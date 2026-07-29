Truly fantastical, this evocatively colorful home in New York is a curated mix of collectable vintage and 20th-century design pieces layered with artful, custom finishes. Standout pieces such as a pendant light commissioned from Crizu, handmade from paper flower bouquets, are just one of the ways that Australian designer Greg Natale has turned this into a wonderland. Marble plays a defining role throughout, sourced directly from Italy and installed with exacting craftsmanship by Italian stonemasons flown in for the project.

When selecting this project from the many entries for the shortlist of our House of the Year award in the Livingetc Style Awards 2026, the judges felt that its calming feel, enhanced by the bold use of color, was what made it stand out immediately. "The decor is so whimsical, but above all that, so, so pretty," says Livingetc's interiors editor Emma Breislin.

Greg takes us on a tour of it in his own words.

Latest Videos From Livingetc Watch full video here:

The House

(Image credit: Anson Smart)

Tall, slender, and nestled between some typically New York-style buildings, this Upper East Side townhouse couldn't feel more Manhattan.

"I'd worked with the owners on a previous home of theirs in Brisbane, which, believe it or not, was all black," says Greg Natale. "But when they bought this house, they were actually in Paris, going out to a lot of maximalist restaurants, and so they wanted that as their brief. Pink, greens, marbles... so that's what we did."

Walls and ceiling in Magic Potion by Benjamin Moore. Sesann sofa and Ada lamp, both Tacchini. Rug, Nordic Knots. Ada flooring from the Bosco collection by Greg Natale. Pendant light, Crizu. Chairs, &Tradition. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Greg Natale)

The owners of the property have their own art foundation on the ground floor, so Greg wanted to lean into their artistic nature by embracing different styles of mural throughout. "Each one is inspired by a different artist, with the one in the living room being a nod to Kandinsky," he shares. "It was kind of our version of a feature wall."

When Greg got the call to work on this home, he was in Paris himself, showing his own projects at MaisonObjet, next to a stand "run by a mother and daughter who made fascinating things out of old books," he shares. "So one of my favorite details in the home is the light hanging from the ceiling in the living room, made from old books. It's very artistic."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kitchen and Dining Room

Kitchen: Walls and ceiling in Van Alen Green, Joinery in Herb Bouquet, both Benjamin Moore. Wall light, Apparatus. Dining room: Vintage chandelier, Barovier & Toso from 1stDibs. Dining table, Dirk van der Kooij. Dining chairs by Juliana Lima Vasconcellos from The Invisible Collection. Ceiling in Cloud White by Benjamin Moore. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Greg Natale)

A key feature of the house is marble — it surrounds door frames, it's used for fireplaces, it stretches across the galley kitchen.

"I just love all the marble," says Greg. "It was all cut in Italy, and the stonemason came from Italy and installed it himself. The owners live mostly in Florence now, and they have a strong connection with stonemasons there and with all the wonderful local marbles. It made sense to bring it across to New York, to help tell their story."

Most of the house is a cocooning trove of blush colors, and Greg says that all the pinks and blush shades are very calming. "When you’re in the space, it’s got mood; it’s very immersive," he says. "You’re transported somewhere else, and it's all very enchanting.'

But he also believes that good design is about the element of surprise. "By the time you get to the dining room, you need a break from color blocking, and we decided to go a bit calmer in here," Greg shares.

That said, he didn't just want it to be neutral and flat. "A plain white ceiling didn't seem like enough, so the idea was to add a 3D decal of plaster blocks fixed to look like a sunburst," Greg says. "It's a relatively simple thing to do, but very effective."

Ceiling in Southwest Pottery, Benjamin Moore. Walls in White Blossom wallpaper, Iksel. Headboard by Vincent Darré from The Invisible Collection. Lamp, Martinelli Luce. Ceiling light, Allied Maker. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Greg Natale)

Layered and heavily decorative, one of the details that truly stands out is the irregularity of shape. The headboard in the main bedroom is asymmetric, with a circular hole cut into one rounded corner.

"When you have a brief like this, you get to have a lot of fun," says Greg. "We took the whole artistic style of the owners and ran with it. The bedhead is surrealist, and ended up being one of my favorite pieces in the project. It's really cool."

Martinelli Luce Pipistrello Table and Floor Lamp £1,478.15 at Holloways of Ludlow