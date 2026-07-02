Perched on a hill, suspended between open blue skies and the Mediterranean Sea, this modern Mallorcan finca seems to act almost as a bridge between the elements.

It's an ideal place to reconnect with nature and, by extension, with oneself. Situated in the Serra de Tramuntana — a UNESCO World Heritage Site celebrated for its dramatic mountain landscapes, terraced hillsides and breathtaking vistas — the modern home subtly marries local building traditions and contemporary elegance.

The finca's facade references the local architectural vernacular, but is subtly updated with pink shutters. (Image credit: Vigo Jansons)

Built in the early 2000s and featuring a stone facade, terracotta roof tiles and pink shuttered windows, the building is rooted in the vernacular architecture of the Balearics.

And by maintaining its original bones, designers Marie Soliman and Albin Berglund of London-based Bergman Design House have kept its soul intact. The location was their muse: the play of light, the sound of the sea and the trees dotting the hillside all guided the palette and textures.

"Bathed in soft light, this space is a celebration of craftsmanship and calm," says Marie. The aim was to fashion a setting where people want to linger round the table. (Image credit: Vigo Jansons)

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Inside, the narrative shifts from the rustic to the more refined, yet it is also a very liveable space for the family of four, who spend their summers here. "This house is a quiet celebration of understated luxury," says Marie.

This space is all about "texture and tone with hand-finished cabinetry, richly veined stone and woven detailing creating a layered material palette," says Marie. (Image credit: Vigo Jansons)

"We wanted to create a sanctuary, a space that is deeply restful. That meant soft lighting, a muted color scheme and spaces that flow gently from one to another. Every element — from the curve of a chair leg to the weave of a rug — was chosen to encourage a mood of presence and peace."

The secondary main bedroom — or "his" suite — is a play on tone and texture, says Marie. "The sculpted blush-toned headboard introduces softness with strength." (Image credit: Vigo Jansons)

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By blending sun-bleached neutrals and earthy terracottas with cool marine blues and olive greens, the color story evokes the island’s landscape, while a touch of wabi-sabi — from the Japanese philosophy that celebrates the beauty of imperfection — was introduced to create a grounded, sensory experience that echoes the slow-paced rhythm of island life.

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"Crafted as a sanctuary for him, this room transforms everyday rituals into an immersive experience," says Marie of the striking turquoise stone-wrapped ensuite bathroom. (Image credit: Vigo Jansons)

"The location was magnetic," says Marie. "But what truly pulled us in was the opportunity to explore a home where every room held its own identity. From the textured walls to the vividly colored stones in each bathroom, we were given a playground of materials. It was a designer’s dream."

Bergman Design House rose to the challenge of dealing with the guest room’s low natural light levels. "Wrapped in a panoramic garden mural, this room now evokes a sense of escape, bringing the outdoors in," says Marie. (Image credit: Vigo Jansons)

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The sprawling lounge is the heart of the home, opening onto a panoramic terrace that effectively draws the surrounding landscape into the house. Meanwhile, the modern bathrooms offer a departure from the living areas’ muted tones by showcasing a rich spectrum of stones ranging from dusky pink to emerald.

"Elegance meets individuality," is how Marie describes this ensuite. "The striking stone surfaces transform function into art, while sculptural lines and refined fittings elevate everyday rituals." (Image credit: Vigo Jansons)

"We wanted each room to sing with personality, yet still feel cohesive," says Marie. "We sourced bespoke materials and worked with local artisans to ensure every finish felt authentic." This considered visual language created the bridge between heritage and modernity, and in the process has turned the house into a true home from home.

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