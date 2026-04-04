Okay, I'm just going to say it: Instagram is ruining our interiors.



Take the deep, moody blue I painted the home office in my old house, for example. It looked rich and decadent on a social post I saved, but darkened the already dim space and eventually proved impossible to live with. Despite being an interiors journalist, in efforts to #styleitdark like all the stylish people I follow online, I completely ignored everything I knew about using cool, dark colors in a north-facing room, let alone the kind of shades that energize a workspace.

That's not me suggesting you completely avoid social media trends, though. In my new home, I’ve just had a talented carpenter design and build a trellis for an interior wall in our sun room — an idea stolen from an American home on my feed — which he said was the first he'd done in the UK. Another decorator painted it in Farrow & Ball's Old White in a satin finish to catch the sun, and despite their initial doubts, both tradesmen now completely agree with my original vision.

The lesson learned? Take ideas that work for your space and taste, while applying your own expertise and tweaks to them, rather than just copying inspiration blindly. For example, the trellis design I'd originally liked would have been far too fussy for my much-smaller space, and the color was more Caribbean than Cotswolds.

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There is so much more out there than just bouclé and beige. (Image credit: Prue Ruscoe. Design: YSG Studio)

Sadly, the result of copy-and-paste means so many of our homes (and the homes we see on Instagram) now blend seamlessly into the next, with no unique features to distinguish between. Quiet luxury no longer feels all that luxurious when the same warm neutrals and bouclé sofa are seen in every post we scroll past.

That covetable piece doesn't feel nearly as special once it goes 'viral', and I've lost count of how many green bathrooms, wavy mirrors, curvy sofas, and checkerboard floors I've seen.



That said, there’s absolutely no judgment here: I love all the above. I just think we should be more selective with interior design trends and how we mix-and-match ideas with our own style to create homes that are thoughtful and curated rather than same-same, that’s all.

"It’s your style and your home," George Townsin says. "Whatever sits right for you is what’s meant to be!" (Image credit: Studio George)

"It’s important to try and avoid a copy-and-paste approach as it’s often trend-led and won’t stand the test of time," adds interior design George Townsin, the founder and director at Studio George London. "The more of you there is in your home, the more timeless and comfortable it will feel."

She goes on to suggest it's like having to dress from someone else's wardrobe. "You know what shapes fit you and what colors suit you, so the same approach should be applied to interiors," she adds.

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But fair enough, if you're not an interior designer by trade, it's much easier said than done. So how do you go about finding what it is you uniquely like? "Look around you — where is your eye naturally drawn to when you look at art, buildings, food, anything? The clues will be there," George poses. "It’s useful to take pictures of all these things and collate them into a moodboard so you can see if there’s a common thread that runs through it all."

In the living room pictured above, George helped create a warm color palette inspired by the natural surroundings, punctuated with joyful pops and layered with furniture and art both old and new. It’s a space that’s truly reflective of the homeowners and will evolve with them as life rolls on.

Montana Furniture Noticeboard With 5 Magnets in Greige £239 at Westwing This magnetic noticeboard would make for the perfect moodboard, and comes in five different colors so you can find one that matches your space.

This bathroom is covered in artworks from the homeowner’s personal collection, which helps it feel unique to her. (Image credit: Rebecca Hughes Interiors)

Interior designer Rebecca Hughes echoes the point. "When you replicate a Pinterest board exactly, you’re borrowing someone else’s story — everything from the colors to the patterns and layouts wasn't chosen with your lifestyle, rituals, or emotional connections in mind." And the result? "A home that lacks authenticity,” she warns.

So, how does she suggest you find your own style? "It starts with observation rather than imitation," she shares. "Pay attention to what you naturally love — whether that’s certain materials, eras, or even how a space makes you feel when you walk into it."

Then, go from there, but slowly. "Collect pieces over time, mix old and new, and don’t be afraid to experiment," Rebecca explains. "Your home should evolve with you. It’s not a finished product, but a reflection of your life as it unfolds."

The townhouse pictured above, by Rebecca and her team, is an example of a reworked layout that was designed to better suit the client's lifestyle, while the characterful ensuite bathroom with its sweeping curtain door, color-drenched walls, and cornicing creates a cocooning feel. It’s a unique scheme you won’t see in any hotel or on any feed.

Ruggable Sundara Rose & Blue Rug From £99 at Ruggable Don't be afraid to be bold, and mix colors and patterns that you truly love to create a space that feels uniquely you.

Introducing pieces sourced from far-flung travels is an easy way to tell your own story in your home. (Image credit: Germán Saiz. Design: Plutarco)

When it comes to designing a home, "There’s no longer a one-size-fits-all solution," explains David Harris, the design director at luxury global design house Andrew Martin. "Storytelling in design feels more relevant now than ever. People want their homes to reflect journeys, memories, and their personalities."

And increasingly, people want interiors that feel layered and lived-in, where every single design element is part of the larger story. "Whimsy and imagination play an important role here, too," he adds. "You don’t want to just make a room beautiful, but to give it a soul and a sense of character that resonates with the people who live in it."

What's his favorite way to do that? "Bring articles from far-flung places you've visited into your home," he says. "People are constantly inspired by travel and wish to have permanent reminders of where they’ve been or would like to go."

Bryan O'Sullivan's apartment tells the ever-evolving story of him and his husband. (Image credit: James McDonald)

I am particularly drawn to the personality-filled apartment of interior designer Bryan O’Sullivan, pictured above. It’s anything but a rip-off. Balancing the Brutalist architecture of the space with plenty of warmth, the designer created a family-friendly home that feels completely unique to him and his husband, James O’Neill.

The furniture is a mix of bespoke and vintage, while the kitchen is the undisputed heart of the home and accommodates both entertaining and family life. And the guest bedroom is now an enveloping nursery for the couple’s son. There’s drama, humour, and elegance — representative of those who live there.



So, the main takeaway? Don’t be a slave to trends — figure out what serves you and your home to design somewhere timeless and comfortable that reflects your lifestyle and personality.

Get inspired by social media, sure, but look up and around you. Moodboards will help you visualize everything you love, and see how your home will look and feel. Layer old with new for interest and depth, while swapping things in and out as you evolve. Collect pieces from your travels, and, crucially, tell your story in your home.

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