really privacy that you're after, you may be pleased to know there are ways to add privacy to gardens without buying anything new, whether that's training climbing plants or rearranging the furniture you already have.

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Annalise Smith
Annalise Smith
Contributing Writer

Annalise Smith is a news and features writer with a passion for design, interiors, and food. One of her favorite places to dine is Restoration Hardware, where one can explore the luxurious showrooms after a meal. Having grown up watching Homes Under the Hammer, Annalise continues to enjoy seeing home and furniture renovations on social media and in magazines. She is currently completing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City St George’s and has written for Time Out, The Grocer, and Disegno Journal.