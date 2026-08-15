Coral Walls and an Electric Blue Chandelier? This Once-Plain London Townhouse Takes Bold Swings With Color Schemes You'd Never Expect

There can be few London hallways quite so enticing as that of Connie and Mark’s Hampstead home. Bathed in luminescent pink walls, it seems to beckon visitors in with the promise of fun.

From the outset, this is a modern home that announces its design confidence with gusto, and rooms unfold one after the other like theatrical set pieces. So it’s hard to imagine that, until recently, the interior revealed nothing more imaginative than the white walls hastily painted by a departing builder.

"Our paintings have a lot of orange in them and it sits as a perfect backdrop to the Yves Klein blue of the sea urchin pendant," says owner Connie. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth)

Having arrived in London after 25 years of living in Shanghai, the family, which includes Rebecca, 20, and Thomas, 18, along with Parker, a wire-haired dachshund, had rented a property in nearby Primrose Hill. "It had five storeys and we were always separated from one another," says Connie.

The table creates a strong focal point. "It features a wood veneer with mahogany in a star burst while the base is hammered metal," says Mia. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth)

"The paint shade was my idea. Even as a child I loved pink. It’s such a friendly color," says Connie. The cement tiles were designed by Mia and carry tones of yellow through them. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth)

When a house in Hampstead that offered potential for more connected living came on the market, the couple ignored the warnings of their surveyor and bought it. They embarked on an ambitious renovation that saw the property utterly eviscerated. "It was like a Theseus ship. The insides had been taken out and at one point you could look up and see the sky," Mark recalls.

Farrow & Ball Middleton Pink £82 at Farrow & Ball Light, bright and slightly sweet, this shade of pink is perfect for anywhere you want to enhance light.

"The Mah Jong sofas are ideal for sleepovers. They’re not static and can be made into any configuration," says Mia. "Each element has a different fabric from a mix of designers; Missoni is one of them." (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth)

Later, hanging their artwork on the restrengthened yet plain walls, the pair realized a second push would be needed to ensure the interiors were a fitting backdrop to their ebullient and adventurous-spirited family.

A flatweave rug of geometrics draws the eye across the space. Highly considered cabinetry makes this a practical area and having its own front door allows it to be self-contained. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth)

Embracing their global appetites, the couple chose an equally international-facing interior design firm. The project was entrusted to Mia Karlsson and Nabil Rubeiz. "We’re like the United Nations," Mia says of her designers, who count among their nationalities Swedish, Lebanese, Indian, Polish and Chinese.

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A former coal vault once only used for storage was thoroughly tanked to transform it into a music room and bar area. "We especially love it in the summertime, as even in the hottest weather it remains cool," says Connie. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth)

The cosmetic intervention began with the basement, which was cloaked in a seductive burgundy hue. Leaning into the lack of light, Mia made coziness the priority. The Mah Jong sofas, with their spectacular chorus of color, give permission to relax. A former damp coal vault was tanked and turned into a vinyl listening den. "I thought about making it into a Star Wars-themed bar until I realized I didn’t like Star Wars that much," Mark admits, laughing.

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A wardrobe is seamlessly absorbed into the jungle print wallpaper. "We added a room divider to make the bed feel enclosed and cozy," says Mia. "The wrap-around upholstered headboard almost makes the bed feel like a sofa." (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth)

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Embracing the darkness of this windowless space, the jungle-themed wallpaper offers continuity with the designs in the basement. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth)

Upstairs, the once-dark hallway is illuminated by a glazed door at its end. "In Asian and Japanese culture, a window might very deliberately frame a tree or bush. I wanted to do that here with the garden," Mia says. Either side, arches have been added. "Improving the flow was important,' says Mark. "The kitchen has been moved upstairs alongside the living room and everything is much easier."

"The garden is on two levels that mirror the house," Mark explains. "It’s leafy all around the edges and we’re very lucky because we’re at the top of a hill and we’re not overlooked." (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth)

Other details include a five-feather variety chandelier in the dining room and an Andrew Martin wallpaper with mythical creatures on the landing. "The most interesting places in the house are the ones I never spent time in before: the garden, the landing, and the little bar," says Connie. Their overall effect is a richly imagined new world that acts as a reflection of this family’s unique spirit.

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