We don’t tend to think of brand-new residential builds as iconic architecture. The phrase usually conjures mid-century greats such as Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater or the glass-and-steel modernist purity of Ludwig Mies van der Rohe’s Barcelona Pavilion.

But when Steve Smith completed the Invisible House — a mirrored box on stilts in Warwickshire that reflects the surrounding silver birch trees so precisely it appears to vanish into the landscape — in 2018, the modern home immediately made headlines and has since been shortlisted for a RIBA award and quickly became a modern phenomenon.

The kitchen island has been wrapped in Taj Mahal quartzite, a close match to the microcement floor. "We picked lighter veining for the splashback and kept the heavier pattern for the island, to keep the sight line calming," says Annahita. (Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Atelier Savoir Faire)

The house hit the news again when it was sold in 2022, and now we’re unveiling its refurbishment by studio Atelier Savoir Faire — a transformation that shifted the interior from bright and cold to warm, tactile and deeply calming.

Within the great room is a purposefully small-ish dining table. "We wanted this to feel intimate, and at night, with just the LED strips set into the ceiling, it’s actually really romantic," says designer Annahita Samiri. (Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Atelier Savoir Faire)

OKA Carlos Cane Dining Chair - Weathered Oak/Natural £895 at oka.com Cane armchairs add much-needed texture to this dining space — and these OKA versions offer a similar woven texture.

"The interior was very jarring," says Dhilnawaaz Khan Trotman, studio co-founder. "Other than the black foyer, it felt like a spaceship — all stark white surfaces, not really conducive to living in." (It’s worth seeking out the "before" images online to reveal just how dramatic the change has been.) "We wanted to introduce natural colors and materials, plus earthy tones and curves, to make the home feel like a warm hug."

"We wanted a moment where the owner could just relax and enjoy the incredible view of the trees outside his home," says Dhilnawaaz. (Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Atelier Savoir Faire)

All on one level, the Invisible House is unlike any home we’ve featured before. Clad entirely in mirrored panels, its central entrance hall branches into two wings, now housing multiple living areas, bedrooms and even a dedicated video games room.

"This is all about comfort, and you can’t help but relax on this perfect sofa," says Annahita of the media room. (Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Atelier Savoir Faire)

H&M Marble Side Table £199.99 at H&M (US) Brown marble is a luxe accent in this media room, and this H&M Home side table offers a similar injection of opulence.

"There’s no phone reception here and the owner really values disconnecting from the outside world," says Dhilnawaaz. "So we leaned into that. The scheme is rooted in neuroaesthetics, using materials and forms that help the brain relax and the body slow down."

One of the most technically advanced spaces in the house, the hand-drawn curved cabinets that run along the walls are made from 56 individual panels wrapped in oxidized bronze vinyl. (Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Atelier Savoir Faire)

The design language is deceptively restrained: a tight palette of microcement, limewash, stainless steel, and soft curves, all gently illuminated by warm LED strip lighting concealed in ceiling tracks and behind artworks. In practice, however, the execution was anything but simple. The house’s seamless architectural shell meant there was no opportunity to layer on paneling or introduce new flooring — the edges of each room are entirely continuous.

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The sculptural lighting almost looks like artworks in the main modern bathroom, which features a marble and steel-clad vanity. (Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Atelier Savoir Faire)

Heal's Element Ip44 Wall Light £143 at Heal's Heal's Element wall lights add an organic edge to this bathroom scheme — and even better, they're available in white marble and travertine stone.

Nowhere was this challenge more keenly felt than in the entrance hall. "It’s very long and beneath the window there’s a dark pond that reflects sunlight onto the ceiling like moving water," says Annahita Samiri, Dhilnawaaz’s co-founder. "We wanted to soften that space."

"We wanted the low profile of the bed to appear to float like the house does on its stilts," says Annahita. "The spherical legs and shelves in stainless steel call back to the use of the same material in the kitchen." (Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Atelier Savoir Faire)

Her solution was a hand-drawn, undulating wall installation made up of 56 individual panels, wrapped in oxidized bronze vinyl, with hidden storage for coats and shoes. "It was an expensive eccentricity," she admits, "but it creates a sense of flow that guides you through the house."

"It felt simpler and calmer to take the cupboard doors off here and to just wrap the insides in timber," says Annahita, of what has become almost like a gallery space for clothes. (Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Atelier Savoir Faire)

The installation epitomizes what Dhilnawaaz and Annahita have successfully achieved here, which is a mellowing of the hard edges, allowing the home to exhale. They’ve taken a shrine to ultra-modernity and made it feel both right for now and, even more importantly, liveable.

If you like this home, then you may also love this Townhouse in London's Little Venice, designed by Alta Idea, which is unique, light-filled, and even has a yoga room in the garden.

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