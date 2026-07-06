The Baltic Sea Was the Unlikely Inspiration for This Polish Apartment — Leading to a Cool, Calm, and Minimalist Interior With an Understated Edge

This serene, light-filled apartment on Poland’s Baltic coast was designed to make the most of its endless sea views

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Living room with cream textured walls, cream corner sofa, aluminium coffee table, green stool, amber glass side tables and white paper pendant lights
(Image credit: Tomo Yarmush/Living Inside)

Sea and sun, breezes and billowing sails: it seems nature works in harmonious ways around the Polish coastal city of Gdynia. Located roughly 30km north of Gdańsk, the city is a bit of a hidden gem; for many young Poles, it is now "the most vibrant and appealing place in the country," says designer Maciej Ryniewicz.

Not only does it have beautiful beaches, but its atmosphere is youthful and modern; it is dotted with cafés, bars and restaurants, and animated by its mix of modernist architecture and maritime charm. The perfect place, you might say, for a modern home away from home.

Kitchen with cream minimalist units and blue stone island with fluted detailing

The Bardiglio marble used for the kitchen island was also used in multiple places throughout the apartment and reflects the colors of the Baltic Sea, according to Maciej. "At first glance, it appears gray, but on closer inspection, you discover an unusual depth with specks of delicate green tones."

(Image credit: Tomo Yarmush/Living Inside)

Since setting up his multidisciplinary design studio, Akurat, 10 years ago, Maciej has worked on many hospitality locations in the city, and it was via an investor he nearly worked with on one such project that he was introduced to the family who own this holiday apartment.

Maciej believes his clients were ready to take a chance on a young studio that approached design with curiosity and experimentation rather than rigid formulas.

Living room with cream textured walls, cream corner sofa, aluminium coffee table, green stool, amber glass side tables and white paper pendant lights

"Our vision became a frame for the ultimate painting — the astonishing view," says designer Maciej Ryniewicz. "The layout’s open character leads it through the entire space, to make it seem as endless as possible."

(Image credit: Tomo Yarmush/Living Inside)

The most striking feature of the apartment is its large windows, offering a panoramic view of the harbor, the changing sky, and the shifting tones of the Baltic Sea. Unlike southern European coastlines, where the sea often appears vivid turquoise, this part of the Baltic typically displays shades of gray, green, or deep navy, and the climate can be severe in winter, with restless waves and harsh winds.

Dining room with white walls, white blinds, wooden floors, teal rectangular dining table and red chairs

"Made of steel and glass, the monumental table seems cold and formal at first glance, but when juxtaposed with the simple, honest wooden F Chairs, it changes character," says Maciej. "Strong and delicate, heavy and light — together, they are much more than just a sum of their parts."

(Image credit: Tomo Yarmush/Living Inside)

Maciej wanted the flat’s interior to feel peaceful and protective, while still acknowledging the presence of the water outside. "When we saw the view, we knew we had found our prime focus for the space," he explains.

A sunbed on a deck leading out from the house though sliding doors

The apartment is sited in the redevelopment of Gdynia’s former commercial fishing port and so enjoys endless views over the marina out to the Baltic Sea.

(Image credit: Tomo Yarmush/Living Inside)

Cleverly, the connection to the sea appears in understated ways, rather than through literal nautical motifs and coastal interior design. So there are light fixtures with curves that subtly resemble waves; a custom aluminium coffee table has a surface that catches light in a way reminiscent of sunlight breaking on water; while the children’s room resembles a compact ship’s cabin, practical and thoughtfully organized.

Desk area with panelled wall, built-in marble shelf, tan and cream boucle desk chair and minimalist pendant

A workspace fits neatly in the flexible guest room. "Destined to host two people, the room’s level of pragmatism is pretty high: from sleeping and lounging to reading and working, without interrupting or bumping into the other person," says Maciej.

(Image credit: Tomo Yarmush/Living Inside)

Mirrors are strategically placed to reflect fragments of sky and sea back into the rooms. Even the marble used echoes the muted colors of the northern coast. Yet none of these references overshadow the view itself. Instead, the interior is meant to act like a quiet frame around the landscape outside. "The apartment offers peace inside and out," says Maciej.

Bed with built-in headboard leading to white tiled platform housing shower area, with glass blocks and blue marble panel hiding it from view

"Oak, marble, glass, linen, and wool are the main characters of this space," says Maciej of the main bedroom.

(Image credit: Tomo Yarmush/Living Inside)

Maciej believes that comfort doesn’t require excessive decoration. "Homes don’t need to be filled with objects to feel intimate," he explains. "If the furnishings, textures and art are chosen carefully, the space naturally feels lived in." Reflecting this, the material palette is restrained and minimalist, with abundant wood softened by linen, wool and other natural textiles, paired with sharper accents such as glass, marble and aluminium. The result is a calm, yet rich, atmosphere — orderly, warm and welcoming.

Green freestanding bath tucked behind bed, framed by blue curtains

Maciej cleverly concealed the bath behind the headboard. "With the bed placed in the centre of the room, a sage-colored tub took the spot right behind it," he says.

(Image credit: Tomo Yarmush/Living Inside)

When asked to define his style, Maciej hesitates. His projects vary widely, and he prefers not to confine his work to a single label. "We try to develop our own direction instead of chasing whatever is fashionable in the moment," he says.

He believes every design should reflect its own context, and in this instance, it was about the owners’ sentiment that an apartment should be for living in, not simply for admiring. "The aim of the entire project was to be current — or even ahead of its time — but also liveable and created for actual people to live in, not just to look at," says Maciej. "We couldn’t be happier with the outcome."

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Tomo Yarmush
Tomo Yarmush
Interior Photographer

Tomo Yarmush is an independent photographer specialising in interior, design, and architectural photography. With over a decade of experience in the creative field, he works across editorial and commercial projects, available for commissions worldwide. His client portfolio includes BMW, Dior, and Raffles Hotels, alongside publications such as Architectural Digest, Wallpaper*, and Vogue Living.