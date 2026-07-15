Set among the sun-drenched vines of the South of France, where the landscape shifts between the elegance of Aix and the raw beauty of the Luberon, interior designer Héléna Monnet-Plat has reimagined a modern bastide (or French country house) into something far more personal: a home filled with pieces designed mostly by herself.

Taking inspiration from the rusticity of Morocco, the pared-back palette — with the occasional pop of print — often found in Portugal and the feeling of sunlight you get in the best Spanish villas, this modern home is a culmination of her career so far.

Located a little further away from the windows, this is the house's shadiest spot so homeowner and designer Héléna Monnet-Plat uses it mostly for evening entertaining. (Image credit: Gaëlle Le Boulicaut/Living Inside)

"Boldness, passion, vision" — these are the three words Héléna Monnet-Plat uses to define the project. Original works sourced from a range of French galleries punctuate each room, but thanks to the sense of space and light with which Héléna has now imbued her home, the art pieces end up coming together to feel relaxed and layered, rather than curated.

Interior designer Héléna Monnet-Plat stands in front of the sculptural spiral staircase she designed for her home. (Image credit: Gaëlle Le Boulicaut/Living Inside)

Originally built in the 1980s, the house "had little charm", she admits, so what had to follow was a complete transformation. "We renovated and extended it, incorporating key features of a traditional Provençal bastide to give it both character and soul."

Working alongside her husband, the reshaping of the house took just 10 months to complete. "My husband and I have been renovating houses since we met 10 years ago," she says. "He takes care of the structural aspects and overall architectural vision, while I design the interior layouts, custom joinery, and decoration."

"The view over our grounds is mainly that of the Provençal countryside, with olive trees, oaks and pines," says Héléna. "I feel fulfilled by all these different shades of green, which personally soothe me while also providing us with shade during the summer." (Image credit: Gaëlle Le Boulicaut/Living Inside)

Mrs. Alice Vivienne Rattan Chair £168 at mrsalice.com Rattan dining chairs from Mrs Alice add a relaxed feel to this casual breakfast area — and at £168 a pop, they're a total steal.

The defining feature of the home's new look is the spectacular, soaring modern living room, anchored by an eight-meter-high, arched window that floods the interiors with light. Bathed in the warmth of the French sunshine, soft rugs cover hard floors and zesty fabrics line built-in banquettes. Héléna's avowed intention was "to blend comfort with artistic works".

The undulation of the honey-stained oak island matches the wavy edges of the living room sofa. "I designed these decorative bead moldings, which were handmade in Morocco," says Héléna. (Image credit: Gaëlle Le Boulicaut/Living Inside)

Héléna's approach is instinctive and with so many of the pieces here being custom-built, the overall result is hyper-personal, almost autobiographical. "I am an interior decorator before being an interior architect," she says. "I designed almost everything in this villa because I wanted it to reflect who I am — to create a strong yet timeless interior, one that looks like no other."

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This vanity top is in the same red onyx used in the kitchen, adding to the sense of cohesion Héléna has created throughout the house. (Image credit: Gaëlle Le Boulicaut/Living Inside)

Dunelm Ruffle Check Easy Fit Lamp Shade £10 at Dunelm We're lusting after these Hermine Torikian wall lights, but in the absence of an appropriate budget, we'll happily go for these cheery shades from Dunelm instead.

Not having a client to design for, it's always fascinating to see where the mind of a designer goes. "This project is a kind of culmination of all my desires," she says. "There were no limits in terms of color, material combinations, or bold choices. I followed only my instincts to create a warm, rounded cocoon."

There is a playful contrast between the arch of the headboard and the graphic straight lines of the rug and braided trim of the curtains and cushions. (Image credit: Gaëlle Le Boulicaut/Living Inside)

Nordic Nest Scandi Living Pasture Wool Rug Natural White/rust £806.70 at nordicnest.com Capture the linear look and poppy essence of Héléna's custom-made rug with this design from Nordic Nest.

Ultimately, the project is more than a home; it's a manifesto. "I ask my clients to forget the photos they've seen from social media," Héléna says, believing that designing from the heart — not from what you've seen already — is the only way forward. "It is only through the uniqueness of the people who live in a home that design with true soul can be created." Here, that philosophy feels not just realized, but lived.

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