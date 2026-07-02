"We Wanted to Create a Sanctuary" — This Balearic Holiday Home's Design Is a Meditative Take on Modern Island Life
The considered update of this Mallorcan finca was all about creating a space in which to kick back, relax, and reconnect with nature
Perched on a hill, suspended between open blue skies and the Mediterranean Sea, this modern Mallorcan finca seems to act almost as a bridge between the elements.
It's an ideal place to reconnect with nature and, by extension, with oneself. Situated in the Serra de Tramuntana — a UNESCO World Heritage Site celebrated for its dramatic mountain landscapes, terraced hillsides and breathtaking vistas — the modern home subtly marries local building traditions and contemporary elegance.
Built in the early 2000s and featuring a stone facade, terracotta roof tiles and pink shuttered windows, the building is rooted in the vernacular architecture of the Balearics.
And by maintaining its original bones, designers Marie Soliman and Albin Berglund of London-based Bergman Design House have kept its soul intact. The location was their muse: the play of light, the sound of the sea and the trees dotting the hillside all guided the palette and textures.
Inside, the narrative shifts from the rustic to the more refined, yet it is also a very liveable space for the family of four, who spend their summers here. "This house is a quiet celebration of understated luxury," says Marie.
"We wanted to create a sanctuary, a space that is deeply restful. That meant soft lighting, a muted color scheme and spaces that flow gently from one to another. Every element — from the curve of a chair leg to the weave of a rug — was chosen to encourage a mood of presence and peace."
By blending sun-bleached neutrals and earthy terracottas with cool marine blues and olive greens, the color story evokes the island’s landscape, while a touch of wabi-sabi — from the Japanese philosophy that celebrates the beauty of imperfection — was introduced to create a grounded, sensory experience that echoes the slow-paced rhythm of island life.
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"The location was magnetic," says Marie. "But what truly pulled us in was the opportunity to explore a home where every room held its own identity. From the textured walls to the vividly colored stones in each bathroom, we were given a playground of materials. It was a designer’s dream."
The sprawling lounge is the heart of the home, opening onto a panoramic terrace that effectively draws the surrounding landscape into the house. Meanwhile, the modern bathrooms offer a departure from the living areas’ muted tones by showcasing a rich spectrum of stones ranging from dusky pink to emerald.
"We wanted each room to sing with personality, yet still feel cohesive," says Marie. "We sourced bespoke materials and worked with local artisans to ensure every finish felt authentic." This considered visual language created the bridge between heritage and modernity, and in the process has turned the house into a true home from home.
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A French trilingual editor, content creator, and interior stylist living in Southern California. A compulsive reader of design, architecture, and lifestyle magazines, and an avid traveler, Karine lives and breathes interiors and is inspired by designers Nika Zupanc, Charles and Ray Eames, and Marcel Wanders; architects Luis Barragán and Frank Gehry; artists Gerhard Richter, Beatriz Milhazes, and Anish Kapoor. For the past 12 years, Karine has been contributing to international design, architecture, and fashion publications including Architectural Digest, ELLE Decor, Vogue Living, Design Anthology and MilK Decoration, among many others.