Trust Me, Tea Is the Unexpected Scent of the Summer — And I Found 12 Stylish Ways to Channel the Fragrance at Home
I'm replacing bright florals with these light, sophisticated notes to perfume my space
Every season, I scour the best fragrance brands for their latest launches to discern the scent that deserves a place in all the most beautiful homes. And now that the sun's warmth is dictating the way we're perfuming, I'm pronouncing tea as the trend of the season.
And it feels just perfect. The sophistication of oolong, the warmth of chai, the depth of Earl Grey, and the earthiness of matcha are notes that make your home smell like summer in a fresh new way.
The best part? It feels like a natural addition to even the trickier spaces to scent, like kitchens and dining rooms. But let's first talk about why tea is leading the way this summer and how to bring the trend home.
The Seasonal Fragrance Trend: Summer Tea
When you think of summer candle scents, garden-inspired fragrances around fruits, florals, citrus, and herbs are likely the first to pop to mind. Why not opt for a less predictable fragrance while retaining the natural, earthy quality that feels in tune with the spirit of summer?
Tea ticks all the boxes. Considering it's not as mainstream as classic summer notes, tea home fragrance also feels like a neat way to tap into smellmaxxing and set yourself apart from typical scentscapes of the season.
And while tea-scented candles are a romantic way to perfume your home with these notes, you can also use diffusers for passive fragrance. Or through incense cones for a deeper, almost cleansing quality. If you don't know where to start, here are some of my favorite ways to tap into tea.
During a recent visit to Maison Diptyque, I happened upon this scent, and it felt like a surprisingly beautiful way to cap off my summer reset through scent. It's a perfect match for anyone who likes a strong, smoky cup of black tea.
Earl of East's Café collection includes this Iced Matcha Scented Candle that's one of my favorite iterations of the tea trend. And aside from making your home smell amazing, it'll also add a touch of visual interest through its cute mug silhouette.
Fashion brand candles are also in on the tea trend. And my favorite has to be Loewe's Earl Grey Candle. It's a refined fragrance with a subtle floral scent, and the design makes it one of the most chic candles around.
Derived from Japanese scents, this white tea and jasmine blend from NISHANE is a refreshing way to make your entryway smell nice. It makes a great first impression and offers a calming ambiance.
These Royal Tea Incense Cones from Rituals instantly made me think of a soothing wellness room. It holds an air of green tea, fruity fig, and sparkling citrus that brings a space to life.
MUJI candles have been ahead of the curve this whole time. And this Oolong Tea Home Fragrance Set is a thoughtful gift for any loved one who takes scenting seriously. If you prefer a sweeter finish, the Plum and Oolong Tea Tin Candle is worth a sniff.
I've grown so fond of the tea fragrance trend, I'm bringing it into my personal fragrance routine. And at the top of my wishlist is the Earl Grey and Cucumber Cologne from Jo Malone London.
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Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.