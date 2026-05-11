One of the defining trends at Milan Design Week 2026 was the use of a single color as a bold statement. Instead of mixing several colors for contrast, many designers chose one dominant hue to define the look and feel of their work.

As part of the Pantone Color Institute, we attend Milan Design Week each year to observe how color is evolving across design, and this emerged as one of the most striking directions we identified in 2026.

This approach placed color at the center of storytelling. Used in this way, it moved beyond decoration to become immersive, creating environments that felt clear, intentional, and emotionally engaging. In a context where experience is key, it was powerful, from Pantone’s perspective, to see color take such a leading role in shaping a unique sensorial experience.

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A key takeaway from this trend, extending beyond Milan Design Week itself, is the clear inspiration it offers to brands.

Brands can confidently use a single color to define their identity, creating a clear message and a highly recognizable, memorable statement. This approach simplifies storytelling while strengthening recognition, allowing one defining hue to carry meaning, emotion, and impact. It offers a powerful and accessible strategy for brands to stand out, proving that color alone can shape perception, build connection, and deliver a cohesive narrative across all touchpoints.

Deep, jewel-toned colors such as ruby, garnet, and amethyst emerged as a clear color trend direction across Milan Design Week 2026. These intensely saturated hues introduced a bold yet considered richness, appearing across a range of installations, particularly at Nilufar Depot.

Jane Boddy Social Links Navigation Color Forecaster A pivotal figure at the Pantone Color Institute, Jane contributes to trend publications and serves as the European Creative Director for Pantone’s Interiors annual trends publication, Pantone View Home and Interiors. Her approach to forecasting color focuses on observing current events and cultural trends to understand how perceptions of color are evolving.

A strong sense of depth was evident, driven by high levels of pigmentation and layered saturation. Reds and purples dominated, often infused with subtle blue undertones that introduced a cooler, more complex dimension and intensified their visual impact.

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Rather than being used in isolation, these tones were frequently layered together. This interplay created a sense of immersion, where color built upon color to deliver a richer, more dimensional expression of glamour.

While the palette carried a sense of historical resonance, it was consistently presented through a contemporary lens. The result was a modern interpretation of opulence: deep, luminous, and refined.

Application played a defining role. High-gloss, lacquer-like, and glassy surfaces amplified vibrancy, while matte, light-absorbing textures grounded the tones, allowing them to feel fuller and more concentrated. Set against darker backgrounds, ruby and amethyst shades appeared even more intense, drawing the color inward and amplifying its saturated, pigmented depth.

1. Beautiful Blues

Alma Water art installation created by Sara Ricciardi and Alberto Sanna. (Image credit: Courtesy of Pantone)

We noticed a strong design trend that felt fresh, with different shades of blue showing up all over Milan Design Week. From soft sky blues to bright cobalts and clear Caribbean tones, these colors added lightness, energy, and clarity to many spaces.

These blues had a softer brightness. Instead of looking flat, they felt like a sunlit sky—bright but gentle. This subtle glow made the colors feel clear and refreshing, striking a balance between energy and calm.

Blue was often used to create an immersive experience, as seen at Shared Matter, where a single blue tone was applied to walls, floors, and furniture. And at the Alma Water installation, blue was also used to evoke the ocean.

Across Milan Design Week, decorating with blues expressed modernity, using color to create emotional connections to nature, from sky to sea.

Key applications included transparency to mimic a sense of water using a single colour or focusing on a small grouping of blues. These techniques are about creating an immersive experience.

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2. Extreme Pinks

Image 1 of 2 Lina Ghotmeh's pink maze was a big draw in the central courtyard of Milan's Palazzo Litta. (Image credit: Courtesy of Pantone) The centerpiece of the Guatemala Diseña con las Manos was this pyramid, highlighting traditional Guatemalan crafts, but in modern, vibrant colors, including bright pink. (Image credit: Guatemala Diseña con las Manos)

Pink was impossible to miss, with Pink Labyrinth by Lina Ghotmeh standing out as one of the most photographed installations. The pink used here was vivid and highly intense, setting the tone for a broader presence of saturated pinks across the shows. At Alcova, this was reinforced through immersive environments, including Michał Korchowiec’s installation, where an entire space was filled with glowing pink light, almost like a form of color therapy.

What felt particularly new was the shift away from pastel pinks toward these more intensified expressions.

Pink trends moved into a bold, high-impact role, used both as a standalone statement and in combination with other extreme brights. This heightened use creates a strong, confident visual language. These pinks carry a deep saturation, often with subtle blue or purple undertones, amplifying their vibrancy and giving them a sharper, more electric presence.

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3. Sunshine Yellow

Yinka Ilori's installation for Veuve Clicquot was a celebration of sunshine colors. (Image credit: Courtesy of Pantone)

We were struck by the immersive use of yellow at Yinka Ilori’s Chasing the Sun, where a rich, bold tone was experienced at full intensity. Known as the architect of joy, Ilori decorated with yellow to create an environment that felt uplifting, radiant, and emotionally engaging.

This sense of feel-good energy continued across Milan. At Alcova, within the Felt Frequencies installation, yellow wrapped the structure's exterior, echoing sound-insulating qualities while adding a vibrant visual layer. At Nilufar Depots Grand Hotel, yellow appeared in a more elevated context, translated into plush, high-saturation velvets that brought depth and luxury to the tone.

Across these applications, a consistent thread was the intensity of the yellow itself. These were vivid, sunshine-infused hues, often leaning toward orange, and never understated. Yellow was used to make a confident statement. At Kerakoll, this was amplified through combinations with equally saturated pinks and brights, creating bold, high-energy color pairings.

4. Terra Rossa

Image 1 of 2 This color trend was used at Nilufar's Grand Hotel, bringing warmth to this modern design space. (Image credit: Alejandro Ramirez Orozco) Tai Ping's collaboration with designer Sam Baron included this earthy rustic red colorway. (Image credit: Tai Ping)

Pink-infused browns and clay tones emerged as a consistent and quietly powerful direction across Milan Design Week. Seen in natural materials such as clay and red marble, as well as more intentional color applications, this palette balanced a sense of grounding with a refined sophistication. The tones shifted fluidly between soft pink and deeper, warmer browns, often enhanced by lighting that revealed subtle nuances and added depth.

These earth-led hues translated across both physical and digital contexts, notably in Rive Roshan’s installation at Alcova, where the palette took on a more contemporary, atmospheric quality.

Texture was key. Naturally dyed textiles, rugs, and matte surfaces allowed the color to feel rich and full, while clay and stone reinforced its authenticity. Across materials, these tones delivered warmth, tactility, and a modern sense of comfort.

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