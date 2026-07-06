The Baltic Sea Was the Unlikely Inspiration for This Polish Apartment — Leading to a Cool, Calm, and Minimalist Interior With an Understated Edge
This serene, light-filled apartment on Poland’s Baltic coast was designed to make the most of its endless sea views
Sea and sun, breezes and billowing sails: it seems nature works in harmonious ways around the Polish coastal city of Gdynia. Located roughly 30km north of Gdańsk, the city is a bit of a hidden gem; for many young Poles, it is now "the most vibrant and appealing place in the country," says designer Maciej Ryniewicz.
Not only does it have beautiful beaches, but its atmosphere is youthful and modern; it is dotted with cafés, bars and restaurants, and animated by its mix of modernist architecture and maritime charm. The perfect place, you might say, for a modern home away from home.
Since setting up his multidisciplinary design studio, Akurat, 10 years ago, Maciej has worked on many hospitality locations in the city, and it was via an investor he nearly worked with on one such project that he was introduced to the family who own this holiday apartment.
Maciej believes his clients were ready to take a chance on a young studio that approached design with curiosity and experimentation rather than rigid formulas.
The most striking feature of the apartment is its large windows, offering a panoramic view of the harbor, the changing sky, and the shifting tones of the Baltic Sea. Unlike southern European coastlines, where the sea often appears vivid turquoise, this part of the Baltic typically displays shades of gray, green, or deep navy, and the climate can be severe in winter, with restless waves and harsh winds.
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Maciej wanted the flat’s interior to feel peaceful and protective, while still acknowledging the presence of the water outside. "When we saw the view, we knew we had found our prime focus for the space," he explains.
Cleverly, the connection to the sea appears in understated ways, rather than through literal nautical motifs and coastal interior design. So there are light fixtures with curves that subtly resemble waves; a custom aluminium coffee table has a surface that catches light in a way reminiscent of sunlight breaking on water; while the children’s room resembles a compact ship’s cabin, practical and thoughtfully organized.
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Mirrors are strategically placed to reflect fragments of sky and sea back into the rooms. Even the marble used echoes the muted colors of the northern coast. Yet none of these references overshadow the view itself. Instead, the interior is meant to act like a quiet frame around the landscape outside. "The apartment offers peace inside and out," says Maciej.
Maciej believes that comfort doesn’t require excessive decoration. "Homes don’t need to be filled with objects to feel intimate," he explains. "If the furnishings, textures and art are chosen carefully, the space naturally feels lived in." Reflecting this, the material palette is restrained and minimalist, with abundant wood softened by linen, wool and other natural textiles, paired with sharper accents such as glass, marble and aluminium. The result is a calm, yet rich, atmosphere — orderly, warm and welcoming.
When asked to define his style, Maciej hesitates. His projects vary widely, and he prefers not to confine his work to a single label. "We try to develop our own direction instead of chasing whatever is fashionable in the moment," he says.
He believes every design should reflect its own context, and in this instance, it was about the owners’ sentiment that an apartment should be for living in, not simply for admiring. "The aim of the entire project was to be current — or even ahead of its time — but also liveable and created for actual people to live in, not just to look at," says Maciej. "We couldn’t be happier with the outcome."
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Tomo Yarmush is an independent photographer specialising in interior, design, and architectural photography. With over a decade of experience in the creative field, he works across editorial and commercial projects, available for commissions worldwide. His client portfolio includes BMW, Dior, and Raffles Hotels, alongside publications such as Architectural Digest, Wallpaper*, and Vogue Living.