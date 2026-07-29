I'm at that stage in my life where I consciously consider the very material I lay my head on every night. I want something that feels soft, looks good, and silently contributes to my quality of sleep. And while classic silk has been my go-to for a long time now, I just discovered this Copper Infused Silk Pillowcase from Copper North.

The silk on these pillowcases is flooded with microscopic copper particles that transfer onto your skin while you snooze. And since copper supports collagen production, it naturally reduces fine lines and offers your head a soft, skin-friendly landing to sleep better.

And if Copper North's five-star pillowcases are sold out by the time you're here, I've included some stylish alternatives to shop.

Copper North Copper Infused Silk Pillowcase £98.57 at Amazon UK 100% mulberry silk, 22 momme high-grade fibers, and copper-infused — these pillowcases from Copper North are a modern sleep essential. And it's inked in one of the best colors for sleep. What more could you ask for?

Lately, I'm full of good sleep recommendations. And another sell-out bedding launch that's in my mind rent-free is the M&S 'Stay Cool' duvet set.

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