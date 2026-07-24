"I Wanted This House to Be Provocative" — Texan Art, 1970s Influences, and Psychedelic Pattern Combine in This Vibey Austin Home
Always ready for a party or chill-out session, this home belonging to a music industry figure is cool through and through
It is no coincidence that this home sits within walking distance of the premier live music venues of Austin, Texas. Its owner has been in the music industry for years, and he envisaged the property being an artful pied-à-terre for hosting parties during music festivals, such as SXSW and Austin City Limits.
The single-storey house was built in 1915 and renovated repeatedly until the current owner purchased it in 2022. Its interior was reimagined by Christina Simon Studio, while Daniel Ward, of Mark Richardson Architects, renewed the architecture; both aided by historical-building specialist Dustin Minium of Red Tail Construction, and all with one main objective in mind: crafting a truly joyful modern home.
"I knew the house got a lot of light, so I wanted to create a warm and grounded environment by adding deep, bold colors, layers, and textures," says Christina Simon, who used Farrow & Ball's Inchyra Blue and complementary wallpapers in the majority of the living spaces and most of the bedrooms. "Everything was selected for its ability to bring warmth and evoke a sense of elegance, while still being creative."
For the transformation, the interior designer didn't start from scratch. "My client came into the project with a collection of art from Texas artists, so highlighting it was the first place we started," she remembers.
"I was also inspired by some of the 1970s and 1980s interiors I experienced as a kid. I loved the idea of playing off of an interior that may have been designed in that era, but which made it all the way through the subsequent years."
The remodelling was done in two phases: first up, focusing on the primary bathroom and kitchen — complemented by thoughtful exterior landscaping, including the protection of oak trees — and shaping the home's overall personality.
And secondly, preserving the original craftsmanship — such as the refined plaster fireplace — as well as creating a cohesive, balanced dialogue between the existing elements and the new. From brass to unique stones, the materials were chosen to enhance the home's vintage soul, while also bringing a more contemporary aesthetic to life.
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"Because I selected almost every last little item that went into the house, I had to work very hard to make it look like it happened over time," Christina explains. The glass mushroom collection, for example, was bought from a collector friend who had gathered the pieces over a decade.
Add some curves to a dining room, kitchen or bedroom with a wavy sideboard — this one from Westwing has a slatted finish too.
In the office, what was originally intended as a hand-painted William Morris-style wallpaper evolved into an over-scaled, somewhat psychedelic, design in vibrant pinks and yellows, as artist Michelle Marchesseault and the homeowner collaborated. "When we started conceptualizing it, this room was going to be much more subtle," laughs Christina.
But unexpected moments such as this mural are embedded throughout the home — which now possesses a spirit entirely its own — resulting in an immersive, character-filled atmosphere.
"I aim to create spaces that encourage creativity, curiosity, mindfulness and meditation," says Christina. "I wanted this house to be provocative for both the owner and the visitors." We can safely say she achieved her ambition.
If you like the vibrant color palette of this home, then you'll love this garden villa designed by the Ludwig Brothers, which features a color palette so unusual, even the painter questioned it.
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A French trilingual editor, content creator, and interior stylist living in Southern California. A compulsive reader of design, architecture, and lifestyle magazines, and an avid traveler, Karine lives and breathes interiors and is inspired by designers Nika Zupanc, Charles and Ray Eames, and Marcel Wanders; architects Luis Barragán and Frank Gehry; artists Gerhard Richter, Beatriz Milhazes, and Anish Kapoor. For the past 12 years, Karine has been contributing to international design, architecture, and fashion publications including Architectural Digest, ELLE Decor, Vogue Living, Design Anthology and MilK Decoration, among many others.