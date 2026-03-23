Kitchens, these days, tend to fall into a fairly predictable range of color choices: warm neutrals, navy blue, and the occasional green. But while these colorways have earned their place, they've also left a surprising number of beautiful colors sitting on the sidelines.

In a space which is increasingly expected to portray a stylish and personality-led look, if you decide to stick to a small spectrum of "safe" shades, you may well miss out on some brave but beautiful options that we don't see nearly enough of at the moment. These are the shades that we should be looking out for and making the most of, as they create such depth and ambiance.

Below, designers share some underrated kitchen color ideas they believe are criminally overlooked, along with why they deserve much more attention.

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1. Teal

A bold one-color kitchen naturally accentuates the brass features. (Image credit: Heather Peterson)

Teal kitchens create a rarely-seen balance — they're bold enough to exude playfulness and personality, yet subtle enough to feel timeless. Sitting between the blues and the greens, this color offers depth and a certain richness to kitchen cabinetry without creating a dark and heavy feeling, which you can sometimes get when using darker colors. It feels like a fresher approach to the navy blue we've seen the last few years, and I would say it's a little more playful than a simple green.

The really nice thing about decorating with teal is that with ample natural light, the vibrancy and overall energy are totally elevated, making it a truly joyful color; whereas in a darker space, it takes on a more cocooning ambience that's cozy and warm. You can certainly implement both if designed well, creating light and breezy effects during the day, leading into a cozy cocoon once the sun goes down.

It pairs well with a wide range of materials too, and its tailorable to lots of different styles. I would always opt for a brass palette for hardware, and then think along the lines of marble countertops, natural woods, and maybe something like terrazzo for a more contemporary edge.

Farrow & Ball Vardo £5.75/Sample at Farrow & Ball Leaning slightly more green than blue, this is a playful hue that is rich and feels very contemporary.

Gray

This all-gray wood kitchen is brought to life with texture and materials — the raw elements are the details that matter. (Image credit: Yond Interiors)

Now, I would never have said I'd have liked a gray kitchen... until I saw this one. In my mind, gray kitchens have always felt a little too modern, yet also weirdly dated, and if I'm being honest, slightly bleak and clinical. But this space completely proves me wrong.

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In this cottage, the color palette was inspired quite literally from the surrounding environment. “We pulled colors from rocks that we gathered on the nearby lakeshore,” says Julia Miller, creative director at Yond Interiors. “I wanted people to find the exact colors inside the cottage on the shores outside. The cottage's interiors blend seamlessly into its lakeside setting.”

Being a site-specific design, it echoes its surroundings in the most wonderful way. What makes it work is the layering. Rather than feeling flat or cold, the gray is brought to life through celebrating an abundance of raw, tactile materials — from textured stone to warm woods and interesting metal details. The result is a kitchen that feels rich, sensory, and well-considered.

Done in this way, gray becomes less about playing it safe and more about creating a sophisticated palette of tones and materials, allowing their natural characteristics to take center stage. Note how the grain in the cabinetry comes through the color. Now, all I want is a gray kitchen like this one.

Wayfair Alpen Home Buariki 68cm Wooden Cafe Kitchen Breakfast Bar Stool £86.99 at Wayfair UK Adding dark wood to a gray kitchen is utterly complementary.

Julia Miller Creative Director at Yond Interiors Julia Miller is the creative director of Yond Interiors, a Minneapolis-based studio celebrated for its experiential design and emotionally attuned interiors. With a background in clinical social work, Miller approaches interior design through a deeply human lens — prioritizing how spaces support daily rituals, comfort, and connection. Her journey into the field began with the renovation of her own home, leading to a design philosophy that embraces intuitive decision-making, warm modern interior design, and a continually evolving style. Yond Interiors continues to shape homes that reflect both intention and individuality across the U.S. Her furniture line, Brunel, was born in 2025 out of that same aesthetic vision, reverence for craft, and preoccupation with the perfect fit.

3. Pink

Talk about having a glow up — this palette is sleek and creative. (Image credit: The Stylesmiths)

Pastels in the kitchen can be tricky to make into a successful design. Done wrong, and they risk feeling overly sweet and sugary OR a little retro. When designed with confidence and consideration, softer shades like pink and yellow create a space that feels fresh and playful, which is best when it reflects what you like and an element of your personality. This pastel kitchen proves just that. Rather than relying on a single shade, this design uses a layered palette to create an uplifting scheme that's lively and intentional.

