Every season, I scour the best fragrance brands for their latest launches to discern the scent that deserves a place in all the most beautiful homes. And now that the sun's warmth is dictating the way we're perfuming, I'm pronouncing tea as the trend of the season.

And it feels just perfect. The sophistication of oolong, the warmth of chai, the depth of Earl Grey, and the earthiness of matcha are notes that make your home smell like summer in a fresh new way.

The best part? It feels like a natural addition to even the trickier spaces to scent, like kitchens and dining rooms. But let's first talk about why tea is leading the way this summer and how to bring the trend home.

The Seasonal Fragrance Trend: Summer Tea

When you think of summer candle scents, garden-inspired fragrances around fruits, florals, citrus, and herbs are likely the first to pop to mind. Why not opt for a less predictable fragrance while retaining the natural, earthy quality that feels in tune with the spirit of summer?

Tea ticks all the boxes. Considering it's not as mainstream as classic summer notes, tea home fragrance also feels like a neat way to tap into smellmaxxing and set yourself apart from typical scentscapes of the season.

And while tea-scented candles are a romantic way to perfume your home with these notes, you can also use diffusers for passive fragrance. Or through incense cones for a deeper, almost cleansing quality. If you don't know where to start, here are some of my favorite ways to tap into tea.

I've grown so fond of the tea fragrance trend, I'm bringing it into my personal fragrance routine. And at the top of my wishlist is the Earl Grey and Cucumber Cologne from Jo Malone London.

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