This Bright Brooklyn Home Was Inspired by Its Owners' Joyful, Celebratory Sephardic Jewish Culture — It Encourages Togetherness

A bar in the lounge, a cinema upstairs, and a kitchen in the garden — this Brooklyn abode is designed for bringing people together

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Living room with cream plaster walls, cream corner sofa, ochre armchairs, rough edged mint coffee table, wood sideboard and indoor tree planted inside
(Image credit: Jonathan Hokklo. Styling: Lauren Snyder. Design: Louis Lin)

Family life rarely arrives quietly; it announces itself in movement and mess. Yet within this Brooklyn home, everyday chaos has been translated into a space that feels deeply considered. The house belongs to a creative family: a fashion executive and his writer wife.

Together, they are raising their three children (aged seven, five, and three), along with their dog Jude. Designed to support the rhythms of all its inhabitants, this modern home feels responsive rather than prescriptive.

Its designer, Louis Lin, had a serendipitous meeting with his clients. They had attended a Shabbat gathering in a home he had designed, and the atmosphere resonated with them — enough to spark a conversation.

Lounge area with cream textured walls, pink armchair, green rug and cream corner sofa

"I’m more interested in how people use living rooms than how they’re supposed to look; where a traditional space asks guests to sit up straight and behave, this one invites them to exhale," says the designer Louis Lin.

(Image credit: Jonathan Hokklo. Styling: Lauren Snyder. Design: Louis Lin)

"Their original house was a 1950s collage of styles," says Louis. "Our discussions — often with Jude in attendance — centered on books, travel, and childhood memories. References ranged from a Shou Sugi Ban temple and Axel Vervoordt interiors to a Marrakech spa and a countryside retreat. Rather than reconcile them stylistically, I focused on what they shared emotionally."

Dining room with wood panelled walls, ceiling with beams, wood floor, curved travertine table, brown leather chairs and oversized fabric chandelier

"Curvature, both in the softened corners and the furniture, introduces a sense of pliability, allowing the space to adapt with ease to different uses," says Louis.

Image credit: Jonathan Hokklo. Styling: Lauren Snyder. Design: Louis Lin

Bathroom with black tiles and wood Japanese-style soaking tub

"In many cultures, particularly within Japanese bathing traditions, immersion is both physical and meditative; that philosophy resonated deeply with the clients, making the onsen the guiding reference," says Louis.

Image credit: Jonathan Hokklo. Styling: Lauren Snyder. Design: Louis Lin

That emotional thread is closely tied to the family’s Sephardic Jewish culture. Their holidays are loud and joyful, shaped by food and large gatherings, and this spirit became foundational to the spatial plan.

The open dining room flows into the living room, while the kitchen, anchored by an island, encourages shared moments. Even the third-floor home cinema prioritizes togetherness, with a custom sofa that transforms into a pull-out bed for guests.

Cinema room with navy walls and mustard yellow chairs built in to joinery

"This space is layered with an auditorium-style built-in sofa, turning its limitations into a space for cozy movie nights," says Louis.

(Image credit: Jonathan Hokklo. Styling: Lauren Snyder. Design: Louis Lin)

The living room and lounge bar are central to the home’s social life. Instead of upright, formal seating, with its low-slung furniture and lime-plaster walls, this space invites guests to exhale.

The transitional spaces, meanwhile, offer moments of narrative pause: for example, the hallway leading to the den features a commissioned installation of 28 ceramic spheres. "On closer inspection, no two are exactly alike," says Louis. "The variations spark imagination."

Kitchen with wood cabinets, rounded island, plaster walls and green carpet

"Calling it a 'monastic lounge bar' felt right, because it balances restraint with indulgence," says Louis about this space.

(Image credit: Jonathan Hokklo. Styling: Lauren Snyder. Design: Louis Lin)

Dining area with teal stained wood kitchen units, terracotta tiled floor, round pedestal dining table and chunky wood chairs

"The colors are intentionally warm and grounded; the terracotta flooring was chosen for its patina, deepening in character with every scratch and embracing imperfection as part of its beauty," says Louis.

(Image credit: Jonathan Hokklo. Styling: Lauren Snyder. Design: Louis Lin)

In the main bedroom, a custom-embroidered French bedspread depicts the owner napping alongside Jude, while a tiny dressing corner adds an intimate moment. "She jokes it’s the perfect vanity, even though she doesn’t wear make-up," says Louis. "She uses it instead as a ritualized corner to sit, reflect or unwind."

Bedroom with beige plaster walls, grey curved headboard, low bedside table and upholstered grey fabric bench

"This was conceived as a hidden oasis: soft, earthy tones cultivate a calm atmosphere, where fabric pendants hang like clouds and a custom bedspread becomes both a textile and artwork," says Louis.

(Image credit: Jonathan Hokklo. Styling: Lauren Snyder. Design: Louis Lin)

Summer shifts life outdoors, with barbecue nights turning cooking into a shared ritual. A shed houses an office — "their favorite spot," says Louis — conceived as a retreat for creative work and solitude and a useful counterpoint in a home that is otherwise shaped by connection, conversation and constant motion.

Paved garden with green outdoor kitchen under a pergola, plus bench seating

"Every element, from the pizza grill corner, dining banquette and central island to the surrounding greenery, was orchestrated to support shared moments, turning the outdoors into a space that is at once social, rejuvenating and quietly cinematic," says Louis.

(Image credit: Jonathan Hokklo. Styling: Lauren Snyder. Design: Louis Lin)

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Aditi Sharma
Aditi Sharma
Former Design Editor

Aditi Sharma Maheshwari started her career at The Address (The Times of India), a tabloid on interiors and art. She wrote profiles of Indian artists, designers, and architects, and covered inspiring houses and commercial properties. After four years, she moved to ELLE DECOR as a senior features writer, where she contributed to the magazine and website, and also worked alongside the events team on India Design ID — the brand’s 10-day, annual design show. She wrote across topics: from designer interviews, and house tours, to new product launches, shopping pages, and reviews. After three years, she was hired as the senior editor at Houzz. The website content focused on practical advice on decorating the home and making design feel more approachable. She created fresh series on budget buys, design hacks, and DIYs, all backed with expert advice. Equipped with sizable knowledge of the industry and with a good network, she moved to Architectural Digest (Conde Nast) as the digital editor. The publication's focus was on high-end design, and her content highlighted A-listers, starchitects, and high-concept products, all customized for an audience that loves and invests in luxury. After a two-year stint, she moved to the UK and was hired at Livingetc as a design editor. She now freelances for a variety of interiors publications.