"The pastel palette works beautifully here because it's balanced with confident color blocking and warm undertones," explains Richard Misso, creative director of The Stylesmiths. "Soft peach walls and muted cabinetry are grounded by the bold yellow joinery, preventing the scheme from feeling overly sweet. Paired with simple materials and crisp black fixtures, the result feels playful yet surprisingly sophisticated."

It's a reminder that pastels don't have to feel delicate or timid — with the right contrast and structure, they can make just as strong a design statement as the deeper tones.

SERAX Yotam Ottolenghi Feast Striped Stoneware Bowl 11.5cm £10 at Selfridges Thread your color scheme right through to the styling of the space for a cohesive concept.

Richard Misso Creative Director of The Stylesmiths Richard Misso is the Creative Director of The Stylesmiths. Established in 2014 his notable award-winning design practice has offices in London, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and the Gold Coast, Australia. At the heart of his philosophy is the belief that high-level interiors should be more accessible. His mission is to deliver authentic, bespoke interiors that reflect the client's style and needs, creating meaningful spaces that are client-centric.

4. Coral

We found an an unusual color combination that totally works. (Image credit: R Brad Knipstein. Design: Sawyers Design)

Ok, so coral may not be the first shade that enters your mind when designing a modern kitchen, but perhaps it should be. Warmer than pink but softer than a true orange, its sunset vibes feel zingy and refreshing no matter the weather outside.

In this kitchen, the teal is prominent, but actually, it seems to be the coral that does all the talking. Set against a strong background color, the contrast is unexpected, yet confident, proving you don't need to stick to a predictable color combination to feel like you've pulled the scheme together.

In this case, the coral draws your eye to the center of the room, giving the kitchen island a real sense of presence and purpose. It's also a clever way to experiment with color and not feel the need to commit to just one shade for the entire room.

Little Greene Orange Aurora™ (21) £5.75/Sample at Little Greene A bold and playful accent color like Little Greene's Orange Aurora™ is a great way to add contrast and personality to your space.

5. Terracotta

A traditional kitchen in this earthy color palette feels grounding and safe, yet we hardly ever see it being used. (Image credit: Plain English)

Terracotta feels like one of those colors that should be far more common in kitchens than it actually is. Earthy, grounding, and inherently warm, it brings a natural richness that instantly makes a space feel welcoming. And yet, despite our growing desire to include warm neutral tones in our interiors, this clay-inspired shade still feels surprisingly underused in kitchen design.

Yes, we sometimes see terracotta decorated with accent features — such as in tableware, perhaps tiled backsplashes or flooring — but rarely is it the color of the cabinetry.

In a space like this, the color works beautifully, leaning into its natural qualities in a traditional kitchen style. Paired with stone floors, marble countertops, and open shelving, with various wholesome pieces featured, the terracotta cabinetry feels authentic and totally timeless — the scheme is way above being trend-driven. This effect is my favorite: soft, calm, and full of character. Exactly what every home should feel like.

Poterie Barbotine Poterie Barbotine Twisted Pitcher | Honey £52 at Toast UK Showcase some of your best serveware on open shelving for a personal touch, and this honey hue would pair beautifully with teracotta cabinetry.

The common kitchen palette may feel safe, but these five shades show us that stepping outside our comfort zone of neutrals, navy blue, and green can completely transform a space. From the sophisticated depths of gray to the playful, vibrant energy of coral, there's a whole new selection of colors to explore and consider for your kitchen.

Using color thoughtfully can do more than brighten up a kitchen; it can create ambience, express personality, and turn a functional space into something truly glorious, where you can’t wait to get back to. So next time you’re planning a refresh, consider one of these overlooked colors to act as the star of the show. You may just discover a color you fall in love with, and consequently a kitchen that finally feels like your own.

There are also quite a few unexpected kitchen color combinations that actually work very well, if you're looking for more ideas for pairings — and for all the latest, why not sign up to the Livingetc newsletter, and they'll be delivered straight to your inbox.