This Bright Brooklyn Home Was Inspired by Its Owners' Joyful, Celebratory Sephardic Jewish Culture — It Encourages Togetherness
A bar in the lounge, a cinema upstairs, and a kitchen in the garden — this Brooklyn abode is designed for bringing people together
Family life rarely arrives quietly; it announces itself in movement and mess. Yet within this Brooklyn home, everyday chaos has been translated into a space that feels deeply considered. The house belongs to a creative family: a fashion executive and his writer wife.
Together, they are raising their three children (aged seven, five, and three), along with their dog Jude. Designed to support the rhythms of all its inhabitants, this modern home feels responsive rather than prescriptive.
Its designer, Louis Lin, had a serendipitous meeting with his clients. They had attended a Shabbat gathering in a home he had designed, and the atmosphere resonated with them — enough to spark a conversation.
"Their original house was a 1950s collage of styles," says Louis. "Our discussions — often with Jude in attendance — centered on books, travel, and childhood memories. References ranged from a Shou Sugi Ban temple and Axel Vervoordt interiors to a Marrakech spa and a countryside retreat. Rather than reconcile them stylistically, I focused on what they shared emotionally."
That emotional thread is closely tied to the family’s Sephardic Jewish culture. Their holidays are loud and joyful, shaped by food and large gatherings, and this spirit became foundational to the spatial plan.
The open dining room flows into the living room, while the kitchen, anchored by an island, encourages shared moments. Even the third-floor home cinema prioritizes togetherness, with a custom sofa that transforms into a pull-out bed for guests.
The living room and lounge bar are central to the home’s social life. Instead of upright, formal seating, with its low-slung furniture and lime-plaster walls, this space invites guests to exhale.
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The transitional spaces, meanwhile, offer moments of narrative pause: for example, the hallway leading to the den features a commissioned installation of 28 ceramic spheres. "On closer inspection, no two are exactly alike," says Louis. "The variations spark imagination."
In the main bedroom, a custom-embroidered French bedspread depicts the owner napping alongside Jude, while a tiny dressing corner adds an intimate moment. "She jokes it’s the perfect vanity, even though she doesn’t wear make-up," says Louis. "She uses it instead as a ritualized corner to sit, reflect or unwind."
Summer shifts life outdoors, with barbecue nights turning cooking into a shared ritual. A shed houses an office — "their favorite spot," says Louis — conceived as a retreat for creative work and solitude and a useful counterpoint in a home that is otherwise shaped by connection, conversation and constant motion.
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Aditi Sharma Maheshwari started her career at The Address (The Times of India), a tabloid on interiors and art. She wrote profiles of Indian artists, designers, and architects, and covered inspiring houses and commercial properties. After four years, she moved to ELLE DECOR as a senior features writer, where she contributed to the magazine and website, and also worked alongside the events team on India Design ID — the brand’s 10-day, annual design show. She wrote across topics: from designer interviews, and house tours, to new product launches, shopping pages, and reviews. After three years, she was hired as the senior editor at Houzz. The website content focused on practical advice on decorating the home and making design feel more approachable. She created fresh series on budget buys, design hacks, and DIYs, all backed with expert advice. Equipped with sizable knowledge of the industry and with a good network, she moved to Architectural Digest (Conde Nast) as the digital editor. The publication's focus was on high-end design, and her content highlighted A-listers, starchitects, and high-concept products, all customized for an audience that loves and invests in luxury. After a two-year stint, she moved to the UK and was hired at Livingetc as a design editor. She now freelances for a variety of interiors publications.