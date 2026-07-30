"He Said, 'This is The Most Beautiful Thing I've Ever Seen'" — How This Designer Turned a Plain New Build Into a Pink And Blue Wonderland
A newly married interior designer turned this white-box new build into a joyous, color-drenched love nest
It wasn't love at first sight for interior designer Travis London. In fact, he quite hated the look of the construction plans for the home his boyfriend, Bruce Patrick, found in Miami. Travis, you see, favors historic townhouses, while the proposed home was a boxy modern build. Nevertheless, Bruce insisted it had potential; plus, he promised, Travis could do whatever he wanted with it.
One leap of faith later, the house was theirs. The couple summered in Europe during construction, where Bruce officially proposed. As newly minted fiancés, they travelled from Milan to Carrara, sourcing furniture and materials for their future home, and later staged an all-white wedding against its unfinished ‘white box' shell. What then followed — maximalist, colorful, emphatically expressive — is a modern home shaped by unconditional love.
Those feelings first revealed themselves through the choice of pink paint. Early on, Travis worried whether his favorite color was too much, but Bruce encouraged him to trust himself, and pink proved triumphant in the double-height entryway, where Venetian plaster sweeps across the walls and ceilings and carries through into the living room and kitchen.
Pink pivots to blue — a hue Bruce favors — down a whimsical hallway with a wood-veneer wallcovering and mirrored ceiling designed to make it feel like you're Alice chasing the White Rabbit down to Wonderland.
The entrance is just the beginning. Travis didn't play it safe in this house, yet the home's greatest luxury, he says, has little to do with Carrara marble or collectible furniture: "It's having a safe place to fully be seen and fully be yourself."
Confident expression is contagious and Travis pushed the boundaries of others, too. Inspired by a painting he saw at Sotheby's, he asked artist Katrien Van Der Schueren to create an artwork for the entrance's upper walls.
She mainly worked in neutrals before — the result, titled New Beginnings, a nod to Travis and Bruce's relationship, was her first foray into color.
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As a former celebrity chef, the kitchen is Travis London's most personal space. He didn't want it to look like a kitchen, so he set the burners beneath stone (thanks to a product he found in Italy), making them invisible.
The worktops and splashbacks are in pink onyx, naturally, and to reduce the visual weight of floor-to-ceiling storage, he commissioned ebonised glass fronts for the upper cabinets — with their checkerboard pattern, they read more like a decorative border. Other colorful references pop up throughout the home.
Like in any relationship, there were disagreements as the project unfolded. During their trip to Carrara, Travis ventured out on his own and purchased a block of red travertine for the main bath. Bruce was not pleased — red was his least favourite color. "Bruce said, 'I just want you to know I will always hate this bathroom,'" recalls Travis.
But when the travertine was installed, carved into a sculptural tub and lining the walls, there was a change of heart. "I should have recorded it," beams Travis. "Bruce said, 'This is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen.'"
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Keith Flanagan is a New York based journalist specialising in design, food and travel. He has been an editor at Time Out New York, and has written for such publications as Architectural Digest, Conde Nast Traveller, Food 52 and USA Today. He regularly contributes to Livingetc, reporting on design trends and offering insight from the biggest names in the US. His intelligent approach to interiors also sees him as an expert in explaining the different disciplines in design.