Coral Walls and an Electric Blue Chandelier? This Once-Plain London Townhouse Takes Bold Swings With Color Schemes You'd Never Expect
From luminescent pink hallways to a subterranean vinyl den, every room in this London townhouse reflects the adventurous spirit of its well-travelled owners
There can be few London hallways quite so enticing as that of Connie and Mark’s Hampstead home. Bathed in luminescent pink walls, it seems to beckon visitors in with the promise of fun.
From the outset, this is a modern home that announces its design confidence with gusto, and rooms unfold one after the other like theatrical set pieces. So it’s hard to imagine that, until recently, the interior revealed nothing more imaginative than the white walls hastily painted by a departing builder.
Having arrived in London after 25 years of living in Shanghai, the family, which includes Rebecca, 20, and Thomas, 18, along with Parker, a wire-haired dachshund, had rented a property in nearby Primrose Hill. "It had five storeys and we were always separated from one another," says Connie.
When a house in Hampstead that offered potential for more connected living came on the market, the couple ignored the warnings of their surveyor and bought it. They embarked on an ambitious renovation that saw the property utterly eviscerated. "It was like a Theseus ship. The insides had been taken out and at one point you could look up and see the sky," Mark recalls.
Later, hanging their artwork on the restrengthened yet plain walls, the pair realized a second push would be needed to ensure the interiors were a fitting backdrop to their ebullient and adventurous-spirited family.
Embracing their global appetites, the couple chose an equally international-facing interior design firm. The project was entrusted to Mia Karlsson and Nabil Rubeiz. "We’re like the United Nations," Mia says of her designers, who count among their nationalities Swedish, Lebanese, Indian, Polish and Chinese.
The cosmetic intervention began with the basement, which was cloaked in a seductive burgundy hue. Leaning into the lack of light, Mia made coziness the priority. The Mah Jong sofas, with their spectacular chorus of color, give permission to relax. A former damp coal vault was tanked and turned into a vinyl listening den. "I thought about making it into a Star Wars-themed bar until I realized I didn’t like Star Wars that much," Mark admits, laughing.
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Upstairs, the once-dark hallway is illuminated by a glazed door at its end. "In Asian and Japanese culture, a window might very deliberately frame a tree or bush. I wanted to do that here with the garden," Mia says. Either side, arches have been added. "Improving the flow was important,' says Mark. "The kitchen has been moved upstairs alongside the living room and everything is much easier."
Other details include a five-feather variety chandelier in the dining room and an Andrew Martin wallpaper with mythical creatures on the landing. "The most interesting places in the house are the ones I never spent time in before: the garden, the landing, and the little bar," says Connie. Their overall effect is a richly imagined new world that acts as a reflection of this family’s unique spirit.
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Formerly the editor of Superyacht Business magazine and the features editor of Homes & Gardens, Juliet has her feet firmly planted in the luxury lifestyle sector. She is an interiors and architecture writer, editor, and strategist with a passion for crafting balanced, finely tuned, and engaging copy. As well as writing for Livingetc, Juliet has contributed to Grand Designs, 25 Beautiful Homes, Country Homes & Interiors, and a raft of yachting publications.