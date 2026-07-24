It is no coincidence that this home sits within walking distance of the premier live music venues of Austin, Texas. Its owner has been in the music industry for years, and he envisaged the property being an artful pied-à-terre for hosting parties during music festivals, such as SXSW and Austin City Limits.

The single-storey house was built in 1915 and renovated repeatedly until the current owner purchased it in 2022. Its interior was reimagined by Christina Simon Studio, while Daniel Ward, of Mark Richardson Architects, renewed the architecture; both aided by historical-building specialist Dustin Minium of Red Tail Construction, and all with one main objective in mind: crafting a truly joyful modern home.

"This space was paramount for my client and his guests," says designer Christina Simon. "Maximum seating and luxe furnishings mean they can hang out for hours." (Image credit: Douglas Friedman and Clay Grier)

Holloways of Ludlow Nardi Net Lounge Outdoor Chair £151 at Holloways of Ludlow This outdoor lounge chair is an easy way to bring a stylish pop of color to your garden.

"I knew the house got a lot of light, so I wanted to create a warm and grounded environment by adding deep, bold colors, layers, and textures," says Christina Simon, who used Farrow & Ball's Inchyra Blue and complementary wallpapers in the majority of the living spaces and most of the bedrooms. "Everything was selected for its ability to bring warmth and evoke a sense of elegance, while still being creative."

"Records are stored in Peter Hvidt and Orla Mølgaard-Nielsen storage pieces," says Christina. "It's an area to listen to albums and play games." (Image credit: Douglas Friedman and Clay Grier)

Farrow & Ball Inchyra Blue £5.75 / Sample at Farrow & Ball Farrow & Ball's moody Inchyra Blue features in many of the living spaces.

For the transformation, the interior designer didn't start from scratch. "My client came into the project with a collection of art from Texas artists, so highlighting it was the first place we started," she remembers.

"I was also inspired by some of the 1970s and 1980s interiors I experienced as a kid. I loved the idea of playing off of an interior that may have been designed in that era, but which made it all the way through the subsequent years."

"This office turned into an explosion of creativity and psychedelic references," says Christina. "The motif changes under black light. Oranges and pinks glow against iridescent mushrooms." (Image credit: Douglas Friedman and Clay Grier)

The remodelling was done in two phases: first up, focusing on the primary bathroom and kitchen — complemented by thoughtful exterior landscaping, including the protection of oak trees — and shaping the home's overall personality.

And secondly, preserving the original craftsmanship — such as the refined plaster fireplace — as well as creating a cohesive, balanced dialogue between the existing elements and the new. From brass to unique stones, the materials were chosen to enhance the home's vintage soul, while also bringing a more contemporary aesthetic to life.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"This space was fully modernized and updated, while still appearing as if it were always there," says Christina. "A secret door leads to a guest bedroom, and hidden panels open inwards to a walk-in butler's pantry and additional chef's prep area." (Image credit: Douglas Friedman and Clay Grier)

"Because I selected almost every last little item that went into the house, I had to work very hard to make it look like it happened over time," Christina explains. The glass mushroom collection, for example, was bought from a collector friend who had gathered the pieces over a decade.

The bedroom was one of the first rooms to be completed. With its wood veneer wallpaper, "it's warm, textural and inviting — a place to check out and take a breather," says Christina. (Image credit: Douglas Friedman and Clay Grier)

Westwing Collection Sideboard Soley £1,349 at Westwing Add some curves to a dining room, kitchen or bedroom with a wavy sideboard — this one from Westwing has a slatted finish too.

In the office, what was originally intended as a hand-painted William Morris-style wallpaper evolved into an over-scaled, somewhat psychedelic, design in vibrant pinks and yellows, as artist Michelle Marchesseault and the homeowner collaborated. "When we started conceptualizing it, this room was going to be much more subtle," laughs Christina.

The bath was carved from a single block of Breccia Pontificia marble in Italy. (Image credit: Douglas Friedman and Clay Grier)

But unexpected moments such as this mural are embedded throughout the home — which now possesses a spirit entirely its own — resulting in an immersive, character-filled atmosphere.

"I aim to create spaces that encourage creativity, curiosity, mindfulness and meditation," says Christina. "I wanted this house to be provocative for both the owner and the visitors." We can safely say she achieved her ambition.

If you like the vibrant color palette of this home, then you'll love this garden villa designed by the Ludwig Brothers, which features a color palette so unusual, even the painter questioned it.

And for more inspiring home tours and design ideas, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.