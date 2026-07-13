"There's Color And Texture Everywhere, But It Never Overwhelms Me" — A Designer Embraced Her Brand of 'Warm Minimalism' to Create This Soothing Home

"It's mid-century, but also very glam," says interior designer Coco Greenblum of this lush abode inspired by some of LA's most iconic homes

By
Published In Features
Living room with olive green velvet corner sofa, hexagonal wood coffee table with large foliage in vase
(Image credit: Tina Michelle Photo. Styling: Austin Whittle. Design: Coco Greenblum)

A fresh pair of eyes can be handy for spotting things that can go underappreciated. Having only lived in LA for three years, interior designer Coco Greenblum was still excited by the city's mid-century design legacy. Indeed, this project was an important 1970s house, though prior to her intervention, the interior "was basically a white box," she says.

For her research, Coco did a deep dive into LA's most iconic homes — namely, Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House in East Hollywood, the Eames House in Pacific Palisades, and the Stahl House in the Hollywood Hills. What she noticed was that the palettes were in the same muted tonal family. "They all had similar olive, amber, and gold tones that didn't feel overwhelming."

Coco wanted to harness that for her clients, but also to "translate it — so it would relate to a modern home for a Hollywood couple today".

Travertine fireplace set into the wall behind a dark brown leather armchair, steel magazine rack and mustard and black-gridded rug

"The room height in this home is not very tall, which is typical for mid-century," says Coco, "but the travertine mantel over the fire brings your eye to the ceiling and creates the illusion of height."

(Image credit: Tina Michelle Photo. Styling: Austin Whittle. Design: Coco Greenblum)

The result was that mid-century got a glow-up. To those muted tones, Coco Greenblum added a dose of Hollywood luxe — gold details, saturated velvets, graphic patterns: "It's mid-century, but also very glam." What's more, by sticking to the same tonal palette (the various colors — russet, cocoa, ochre, olive — are all at "the same saturation"), she could avoid everything feeling too busy. "I wanted it to still feel serene."

Owners Chloe and Jeremy sitting on a rust-colored velvet sofa in front of a gallery wall

Owners Chloe and Jeremy (pictured) like how there is color and texture everywhere but it's not overwhelming. Designer Coco describes it as "warm minimalism".

(Image credit: Tina Michelle Photo. Styling: Austin Whittle. Design: Coco Greenblum)

That understated elevation also helps avoid pastiche — some 80% of the furniture pieces here are actually mid-century antiques, but by enhancing them with modern upholstery and adding contemporary companion designs, the home doesn't resemble a museum piece. But more than mid-century or Hollywood, Coco's biggest muse was the owners themselves — her main aim, she explains, is helping clients bring their personality into their interiors.

Small hallway between windows and wood joinery with stools in green tile and brown velvet upholstery and wood kitchen in the background

"We added a good amount of walnut paneling to the entry to make it feel original," says Coco. "Concealed behind it is a powder room with a blind door."

(Image credit: Tina Michelle Photo. Styling: Austin Whittle. Design: Coco Greenblum)

The couple had been living in the house for a year and felt the house didn't connect with them. Chloe explains that Coco "helped me to find my taste. I was very clear about what I don't like, but had a hard time describing what I did like. She was able to translate it and present me with things that I never would have thought of."

Dining room with mid-century teak dining table, teak and black chairs, paper pendant and teak mid-century wall shelves

"When you enter the house, the eye goes straight to this space," says Coco. "So I wanted it to be a very wooded, mid-century moment, making sure that everything aligned here."

(Image credit: Tina Michelle Photo. Styling: Austin Whittle. Design: Coco Greenblum)

For Coco, it's about "taking the time to ask questions about who they are so that the client feels very comfortable with me — there's an 'aha' moment where they fully trust you to make a beautiful space."

White Togo corner sofa with glass coffee table against a beige-brown grasscloth wallpapered wall

"We used a grasscloth wallpaper here to bring texture in," says Coco. "There's a huge window in this room, so the paper chimes with the nature outside."

(Image credit: Tina Michelle Photo. Styling: Austin Whittle. Design: Coco Greenblum)

Before Coco's renovation, Chloe and Jeremy had restricted themselves to decorating with neutrals in order to keep it calm. "I'm a sensitive soul," explains Chloe. "I couldn't have bright colors or images, but it felt boring — and not actually what I like." Now, however, "there's color and texture everywhere, but it never overwhelms me."

Fold-out wall desk and sculptural wood chair

A built-in desk makes the most of an unused corner in this guest space.

(Image credit: Tina Michelle Photo. Styling: Austin Whittle. Design: Coco Greenblum)

This is what Coco calls "warm minimalism". Others, she explains, may think of minimalism "as being very modern with no color. That's not what it means to me — it's very clean, very liveable, very structured and uncluttered, while also being very warm-toned".

Bedroom with wood-paneled walls, ochre velvet bed, white bed linen and black accent bolster cushion

"This is the only room that had original walnut paneling," says Coco. "So we based the wood stain for the public spaces on this. We went for a low-profile headboard, but with the sheen of the fabric, it feels very luxe."

(Image credit: Tina Michelle Photo. Styling: Austin Whittle. Design: Coco Greenblum)

The result is not only far removed from the original white box, it's also, says Chloe, proving impossible to tire of — "which is amazing for someone who primarily works from home". That's because, she explains, "Nothing is trendy, everything is timeless, but it all feels vibrant and alive".

For more house tours from Livingetc, sign up to our newsletter.

Fleur Britten
Contributor

Fleur Britten is a well-respected journalist who for years was the Senior Features Editor at Sunday Times Style. She is known as one of the smartest lifestyle journalists around, revered for being able to decode trends and report on new zeitgeists as they happen. She now writes for the Telegraph, Livingetc, Vogue, The Times, Harper's Bazaar and the Guardian.