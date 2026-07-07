Don't get me wrong, I love spending time out on my patio come summertime, but between my sunlounger and the fact I've now pulled my bike out of storage for the season, the space is starting to look like a cluttered mess. And while there are plenty of dividers out there that would help me zone the space better, because it's small, I don't want to dominate it with anything too tall or solid-looking. The solution? IKEA's VISINGSÖ Plant Stand.

Not too tall or looming, and adding some much-needed softness through leafy foliage, this mesh-like plant stand can be used to subtly divide an outdoor space without dominating a smaller one. The mesh makes the plants appear to float, meaning the divider has less visual weight in the space — especially when compared to other patio dividers or screens, which can feel bulkier and more dominating. Plus, the green color blends in with your plants, helping it to sink into the background even further.

While it won't provide as much privacy if you want to screen out neighbors, for example, this plant stand is perfect for smaller gardens that could benefit from subtle zoning or hiding smaller details (like my bike) from sight.

IKEA VISINGSÖ Outdoor Plant Stand in Deep Green $59.99 at IKEA If you haven't got a lot of room to work with in your small patio, layout is even more important. This plant stand is the perfect piece to 'float' in the space, to subtly divide it without overwhelming it. The green mesh lets light through and makes the piece feel visually lighter, while its height and any plants you add will provide a soft screening effect. Measuring 70cm wide and 74cm tall, it's designed to hold three pots with a diameter of 22cm.





You could also use this indoors. Perhaps in the kitchen holding herbs, or behind a sofa to add some softness and greenery to the space. If your home office sits in another space (like a spare room or the living room), it could even be a nice way to zone the space, creating privacy without blocking light. I could even see it refashioned as a bar cart, with bottles filling the top.

If for whatever reason the IKEA VISINGSO Plant Stand doesn't quite work for you, here are six other similar plant stands that I think would work to divide your patio (or indoor areas) without compromising on natural lighting or style.

IKEA OLIVBLAD Indoor/Outdoor Plant Stand in Black £19 at ikea.com A choice so compact and slender that even in the smallest spaces, it wouldn’t feel overwhelming. Sure, it won’t offer the most privacy, but it’s a practical choice — if you’re using it outside, you won't get chips or dirt marks showing. The curved design also feels less bulky when you connect them with a wall to divide up your space. And you can even arrange it with other styles in this collection for a more layered, interesting look. Dunelm Metal Plant Trough With Stand £55 at Dunelm The design of this plant 'trough' from Dunelm will also have a similar effect to IKEA's, although the black bucket design will be a little more dominating in the space. The thin profile legs ensure it still feels visually light, while draping greenery will soften it up even more. Plus, it's also available in white (which would be best suited to indoor use, I'd imagine). Harbour Housewares Elevated Raised Garden Bed With Legs & Storage Shelf in Ivory £36.99 at Amazon UK A well-known rule is that white makes things look bigger. If you’re still concerned that having a planter will make your space feel cramped, consider this chic, ivory-white one from Amazon. It’s also got a central drainage hole, so while it may not work indoors, it won’t add much to your garden maintenance. Best of all, it’s budget-friendly. Garden Trading Barrington Plant Stand in Raw Metal £170 at Garden Trading If you’re looking for a planter that can hold lots of small plants, this three-tiered plant stand will do the trick. Even the shelves are designed with bars, rather than solid metal, making the piece feel even lighter and sleeker. Plus, the bars give your faster-growing plants a bit of extra room to expand, even if they’re on the lower tier. However, it's tiered style means it might not float as well in a space, and is better suited to against a wall. ferm LIVING Plant Box in Black £164 at Heal's You can't beat FERM Living, and this trough design is a classic. It gives you the versatility to arrange how closely packed you want your plants to be — determining how opaque you want your plant privacy screen to be. Plus, I've also seen it styled as a bar or even just a console table before, so the options with this one are endless. It's avaiable in a few different colors and finishes, but is currently on sale at Heal's. AM.PM Iron Planter Console Table in Consuela £277.49 at La Redoute UK Watering your plants can be a bit of a chore. But this planter from La Redoute has space beneath to store both small plants, propagation projects, and a watering can. There’s also an unsuspecting spout at the end, so any extra water can easily come out. And if you decide to open up your space again, this planter slots sleekly against the wall like a console table. It's similar to FERM Living's design, too.

If it's really privacy that you're after, you may be pleased to know there are ways to add privacy to gardens without buying anything new, whether that's training climbing plants or rearranging the furniture you already have.

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