Justina Blakeney Just Launched a Collaboration With Ruggable, Filled With Her Signature Patterns, Palms, and Plenty of Color
Justina Blakeney of Jungalow's new collection is so energizing; it's like works of art for your floor
It's best to think of rugs as art for the floor. Especially when considering collections like Justina Blakeney (of Jungalow's) new collaboration with Ruggable. Inspired by the LA-based designer's own "indoor jungle," the eight different designs are nature-inspired, a bit Boho, and filled with color, pattern, and globally influenced motifs.
It's Justina's second collaboration with the popular rug brand known for its affordable, durable, and conveniently washable designs. "The color palettes are almost always drawn from natural landscapes — desert scenes with warm terracottas and agave greens, seascapes with deep teals and soft blues, and California-inspired chaparrals with golden yarrow, sage brush green and sprays of lavender," Justina tells Livingetc.
It also encapsulates her personality. "I am a person who stays in awe and celebration of the natural world, and my style reflects that — incorporating botanical motifs, natural materials, and spaces that invite in the wild and lush feeling of the outdoors, she says.
Selecting the right rug for your space is a big decision. It can either anchor your room or steal the spotlight — it’s literally the foundation. And it all comes down to what texture, style, and pattern you choose.
In terms of the biggest rug trends right now, Justina says she's noticing people inviting in more color, pattern, and vibrant exuberance. "Just a few years ago minimalism and all white and beige interiors really seemed de rigueur," says Justine. “I think what we all experienced during the pandemic made people look at their homes in new ways — as a personal sanctuary, as a canvas for self-expression, and as a place to be entirely oneself. I think that has made environments more relaxed, less cookie-cutter, and more creative."
This rug collection answers that. If using bold and clashing patterns intimidates you, Justina's golden rule is that "when the color palette is cohesive, it almost always works."
“I think the key is to balance the patterns with enough solids and to mix up the scale of the patterns as well," she adds. "Sometimes small patterns can read as solids, so you can mix even more in without the space feeling too chaotic."
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The collection is available in 7 sizes — starting small at 60 x 90cm, about the size of a doormat, all the way up to a large 275 x 365cm size, as well as a runner. There are eight patterns to choose from, with various color versions of each.
When pushed to choose, Justine says her favorite style is the Cadra rug, an abstract pattern of lines and triangles, blended with sky blue, brown, and orange tones. "I have the Cadra in the warm brown in my living room, and whenever I’m in there I get lost in the warm colors and the shapes," she shares. "I love triangles and diamonds, and the rhythms are a little off-beat — creating a beautiful syncopation — a bit like music."
A maze of triangles, this rug certainly demonstrates the blend of Justine’s bohemian, earthy-toned style with Ruggable’s maximalist and geometric patterns. It comes in three overall colors that make the rug look like various natural landscapes — Blue Teal, reminiscent of icy mountains; Ochre, a desert-like look; and Brown, which reminds me of a red canyon.
Kayla comes in two colors — Rust Multicolor and Teal Green. The pattern is mostly composed of abstract quadrilaterals, with hints of leaf shapes and snake curves. If you’re looking for something that feels modern, yet unique and colorful, Kayla is certainly a safe bet.
Coming in three colors, blue, mauve, and olive, this Lad rug looks like a blend of moquette with colorful broken stripes. This pattern is probably the most muted of the collection, making it ideal for those looking to blend it with the rest of their furniture rather than as a focal point.
Modra is a more unique pattern that you could spend hours looking at. It has a more spontaneous, non-repetitive pattern of various rectangles, squares, and triangles. The colors, ranging from Indigo, Natural Terra, and Warm Brown, are also more harmonious, so if you’re concerned about matching this rug with the rest of your room, this one is a strong bet.
This rug feels like I’m looking at a cubist painting of a village sunset. Whilst Orilla Natural offers earthier tones like brown and terracotta, Orilla Sunset truly is what it says on the tin. With warm, orangey hues, it’s effortlessly cheerful — ideal for energizing night owls when they have to wake up early.
You could probably guess from its namesake, but this rug is full of intricate palm trees and colorful shrubbery. Palmistry Midnight has deep blue tones with orange highlights, whilst Soft Pink and Natural are more earthy and sand-colored. If you’re looking for a simpler version though, Pinstripe blue features a teal and maroon stripe pattern, with a row of palm trees at each end.
If the stained glass from an Edwardian door was turned into a rug, it would look like Vera. This rug has a central pattern reminiscent of a bird's-eye view of a flower field, framed by a windowpane pattern. It comes in a Green Plum that looks like it belongs in Emerald City, whilst Rust Multicolor offers a more vintage and orangey tone, perfect for a mid-century style living room.
Can't pick just one? Maybe you don't have to; discover the art of layering rugs — it's a creative way to play with pattern and color, and adds a greater sense of comfort to your space.
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Annalise Smith is a news and features writer with a passion for design, interiors, and food. One of her favorite places to dine is Restoration Hardware, where one can explore the luxurious showrooms after a meal. Having grown up watching Homes Under the Hammer, Annalise continues to enjoy seeing home and furniture renovations on social media and in magazines. She is currently completing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City St George’s and has written for Time Out, The Grocer, and Disegno Journal.