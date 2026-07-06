Storage is always the pain point in a small space. You need somewhere to put the things, but the moment you add another bulky cabinet, the room can start to feel crowded. That’s why glass-fronted cabinets are such a clever solution. They give you that extra hidden-in-plain-sight storage, while the glass helps reflect light, soften the visual weight of the piece, and make the room feel more open. Of course, the key is knowing what to put in a glass cabinet, because the most successful ones feel styled, not stuffed.

They’re especially useful in kitchens, where storage is always needed but solid cabinetry can sometimes make a room feel closed in. Glass kitchen cabinets have that lovely balance of practicality and lightness, letting you display your best ceramics, glassware, or everyday pieces while still keeping everything contained. It’s a small design move, but one that can make a kitchen feel more layered and less visually heavy.

Choosing a glass-fronted cabinet helps open up a room by adding depth without visual heaviness. (Image credit: Westwing)

And yes, there are always pros and cons of glass kitchen cabinets, especially if you’re not someone who wants every shelf to be perfectly arranged. But for this shopping edit, I’m focusing on the pros — the way they bounce light around, create depth, show off beautiful objects, and add storage without making a room feel smaller.

These are the glass-fronted cabinets I’d choose if I wanted something practical, stylish, and just a little bit room-expanding.

The beauty of a glass-fronted cabinet is that it does more than store. It can become a quiet focal point, a place to display the pieces you actually love, and a way to bring a little more rhythm and reflection into a room. Whether you use one in a kitchen, dining area, living room, hallway, or even a bedroom, it’s one of those hardworking pieces that can make a small space feel more intentional.

And if you’re trying to work out where a piece like this should actually go, or how to style it so it feels elegant rather than cluttered, you can explore Design Lab by Livingetc, where our stylists can help you pull a room together with pieces that feel right for your space. For more clever shopping ideas, styling tips, and design inspiration, you can also sign up to the Livingetc newsletter, so the good finds come straight to you.

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