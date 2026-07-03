Justina Blakeney Just Launched a Collaboration With Ruggable, Filled With Her Signature Patterns, Palms, and Plenty of Color

Justina Blakeney of Jungalow's new collection is so energizing; it's like works of art for your floor

Annalise Smith&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
Ruggable x Jungalow rug collab with pink brick fireplace, geometric rugs, decorated shelves, gray sofa, potted plants and Justina Blakeley
(Image credit: Ruggable)

It's best to think of rugs as art for the floor. Especially when considering collections like Justina Blakeney (of Jungalow's) new collaboration with Ruggable. Inspired by the LA-based designer's own "indoor jungle," the eight different designs are nature-inspired, a bit Boho, and filled with color, pattern, and globally influenced motifs.

It's Justina's second collaboration with the popular rug brand known for its affordable, durable, and conveniently washable designs. "The color palettes are almost always drawn from natural landscapes — desert scenes with warm terracottas and agave greens, seascapes with deep teals and soft blues, and California-inspired chaparrals with golden yarrow, sage brush green and sprays of lavender," Justina tells Livingetc.

It also encapsulates her personality. "I am a person who stays in awe and celebration of the natural world, and my style reflects that — incorporating botanical motifs, natural materials, and spaces that invite in the wild and lush feeling of the outdoors, she says.

Ruggable x Jungalow colorful geometric rug with velvet yellow armchair, potted plant, and coffee table

The Cadra rug in Warm Brown is Justina's favorite, and currently lies in her own living room.

(Image credit: Ruggable x Jungalow)

Selecting the right rug for your space is a big decision. It can either anchor your room or steal the spotlight — it’s literally the foundation. And it all comes down to what texture, style, and pattern you choose.

In terms of the biggest rug trends right now, Justina says she's noticing people inviting in more color, pattern, and vibrant exuberance. "Just a few years ago minimalism and all white and beige interiors really seemed de rigueur," says Justine. “I think what we all experienced during the pandemic made people look at their homes in new ways — as a personal sanctuary, as a canvas for self-expression, and as a place to be entirely oneself. I think that has made environments more relaxed, less cookie-cutter, and more creative."

This rug collection answers that. If using bold and clashing patterns intimidates you, Justina's golden rule is that "when the color palette is cohesive, it almost always works."

“I think the key is to balance the patterns with enough solids and to mix up the scale of the patterns as well," she adds. "Sometimes small patterns can read as solids, so you can mix even more in without the space feeling too chaotic."

Ruggable x Jungalow collaboration in timber kitchen, with beige zelliege tiles, a green and purple runner, exposed timber kitchen island, gray floor tiles, and potted plants

The rugs are available in a range of sizes, including runners.

Image credit: Ruggable x Jungalow 

Ruggable x Jungalow collaboration in bedroom with green limewashes walls, a gold velvet bedframe with purple sheets, a rattan side table with rattan lamp and vases, and potted plants

You can also choose between a Tufted All-in-One or a Flat Woven rug.

Image credit: Ruggable x Jungalow 

The collection is available in 7 sizes — starting small at 60 x 90cm, about the size of a doormat, all the way up to a large 275 x 365cm size, as well as a runner. There are eight patterns to choose from, with various color versions of each.

When pushed to choose, Justine says her favorite style is the Cadra rug, an abstract pattern of lines and triangles, blended with sky blue, brown, and orange tones. "I have the Cadra in the warm brown in my living room, and whenever I’m in there I get lost in the warm colors and the shapes," she shares. "I love triangles and diamonds, and the rhythms are a little off-beat — creating a beautiful syncopation — a bit like music."

Can't pick just one? Maybe you don't have to; discover the art of layering rugs — it's a creative way to play with pattern and color, and adds a greater sense of comfort to your space.

And for more product recommendations, subscribe to Livingetc's newsletter.

Annalise Smith
Annalise Smith
Contributing Writer

Annalise Smith is a news and features writer with a passion for design, interiors, and food. One of her favorite places to dine is Restoration Hardware, where one can explore the luxurious showrooms after a meal. Having grown up watching Homes Under the Hammer, Annalise continues to enjoy seeing home and furniture renovations on social media and in magazines. She is currently completing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City St George’s and has written for Time Out, The Grocer, and Disegno Journal.